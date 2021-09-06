RSMSSB Computer Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, 250 Vacancies Notified

RSMSSB Computer Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Computer. All interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 8 September 2021 onwards. The online applications were activated on 3 September 2021.
A total of 250 vacancies will be recruited for computer posts. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview. The date and time for the test will be revealed in the due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. Candidates can check the educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 8 September 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 7 October 2021
- Exam Date: to be announced later
RSMSSB Computer Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
Total No. Of Vacancies - 250 Posts
Category wise segregation
General - 79 Posts
EWS - 22 Posts
OBC - 46 Posts
EBC - 11 Posts
SC - 35 Posts
ST - 26 Posts
TSP Area - 30 Posts
Saharia - 1 Post
RSMSSB Computer Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates should have a degree in Mathematics/Statistics/Economics and must have a degree/diploma/certificate in computer.
RSMSSB Computer Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Download RSMSSB Computer Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
Apply Online - to active from 8 September onwards
How to apply for RSMSSB Computer Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online from 8 September to 10 October 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
RSMSSB Computer Recruitment 2021 Application Fee
General/OBC - Rs. 450/-
BC/EBC (NCL) Rajasthan candidates: Rs. 350/-
ST/SC/PWD candidates - Rs. 250/-