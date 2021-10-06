Delhi Police Recruitment 2021 for 11 Advocates/Legal Consultant Posts, Apply Now!

Delhi Police Recruitment 2021: Delhi Police has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Advocates/Lawyers for the purpose of providing legal assistance to the Investigating Officers of Delhi Police. Interested candidates may download the Application forms from Delhi Police Website i.e. www.delhipolice.nic.in and submit applications till 14 October 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date of submission of application: 14 October 2021

Delhi Police Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Advocates/Legal Consultant - 11 Posts

Delhi Police Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The applicant must possess a Degree of Law from a recognized University; and must be a registered legal practitioner; He should have at least 5 years of practice in criminal matters, preferably trial court practices.

Delhi Police Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - should not be more than 65 years

Delhi Police Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The candidates so shortlisted based on their experience in the criminal legal field shall be interviewed by the Selection Committee constituted for the purpose.

How to apply for Delhi Police Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications from 10.00 am to 5.00 p.m in Room No. 623, 6th floor, Tower-II, New PHQ, Jai Singh Road, New Delhi w.e.f. 06.10.2021 till 14.10.2021 (on working days).

Delhi Police Recruitment 2021 Application Fee - Rs 500/- Fee can be paid through Demand Draft in favour of “DCP/Headquarters, Delhi”

