Oct 9, 2025

The Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded since 1901 to authors who have made significant contributions to the literary world. Notable winners include Sully Prudhomme (the first laureate), Gabriela Mistral, Ernest Hemingway, and T.S. Eliot. In 2025, László Krasznahorkai received the prize for his "compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art" that explores existential despair, the fragility of social order, and the enduring tension between chaos and the redemptive potential of artistic vision, often through dense, philosophical prose and extended, hypnotic sentences.

List of Literature Nobel Prize Winners Till 2025

Established in 1895 by Alfred Nobel, a Swedish inventor and philanthropist, the Nobel Prize for Literature celebrates outstanding contributions to the world of literature. It is awarded annually to an author who has produced a body of work that has stood the test of time and made a significant impact on the literary world. The first author to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature was the French writer Sully Prudhomme in 1901. He was awarded the prize for his poetic compositions, which demonstrated lofty idealism, artistic perfection, and a rare combination of qualities from both the heart and intellect. 

His poetry collections, "Stances" and "Le bonheur," were widely recognised as significant contributions to French literature. Here's the list of the renowned authors who have been awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature, including Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Toni Morrison, and Ernest Hemingway. Each of these authors has left a lasting legacy in the world of literature with their unique storytelling and powerful narratives. 

Nobel Prize Winners List 

Annually, the Swedish Academy bestows the Nobel Prize for Literature upon writers who have made exceptional literary contributions. The Nobel Prize for Literature is considered one of the most prestigious awards in the literary community, honouring writers who have pushed boundaries and challenged societal norms through their work. The following is the list of the authors who have been awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in recent years:

Year

Laureate

Country

Language

Citation

Genre(s)

1901

Sully Prudhomme

France

French

"in special recognition of his poetic composition, which gives evidence of lofty idealism, artistic perfection and a rare combination of the qualities of both heart and intellect"

poetry, essay

1902

Theodor Mommsen

Germany

German

"the greatest living master of the art of historical writing, with special reference to his monumental work A History of Rome"

history, law

1903

Bjørnstjerne Bjørnson

Norway

Norwegian

"as a tribute to his noble, magnificent and versatile poetry, which has always been distinguished by both the freshness of its inspiration and the rare purity of its spirit"

poetry, novel, drama

1904

Frédéric Mistral

France

Provençal

"in recognition of the fresh originality and true inspiration of his poetic production, which faithfully reflects the natural scenery and native spirit of his people, and, in addition, his significant work as a Provençal philologist"

poetry, philology
 

José Echegaray

Spain

Spanish

"in recognition of the numerous and brilliant compositions which, in an individual and original manner, have revived the great traditions of the Spanish drama"

drama

1905

Henryk Sienkiewicz

Poland

Polish

"because of his outstanding merits as an epic writer"

novel

1906

Giosuè Carducci

Italy

Italian

"not only in consideration of his deep learning and critical research, but above all as a tribute to the creative energy, freshness of style, and lyrical force which characterize his poetic masterpieces"

poetry

1907

Rudyard Kipling

United Kingdom

English

"in consideration of the power of observation, originality of imagination, virility of ideas and remarkable talent for narration that characterize the creations of this world-famous author"

novel, short story, poetry

1908

Rudolf Christoph Eucken

Germany

German

"in recognition of his earnest search for truth, his penetrating power of thought, his wide range of vision, and the warmth and strength in presentation with which in his numerous works he has vindicated and developed an idealistic philosophy of life"

philosophy

1909

Selma Lagerlöf

Sweden

Swedish

"in appreciation of the lofty idealism, vivid imagination and spiritual perception that characterize her writings"

novel, short story

1910

Paul von Heyse

Germany

German

"as a tribute to the consummate artistry, permeated with idealism, which he has demonstrated during his long productive career as a lyric poet, dramatist, novelist and writer of world-renowned short stories"

poetry, drama, novel, short story

1911

Maurice Maeterlinck

Belgium

French

"in appreciation of his many-sided literary activities, and especially of his dramatic works, which are distinguished by a wealth of imagination and by a poetic fancy, which reveals, sometimes in the guise of a fairy tale, a deep inspiration, while in a mysterious way they appeal to the readers' own feelings and stimulate their imaginations"

drama, poetry, essay

1912

Gerhart Hauptmann

Germany

German

"primarily in recognition of his fruitful, varied and outstanding production in the realm of dramatic art"

drama, novel

1913

Rabindranath Tagore

India (British Raj)

