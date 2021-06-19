IBPS Clerk 2021 Recruitment Notification Expected in July @ibps.in, Prelims Exam from 28 August, Check Qualification and Updates Here

Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) is expected to release the notification for the post of Clerk in the month of July on its official website - ibps.in. Check CRP Clerk XI Qualification, Age Limit, Important dates, Exam pattern, Syllabus, Selection process here.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) is expected to release the notification for the post of Clerk in the month of July on its official website - ibps.in. IBPS Clerk Notification is expected in the first or second week of July 2021. As per IBPS Calender, IBPS Clerk Exam is scheduled to be held from 28 August to 05 September 2021. Hence, IBPS Clerk 2021 Notification shall be released before 2 months of the exam.

As per IBPS Trends, IBPS Registration window is opened for a month. Candidates would be able to apply through "Common Recruitment Process (CRP Clerk XI).

Candidates seeking to apply for IBPS Clerk 2021 should be graduate. The age of the candidate should be between 20 years and 28 years. IBPS Clerk Selection will be based on CRP Online exams which will be conducted in two phases i.e. Phase 1 - Computer Based Preliminary Objective Type Test (100 marks) and Phase – 2 Computer Based Mains exam (200 Marks)

Last year, a total of 2557 vacancies were notified for recruitment in various banks such as Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, and Bank of Maharashtra.

More details on IBPS Clerk Exam 2021 such as important dates, exam pattern, syllabus, selection process are available below in this article.

IBPS Clerk 2021 Important Dates

Event Date IBPS Clerk Notification Date 2021 Expected in July Start of IBPS Clerk Online Application Process Expected in July IBPS Clerk 2021 Last Date To be released IBPS Clerk PET Admit Card Date To be released IBPS Clerk PET Date To be released IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card Date Expected in August 2021 IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Date 28 August, 29 August, 04 September and 05 September 2021 Prelims Result Expected in October 2021 IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card Date 2021 Expected in October 2021 IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Date 2021 31 October 2021 IBPS Clerk Provisional Allotment To be released

IBPS Clerk 2021 Vacancy Details

Clerk - to be released

IBPS Clerk Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he / she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

Computer Literacy: Operating and working knowledge in computer systems is mandatory i.e. candidates should have Certificate/Diploma/Degree in computer operations/Language/ should have studied Computer / Information Technology as one of the subjects in the High School/College/Institute.

IBPS Clerk Age Limit:

20 to 28 Years

Selection Procedure for IBPS Clerk 2021

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Preliminary Exam Mains Exam Provisional Allotment

Final selection will be on the basis of IBPS Clerk Mains and IBPS Clerk Interview

IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern 2021 (Prelims):

There will be 100 MCQs of 100 Marks on

Subject Total Number of Questions Marks Duration English Language 30 30 20 minutes Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 Questions 100 Marks 1 Hour

There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer marked by candidates

IBPS Prelims Clerk Syllabus 2021

English Language Reasoning Ability Numerical Ability Reading Comprehensions Vocabulary Fill in the blanks Antonym & Synonym Sentence Completion Cloze Test Error Detection Para jumbles Phrase Replacement Inference Connectors Puzzles - Seating Arrangements, Directions, Box-based, Month-Based, Days-Based, Row-based Distance and Direction Blood Relations Syllogism Order and Ranking Coding-Decoding Input-Output Inequalities Alphanumeric Series Figure Series Verbal Reasoning Data Interpretation - Tabular, Bar Graph, Line Chart & Pie Chart Number Series Quadratic Equations Simplification Approximation Percentages Simple Interest & Compound Interest Profit and Loss Average Speed, Distance and Time Ratio and Proportion Problem on Ages Data Sufficiency Work, Time and Wages Boats and Stream Pipes and Cisterns Mensuration Probability Permutation and Combination Difficulty Level – Easy to Moderate OR Moderate - Possibility of high accuracy Difficulty Level – Moderate - Possibility of high accuracy Difficulty Level – Moderate to Difficult - Possibility of high accuracy

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Pattern

Those who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for online mains exam. There will be 190 MCQS of 200 Marks on:

Subject Total Number of Questions Marks Sectional Timing General/Financial Awareness 50 50 35 minutes General English 40 40 35 minutes Computer Knowledge & Reasoning Ability 50 60 45 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 45 minutes Total 190 MCQs 200 Marks 160 minutes

There will be negative marking of one-fourth mark for each wrong answer marked by candidates

IBPS Clerk Mains Syllabus 2021



Quantitative Aptitude (Difficulty Level – Moderate to Difficult - Possibility of high accuracy) Number Series, Quadratic Equations, Data Interpretation - Pie Chart, Bar Graph, Tabular & Line Chart, Simple Interest & Compound Interest, Approximation, Simplification, Profit and Loss, Percentages, Average, Data Sufficiency, Mensuration, Probability, Permutation and Combination, Ratio and Proportion, Problem on Ages, Speed, Distance and Time, Work, Time and Wages, Boats and Stream, Pipes and Cisterns English Language (Difficulty Level – Easy to Moderate OR Moderate - Possibility of high accuracy) Reading Comprehensions, Vocabulary, Fill in the blanks, Antonym & Synonym, Sentence Completion, Cloze Test, Error Detection, Para jumbles, Phrase Replacement, Inference, Connectors Reasoning & Computer Aptitude (Difficulty Level – Moderate - Possibility of high accuracy) Alphanumeric Series, Syllogism, Blood Relations, Distance and Direction, Verbal Reasoning, Figure Series, Seating Arrangements, Box-based Puzzle, Month-Based puzzle, Days-Based puzzle, Row-based puzzle, Order and Ranking, Coding-Decoding, Input-Output, Inequalities, Basic Computer Knowledge, Microsoft Office, Computer Hardware & Software, Internet & Networking, Keyboard shortcuts, Abbreviations General/Financial Awareness (Difficulty Level – Moderate - Possibility of high accuracy) Static GK – Country, Currency & Capital, Firsts in the world and India, Indian Constitution, Indian Culture, Airports & Railways, History, Geography Financial Awareness – Indian Banking, important terms, Bank Headquarters, Regulatory Bodies, Functions of RBI, Indian Financial System, Fiscal & Monetary Policy, International Organisations – IMF, WB, ADB, UNO, SWIFT, BBB, BIS & UFBU Current Affairs – Government schemes, National & International Days/weeks, Awards, Sports & other happenings

IBPS Clerk Provisional Allotment 2021

The total marks allotted for Online Main Examination are 200. Marks will be converted out of 100 for Provisional allotment. A candidate should qualify in the Online Main Examination and be sufficiently high in the merit to be considered for subsequent provisional allotment process, details of which will be made available subsequently on authorised IBPS website.

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2021

The Centre, venue address, date and time for both Preliminary and Main examinations shall be intimated in the respective Call Letter. An eligible candidate should download his/her call letter from the authorised IBPS website www.ibps.in by entering his/ her details i.e. Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth. No hard copy of the call letter/ Information Handout etc. will be sent by post/ courier.

IBPS Clerk Result 2021

The result for all stages will be announced on the official website of IBPS - ibps.in in due course after the examinations.

How to Apply for IBPS Clerk 2021 Recruitment 2021 ?

The candidates can apply online on official website within a given time frame.

IBPS Clerk 2021 Fee:

SC/ST/PWD/EXSM candidates - Rs. 100/-

Others - Rs. 600/-