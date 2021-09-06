MOSB CAPF Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for 533 Vacancies, Apply Online from 13 September onwards

How to apply for MOSB CAPF Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online from 13 September to 27 October 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the age required for MOSB CAPF Recruitment 2021?

The candidates must be between the age group of 30 to 50 years. The candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

What is the qualification required for MOSB CAPF Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must be graduate from a recognized university. The candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

What is the last date of online application form for MOSB CAPF Recruitment 2021?

The last date of online application submission is 27 October 2021.

What is the starting date of online application form for MOSB CAPF Recruitment 2021?

All interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 13 September 2021 onwards at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

How many vacancies will be recruited through MOSB CAPF Recruitment 2021?

A total of 533 vacancies will be recruited through this recruited through this recruitment process.