Bengali and English

"because of his profoundly sensitive, fresh and beautiful verse, by which, with consummate skill, he has made his poetic thought, expressed in his own English words, a part of the literature of the West"

poetry, novel, drama, short story, essay, translation

1914

Not awarded

-

-

-

-

1915

Romain Rolland

France

French

"as a tribute to the lofty idealism of his literary production and to the sympathy and love of truth with which he has described different types of human beings"

novel

1916

Verner von Heidenstam

Sweden

Swedish

"in recognition of his significance as the leading representative of a new era in our literature"

poetry, novel

1917

Karl Adolph Gjellerup

Denmark

Danish and German

"for his varied and rich poetry, which is inspired by lofty ideals"

poetry
 

Henrik Pontoppidan

Denmark

Danish

"for his authentic descriptions of present-day life in Denmark"

novel

1918

Not awarded

-

-

-

-

1919

Carl Spitteler

Switzerland

German

"in special appreciation of his epic, Olympian Spring"

poetry

1920

Knut Hamsun

Norway

Norwegian

"for his monumental work, Growth of the Soil"

novel

1921

Anatole France

France

French

"in recognition of his brilliant literary achievements, characterized as they are by a nobility of style, a profound human sympathy, grace, and a true Gallic temperament"

novel, poetry

1922

Jacinto Benavente

Spain

Spanish

"for the happy manner in which he has continued the illustrious traditions of the Spanish drama"

drama

1923

William Butler Yeats

Ireland

English

"for his always inspired poetry, which in a highly artistic form gives expression to the spirit of a whole nation"

poetry

1924

Władysław Reymont

Poland

Polish

"for his great national epic, The Peasants"

novel

1925

George Bernard Shaw

United Kingdom, Ireland

English

"for his work which is marked by both idealism and humanity, its stimulating satire often being infused with a singular poetic beauty"

drama, essay

1926

Grazia Deledda

Italy

Italian

"for her idealistically inspired writings, which with plastic clarity picture the life on her native island and with depth and sympathy deal with human problems in general"

poetry, novel

1927

Henri Bergson

France

French

"in recognition of his rich and vitalizing ideas and the brilliant skill with which they have been presented"

philosophy

1928

Sigrid Undset

Norway, Denmark

Norwegian

"principally for her powerful descriptions of Northern life during the Middle Ages"

novel

1929

Thomas Mann

Germany

German

"principally for his great novel, Buddenbrooks, which has won steadily increased recognition as one of the classic works of contemporary literature"

novel, short story, essay

1930

Sinclair Lewis

United States

English

"for his vigorous and graphic art of description and his ability to create, with wit and humour, new types of characters"

novel, short story, drama

1931

Erik Axel Karlfeldt

Sweden

Swedish

"The poetry of Erik Axel Karlfeldt" (posthumous award)

poetry

1932

John Galsworthy

United Kingdom

English

"for his distinguished art of narration, which takes its highest form in The Forsyte Saga"

novel

1933

Ivan Bunin

Stateless (born in Russian Empire)

