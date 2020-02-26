Delhi HC Interview Admit Card 2020 for Chauffeur Posts Released @delhihighcourt.nic.in, Direct Link Here

Delhi HC Interview Admit Card 2020 Download: Delhi High Court has released the Admit Card for Interview for the Chauffeur posts on its official website. All those candidates who have qualified the Skill Test for the Chauffeur posts can download their Interview Admit Card from the official website of Delhi HC - http://delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Such candidates who qualified the Skill Test for the Chauffeur (Open) Examination-2019 are likely to appear for the Interview round as per the schedule mentioned in the notification.

It is noted that the Delhi High Court is all set to conduct the Stage-III i.e. Interview round for the Chauffeur (Open) Examination-2019 on 14 and 15 March 2020. Candidates are advised to check the Interview Schedule available on the official website.

Candidates can download their Admit card from the official website of Delhi High Court by providing their login credentials including their Roll No., Date of Birth and Email-ID on the official website. Earlier Delhi High Court had earlier declared lists of all the 553 candidates who have qualified in Skill Tests.

It is to be noted that High Court had invited applications for the Posts of Chauffeur for which a number of candidates from the age group 18 to 27 years were applied. The overall recruitment process is based on the candidate's performance in written test, skill test and interview.

Delhi HC Interview Admit Card 2020 Download Process

Visit the official website i.e. delhihighcourt.nic.in

You will have to click the link "DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR STAGE-III, i.e. INTERVIEW(S) OF CHAUFFEUR (OPEN) EXAMINATION-2019" given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will have to provide your login credentials including their Roll No., Date of Birth and Email-ID

You will get your admit card on your screen and save a copy for future reference.

