RSMSSB Computer Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, 250 Vacancies Notified

RSMSSB Computer Recruitment 2021 Notification has been released on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in for 250 Vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

RSMSSB Computer Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Computer. All interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 8 September 2021 onwards. The online applications were activated on 3 September 2021.

A total of 250 vacancies will be recruited for computer posts. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview. The date and time for the test will be revealed in the due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. Candidates can check the educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 8 September 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 7 October 2021

Exam Date: to be announced later

RSMSSB Computer Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Total No. Of Vacancies - 250 Posts

Category wise segregation

General - 79 Posts

EWS - 22 Posts

OBC - 46 Posts

EBC - 11 Posts

SC - 35 Posts

ST - 26 Posts

TSP Area - 30 Posts

Saharia - 1 Post

RSMSSB Computer Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates should have a degree in Mathematics/Statistics/Economics and must have a degree/diploma/certificate in computer.

RSMSSB Computer Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download RSMSSB Computer Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online - to active from 8 September onwards

Official Website

How to apply for RSMSSB Computer Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online from 8 September to 10 October 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

RSMSSB Computer Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

General/OBC - Rs. 450/-

BC/EBC (NCL) Rajasthan candidates: Rs. 350/-

ST/SC/PWD candidates - Rs. 250/-