Russian

"for the strict artistry with which he has carried on the classical Russian traditions in prose writing"

short story, poetry, novel

1934

Luigi Pirandello

Italy

Italian

"for his bold and ingenious revival of dramatic and scenic art"

drama, novel, short story

1935

Not awarded

-

-

-

-

1936

Eugene O'Neill

United States

English

"for the power, honesty and deep-felt emotions of his dramatic works, which embody an original concept of tragedy"

drama

1937

Roger Martin du Gard

France

French

"for the artistic power and truth with which he has depicted human conflict as well as some fundamental aspects of contemporary life in his novel cycle Les Thibault"

novel

1938

Pearl Buck

United States

English

"for her rich and truly epic descriptions of peasant life in China and for her biographical masterpieces"

novel, biography

1939

Frans Eemil Sillanpää

Finland

Finnish

"for his deep understanding of his country's peasantry and the exquisite art with which he has portrayed their way of life and their relationship with Nature"

novel

1940-1943

Not awarded

-

-

-

-

1944

Johannes Vilhelm Jensen

Denmark

Danish

"for the rare strength and fertility of his poetic imagination with which is combined an intellectual curiosity of wide scope and a bold, freshly creative style"

novel, short story

1945

Gabriela Mistral

Chile

Spanish

"for her lyric poetry, which inspired by powerful emotions, has made her name a symbol of the idealistic aspirations of the entire Latin American world"

poetry

1946

Hermann Hesse

Germany, Switzerland

German

"for his inspired writings, which while growing in boldness and penetration, exemplify the classical humanitarian ideals and high qualities of style"

novel, poetry

1947

André Gide

France

French

"for his comprehensive and artistically significant writings, in which human problems and conditions have been presented with a fearless love of truth and keen psychological insight"

novel, essay, drama, memoir

1948

T.S. Eliot

United Kingdom (born in the United States)

English

"for his outstanding, pioneer contribution to present-day poetry"

poetry, essay, drama

1949

William Faulkner

United States

English

"for his powerful and artistically unique contribution to the modern American novel"

novel, short story

1950

Bertrand Russell

United Kingdom

English

"in recognition of his varied and significant writings in which he champions humanitarian ideals and freedom of thought"

philosophy, essay

1951

Pär Lagerkvist

Sweden

Swedish

"for the artistic vigour and true independence of mind with which he endeavours in his poetry to find answers to the eternal questions confronting mankind"

poetry, novel, short story, drama

1952

François Mauriac

France

French

"for the deep spiritual insight and the artistic intensity with which he has in his novels penetrated the drama of human life"

novel, short story

1953

Winston Churchill

United Kingdom

English

"for his mastery of historical and biographical description as well as for brilliant oratory in defending exalted human values"

history, essay, memoir

1954

Ernest Hemingway

United States

English

"for his mastery of the art of narrative, most recently demonstrated in The Old Man and the Sea, and for the influence that he has exerted on contemporary style"

novel, short story, screenplay

1955

Halldór Laxness

Iceland

Icelandic

"for his vivid epic power, which has renewed the great narrative art of Iceland"

novel, short story, drama, poetry

1956

Juan Ramón Jiménez

Spain

Spanish

"for his lyrical poetry, which in Spanish language constitutes an example of high spirit and artistical purity"

poetry, novel

1957

Albert Camus

France (born in Algeria)

French

"for his important literary production, which with clear-sighted earnestness illuminates the problems of the human conscience in our times"

novel, short story, drama, philosophy, essay

1958

Boris Pasternak

Soviet Union

Russian

"for his important achievement both in contemporary lyrical poetry and in the field of the great Russian epic tradition" (declined the prize)

novel, poetry, translation

1959

Salvatore Quasimodo

Italy

Italian

"for his lyrical poetry, which with classical fire expresses the tragic experience of life in our own times"

poetry

1960

Saint-John Perse

France (born in Guadeloupe)

French

"for the soaring flight and the evocative imagery of his poetry, which in a visionary fashion reflects the conditions of our time"

poetry

1961

Ivo Andrić

Yugoslavia (born in Austria-Hungary)

