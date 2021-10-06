Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Delhi Police Recruitment 2021 for 11 Advocates/Legal Consultant Posts, Apply Now!

Delhi Police Legal Consultant Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @delhipolice.gov.in for 11 vacancies. Check Application Process, Educational Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details.

Created On: Oct 6, 2021 17:21 IST
Delhi Police Recruitment 2021
Delhi Police Recruitment 2021

Delhi Police Recruitment 2021: Delhi Police has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Advocates/Lawyers for the purpose of providing legal assistance to the Investigating Officers of Delhi Police. Interested candidates may download the Application forms from Delhi Police Website i.e. www.delhipolice.nic.in and submit applications till 14 October 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Last date of submission of application: 14 October 2021

Delhi Police Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Advocates/Legal Consultant - 11 Posts

Delhi Police Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The applicant must possess a Degree of Law from a recognized University; and must be a registered legal practitioner; He should have at least 5 years of practice in criminal matters, preferably trial court practices.

Delhi Police Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - should not be more than 65 years

Delhi Police Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The candidates so shortlisted based on their experience in the criminal legal field shall be interviewed by the Selection Committee constituted for the purpose.

Download Delhi Police Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Delhi Police Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications from 10.00 am to 5.00 p.m in Room No. 623, 6th floor, Tower-II, New PHQ, Jai Singh Road, New Delhi w.e.f. 06.10.2021 till 14.10.2021 (on working days).

Delhi Police Recruitment 2021 Application Fee - Rs 500/-  Fee can be paid through Demand Draft in favour of “DCP/Headquarters, Delhi”

