MOSB CAPF Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for 533 Vacancies, Apply Online from 13 September onwards

MOSB CAPF Recruitment 2021: Medical Officer Selection Board (CAPFs) has advertised a notification for recruitment to the post of Super Specialist Medical Officers (Second-in-Command), Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant), Medical Officers & Dental Surgeon (Assistant Commandant) in Central Armed Police Forces (BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB and Assam Rifles), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. All interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 13 September 2021 onwards at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.
A total of 533 vacancies will be recruited through this recruited through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of interview. Candidates can check the educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 13 September 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 27 October 2021
MOSB CAPF Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Super Specialist Medical Officers (Second in Command):05 Posts
- Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant):201 Posts
- Medical Officers (Assistant Commandant):345 Posts
- Dental Surgeon (Assistant Commandant): 02 Posts
MOSB CAPF Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant):graduate degree in Medicine (M.B.B.S.) or equivalent from a recognized university/Institution and Should be enrolled in any State Medical Register maintained under the Act, and Should have completed compulsory rotating internship.
- Medical Officers (Assistant Commandant): A recognized medical qualification of allopathic system of medicines included in the first or second schedule or Part–II of third schedule (other than licentiate qualification) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in Part–II of the third schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in Sub Section (3) of Section (13) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. The applicant must have permanent registration from any MCI/NMC/State Medical Council before appointment in any of the CAPFs, and completed rotatry internship.
- Dental Surgeon (Assistant Commandant): A Degree (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) from a recognized University/Institution; Candidate should be registered with Dental Council of India;Candidate should have Minimum 60% marks in aggregate in BDS exams.
MOSB CAPF Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- Super Specialist Medical Officer (Second-in Command) - 50 years
- Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant) - 40 years
- Medical Officers (Assistant Commandant) - 30 years
- Dental Surgeons (Assistant Commandant) - 35 years
Download MOSB CAPF Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
Apply Online - to active from 13 September onwards
How to apply for MOSB CAPF Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online from 13 September to 27 October 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
MOSB CAPF Recruitment 2021 Application Fee
- General (UR), OBC & EWS- Rs. 400/-
- Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, Ex-Servicemen and Female- Exempted