Serbo-Croatian

"for the epic force with which he has traced themes and depicted human destinies drawn from the history of his country"

novel, short story

1962

John Steinbeck

United States

English

"for his realistic and imaginative writings, combining as they do sympathetic humour and keen social perception"

novel, short story, screenplay

1963

Giorgos Seferis

Greece (born in the Ottoman Empire)

Greek

"for his eminent lyrical writing, inspired by a deep feeling for the Hellenic world of culture"

poetry, essay, memoir

1964

Jean-Paul Sartre

France

French

"for his work, which rich in ideas and filled with the spirit of freedom and the quest for truth, has exerted a far-reaching influence on our age" (declined the prize)

philosophy, novel, drama, essay, short story, screenplay

1965

Mikhail Sholokhov

Soviet Union

Russian

"for the artistic power and integrity with which, in his epic of the Don, he has given expression to a historic phase in the life of the Russian people"

novel

1966

Shmuel Yosef Agnon

Israel (born in Austria-Hungary)

Hebrew

"for his profoundly characteristic narrative art with motifs from the life of the Jewish people"

novel, short story
 

Nelly Sachs

West Germany, Sweden

German

"for her outstanding lyrical and dramatic writing, which interprets Israel's destiny with touching strength"

poetry, drama

1967

Miguel Ángel Asturias

Guatemala

Spanish

"for his vivid literary achievement, deep-rooted in the national traits and traditions of Indian peoples of Latin America"

novel, poetry

1968

Yasunari Kawabata

Japan

Japanese

"for his narrative mastery, which with great sensibility expresses the essence of the Japanese mind"

novel, short story

1969

Samuel Beckett

Ireland

French and English

"for his writing, which – in new forms for the novel and drama – in the destitution of modern man acquires its elevation"

novel, drama, poetry

1970

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

Soviet Union

Russian

"for the ethical force with which he has pursued the indispensable traditions of Russian literature"

novel, essay, short story

1971

Pablo Neruda

Chile

Spanish

"for a poetry that with the action of an elemental force brings alive a continent's destiny and dreams"

poetry

1972

Heinrich Böll

West Germany

German

"for his writing, which through its combination of a broad perspective on his time and a sensitive skill in characterization has contributed to a renewal of German literature"

novel, short story

1973

Patrick White

Australia (born in the United Kingdom)

English

"for an epic and psychological narrative art, which has introduced a new continent into literature"

novel, short story, drama

1974

Eyvind Johnson

Sweden

Swedish

"for a narrative art, farseeing in lands and ages, in the service of freedom"

novel
 

Harry Martinson

Sweden

Swedish

"for writings that catch the dewdrop and reflect the cosmos"

poetry, novel, drama

1975

Eugenio Montale

Italy

Italian

"for his distinctive poetry, which, with great artistic sensitivity, has interpreted human values under the sign of an outlook on life with no illusions"

poetry

1976

Saul Bellow

United States (born in Canada)

English

"for the human understanding and subtle analysis of contemporary culture that are combined in his work"

novel, short story

1977

Vicente Aleixandre

Spain

Spanish

"for a creative poetic writing, which illuminates man's condition in the cosmos and in present-day society, at the same time representing the great renewal of the traditions of Spanish poetry between the wars"

poetry

1978

Isaac Bashevis Singer

United States, Poland

Yiddish

"for his impassioned narrative art which, with roots in a Polish-Jewish cultural tradition, brings universal human conditions to life"

novel, short story, memoir

1979

Odysseas Elytis

Greece

Greek

"for his poetry, which, against the background of Greek tradition, depicts with sensuous strength and intellectual clear-sightedness modern man's struggle for freedom and creativeness"

poetry, essay

1980

Czesław Miłosz

Poland (born in Russian Empire)

Polish

"who with uncompromising clear-sightedness voices man's exposed condition in a world of severe conflicts"

poetry, novel, essay

1981

Elias Canetti

United Kingdom, Bulgaria

German

"for writings marked by a broad outlook, a wealth of ideas and artistic power"

novel, drama, memoirs, essay

1982

Gabriel García Márquez

Colombia

Spanish

"for his novels and short stories, in which the fantastic and the realistic are combined in a richly composed world of imagination, reflecting a continent's life and conflicts"

novel, short story, screenplay

1983

William Golding

United Kingdom

English

"for his novels, which with the perspicuity of realistic narrative art and the diversity and universality of myth, illuminate the human condition in the world of today"

novel, poetry, drama

1984

Jaroslav Seifert

Czechoslovakia (born in Austria-Hungary)

Czech

"for his poetry, which endowed with freshness, and rich inventiveness provides a liberating image of the indomitable spirit and versatility of man"

poetry

1985

Claude Simon

France (born in French Madagascar)

French

"who in his novel combines the poet's and the painter's creativeness with a deepened awareness of time in the depiction of the human condition"

novel, essay

1986

Wole Soyinka

Nigeria

English

"who in a wide cultural perspective and with poetic overtones fashions the drama of existence"

drama, novel, poetry, screenplay

1987

Joseph Brodsky

United States, Soviet Union

Russian and English

"for an all-embracing authorship, imbued with clarity of thought and poetic intensity"

poetry, essay

1988

Naguib Mahfouz

Egypt

Arabic

"who, through works rich in nuance – now clear-sightedly realistic, now evocatively ambiguous – has formed an Arabian narrative art that applies to all mankind"

novel, short story

1989

Camilo José Cela

Spain

Spanish

"for a rich and intensive prose, which with restrained compassion forms a challenging vision of man's vulnerability"

novel, short story, essay, poetry

1990

Octavio Paz

Mexico

Spanish

"for impassioned writing with wide horizons, characterized by sensuous intelligence and humanistic integrity"

poetry, essay

1991

Nadine Gordimer

South Africa

English

"who through her magnificent epic writing has – in the words of Alfred Nobel – been of very great benefit to humanity"

novel, short story, essay, drama

1992

Derek Walcott

Saint Lucia

English

"for a poetic oeuvre of great luminosity, sustained by a historical vision, the outcome of a multicultural commitment"

poetry, drama

1993

Toni Morrison

United States

English

"who in novels characterized by visionary force and poetic import, gives life to an essential aspect of American reality"

novel, essay

1994

Kenzaburō Ōe

Japan

Japanese

"who with poetic force creates an imagined world, where life and myth condense to form a disconcerting picture of the human predicament today"

novel, short story, essay

1995

Seamus Heaney

Ireland

English

"for works of lyrical beauty and ethical depth, which exalt everyday miracles and the living past"

poetry, drama, translation, essay

1996

Wisława Szymborska

Poland

Polish

"for poetry that with ironic precision allows the historical and biological context to come to light in fragments of human reality"

poetry, essay, translation

1997

Dario Fo

Italy

Italian

"who emulates the jesters of the Middle Ages in scourging authority and upholding the dignity of the downtrodden"

drama, song lyrics

1998

José Saramago

Portugal

Portuguese

"who with parables sustained by imagination, compassion and irony continually enables us once again to apprehend an elusory reality"

novel, drama, poetry

1999

Günter Grass

Germany (born in Free City of Danzig)

German

"whose frolicsome black fables portray the forgotten face of history"

novel, drama, poetry, essay

2000

Gao Xingjian

France, Taiwan, China

Chinese

"for an oeuvre of universal validity, bitter insights and linguistic ingenuity, which has opened new paths for the Chinese novel and drama"

novel, drama, essay

2001

Vidiadhar Surajprasad Naipaul

United Kingdom, Trinidad and Tobago

English

"for having united perceptive narrative and incorruptible scrutiny in works that compel us to see the presence of suppressed histories"

novel, essay

2002

Imre Kertész

Hungary

Hungarian

"for writing that upholds the fragile experience of the individual against the barbaric arbitrariness of history"

novel

2003

John Maxwell Coetzee

South Africa

English

"who in innumerable guises portrays the surprising involvement of the outsider"

novel, essay, translation

2004

Elfriede Jelinek

Austria

German

"for her musical flow of voices and counter-voices in novels and plays that with extraordinary linguistic zeal reveal the absurdity of society's clichés and their subjugating power"

novel, drama

2005

Harold Pinter

United Kingdom

English

"who in his plays uncovers the precipice under everyday prattle and forces entry into oppression's closed rooms"

drama, screenplay, poetry

2006

Orhan Pamuk

Turkey

Turkish

"who in the quest for the melancholic soul of his native city has discovered new symbols for the clash and interlacing of cultures"

novel, screenplay, autobiography, essay

2007

Doris Lessing

United Kingdom (born in Iran)

English

"that epicist of the female experience, who with scepticism, fire and visionary power has subjected a divided civilisation to scrutiny"

novel, short story, memoir/autobiography, drama, poetry, essay

2008

Jean-Marie Gustave Le Clézio

France, Mauritius

French

"author of new departures, poetic adventure and sensual ecstasy, explorer of a humanity beyond and below the reigning civilization"

novel, short story, essay, translation

2009

Herta Müller

Germany, Romania

German

"who, with the concentration of poetry and the frankness of prose, depicts the landscape of the dispossessed"

novel, short story, poetry, essay

2010

Mario Vargas Llosa

Peru, Spain

Spanish

"for his cartography of structures of power and his trenchant images of the individual's resistance, revolt, and defeat"

novel, short story, essay, drama, memoir

2011

Tomas Tranströmer

Sweden

Swedish

"because, through his condensed, translucent images, he gives us fresh access to reality"

poetry, translation

2012

Mo Yan

China

Chinese

"who with hallucinatory realism merges folk tales, history and the contemporary"

novel, short story

2013

Alice Munro

Canada

English

"master of the contemporary short story"

short story

2014

Patrick Modiano

France

French

"for the art of memory with which he has evoked the most ungraspable human destinies and uncovered the life-world of the Occupation"

novel, screenplay

2015

Svetlana Alexievich

Belarus (born in Soviet Ukraine)

Russian

"for her polyphonic writings, a monument to suffering and courage in our time"

history, essay

2016

Bob Dylan

United States

English

"for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition"

poetry, song lyrics

2017

Kazuo Ishiguro

United Kingdom (born in Japan)

English

"who, in novels of great emotional force, has uncovered the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world"

novel, screenplay, short story

2018

Olga Tokarczuk

Poland

Polish

"for a narrative imagination that with encyclopedic passion represents the crossing of boundaries as a form of life"

novel, short story, poetry, essay, screenplay

2019

Peter Handke

Austria

German

"for an influential work that with linguistic ingenuity has explored the periphery and the specificity of human experience"

novel, short story, drama, essay, translation, screenplay

2020

Louise Glück

United States

English

"for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal"

poetry, essay

2021

Abdulrazak Gurnah

Tanzania, United Kingdom (born in the Sultanate of Zanzibar)

English

"for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents"

novel, short story, essay

2022

Annie Ernaux

France

French

"for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory"

memoir, novel

2023

Jon Fosse

Norway

Norwegian

"for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable"

drama, novel, poetry, essay

2024

Han Kang

South Korea

Korean

"for her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life"

novel, poetry

2025

László Krasznahorkai

Hungary

Hungarian

“for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art”.

novel, poetry

 Source: The Nobel Prize

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to the Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai. The Swedish Academy honored him "for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art." Born in 1954, Krasznahorkai is celebrated for his philosophical, often bleakly funny novels and long, complex, hypnotic sentences, earning him the moniker "the writer of the apocalypse."

His notable works include Satantango and The Melancholy of Resistance, both of which were adapted into acclaimed films by Hungarian director Béla Tarr, bringing his distinctive literary style to a wider audience. He is recognized for an artistic gaze that sees through the fragility of the social order while maintaining an unwavering belief in art's power.

