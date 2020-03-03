Delhi University Entrance Exam (DUET) 2020 registration to begin soon

DUET 2020 Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon commence DUET 2020 Registration for the candidates who appeared and successfully qualified the entrance exam for various courses. The registration window is expected to commence from the month of March 2020. The University of Delhi (DU) conducts Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) on an annual basis for admitting students to the various undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by the university. DU offers admissions on the two basis namely merit based admissions and entrance exams based admissions. The online applications for DUET 2020 for the undergraduate level programmes commenced from 30th May last year. Whereas, for the PG programmes it commenced from 3rd June. The entrance exam will be conducted in the computer based mode by the NTA on the behalf of the university. The DUET 2020 Examinations are scheduled is yet to be announced. Around 1800 seats at filled through entrance examinations in different DU colleges.

DUET 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates appearing for the DUET 2020 must ensure that meet the eligibility criteria for the course they are applying for. The DUET 2020 eligibility criteria differs from courses to course and only eligible candidates will be allowed to appear for the entrance examination. Application forms of the candidates who do not meet the eligibility criteria will be rejected. Candidates can refer below for course specific eligibility criteria:

Eligibility Criteria for DUET UG 2020

Candidates appearing for the DUET 2020 for admission to undergraduate level courses such as B.Tech, B.A. in Humanities and Social Sciences and B.A. in Multimedia and Mass Communication can refer to the table given below for the course specific DUET 2020 eligibility criteria

Courses Eligibility Criteria B.Tech Qualifying Marks: Candidates must have successfully cleared their Class 12th examination and secured a minimum of 60% marks. Qualifying Subject: Candidates need to have a minimum of 60% marks in four subjects that include mathematics as compulsory subject. Age Criteria - There is no age bar for candidates applying for admission to the undergraduate level courses on the basis of DUET. However, for programmes where regulatory bodies such as Medical Council of India (MCI), All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), Bar Council of India (BCI), National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), Dental Council of India (DCI), etc. have prescribed the minimum age requirement in their regulations candidates need to meet the required age criteria. BA Hons Humanities and Social Sciences Qualifying Marks: Candidates must have successfully cleared their Class 12th or equivalent examination with a minimum of 60% marks. Qualifying Subject: Candidates need to have a minimum of 60% marks in four subjects in the last qualifying examination. Age Criteria - There is no age bar for candidates applying for admission to the undergraduate level courses on the basis of DUET. B.A. Hons Multimedia and Mass Communication Qualifying Examination- Candidates must successfully cleared their class 12th or equivalent examination with a minimum of 75% aggregate marks. Qualifying Subject- Candidates must have secured aggregate of 75% marks in four subjects along with 85% marks in English. Candidates may include Mass Media Studies as an academic subject among best four subjects. Age Criteria- There is no such age criteria for the candidates applying for admission to UG courses.

Eligibility Criteria for DUET PG 2020

Candidates appearing for the DUET 2020 for the PG level courses can refer to the table below for the course specific eligibility criteria

Courses Eligibility Criteria LLB Qualifying Marks: Candidates must have successfully cleared their graduation degree and secured a minimum of 50% marks aggregate marks for general category students. The minimum qualifying marks for the OBC and SC/ST category students is 45 and 40 percent marks respectively. LLM Qualifying Marks: Candidates must have successfully cleared their 3 or 5 year LLB degree from a recognised university/college. The minimum qualifying marks for general category candidates is 50% whereas for OBC and SC/ST category candidates it is 45 and 40 percent marks respectively. MCA Qualifying Examination- Candidates should have successfully cleared their bachelor's degree with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks. Qualifying Subject- Candidates must have studied at least one paper in mathematics sciences. M.Com Qualifying Examination: Candidates must have successfully completed their B.Com, B.Com (Hons.), B.A. (Hons.) Economics or equivalent degree from a recognised university. The minimum qualifying marks for general category candidates is 50%. Whereas for OBC and SC/ST category candidates it is 45% and 40% marks respectively. M.Tech (Microwave Electronics) Qualifying examination: Candidates must have successfully completed their M.Sc. Electronics, M.Sc. Physics with specialization in Electronic or B.Tech./B.E. in Electrical/ Electronics/ Electronics and Communication/Instrumentation Engineering degree from a recognised university/college with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks. M.Ed. Qualifying Examination: Candidates must have successfully completed B.Ed, B.A.B.Ed, B.Sc.B.Ed, B.El.Ed or D.El.Ed with an undergraduate degree from any recognized university. Also, candidates must have secured 50% marks in the last qualifying examination.

DUET 2020 Important Dates

Candidates aspiring for the DUET 2020 entrance examination can check the below given table with reference to the important dates for the DUET 2020 examination.

DUET Exam Events DUET 2020 Tentative Dates Release Date of DUET Application Form (UG) Last week of March 2020 Release Date of DUET Application Form (PG) 1st week of June 2020 Last Date to Apply for DUET (UG) 2nd week of June 2020 Last Date to Apply for DUET (PG) 3rd week of June 2020 DUET Admit Card Last week of June 2020 DUET Examination 1st week of July 2020 Announcement of DUET Result Mid-July 2020



DUET 2020 Registration Process

The Delhi University is expected to released the DUET 2020 registration forms on March 2020 for the undergraduate level courses and a few days later for the postgraduate level programs. The registrations are being conducted in the online mode. DU aspirants can visit the official website to complete the registration process for the DUET 2020. The application fee for the DUET application form was INR 750 for the candidates belonging to general/OB/CW/Minorities and INR 300 for SC/ST/Pwd Category candidates in the year 2019.

DUET 2020 Exam Pattern

The candidates appearing for the DUET 2020 must thoroughly go through the exam pattern for the DUET exam. The DUET exam pattern will be different for different courses. Candidates are advised to check the course specific DUET exam patter before appearing for the exam. The exam pattern will help candidates gain complete information regarding the examination mode, time duration, total marks, marks allotted to each question, marking scheme, types of question and total number of questions. Candidates can refer to table below with reference to the DUET 2020 exam pattern highlights.

Particulars Details Mode of Exam Offline Duration of Exam 2 Hours Number of Questions 100 Questions Type of Questions Objective i.e., Multiple Choice Questions Total Marks 400

DUET 2020 Admit Card

DUET 2020 Admit cards will be released in the 3rd week of June for the candidates who have applied for the entrance exam. The admit cards for both the UG and PG level DUET 2020 exams will be released after the registration process concluded. The DUET 2020 Admit card shall be released in the online mode and candidates will be required to download their admit cards by visiting and logging on to the official websites.

Also, candidates need to present their DUET 2020 admit card at the examination centre on the exam day. No candidate will be allowed entry to the centre without a valid admit card. Candidates will also be required to carry along an original photo identity proof (PAN Card, Voter ID card, Passport, Driving License, Aadhaar Card) along with the admit card to the examination centre. Candidates are advised to thoroughly check the details mentioned on their admit card and in case of any discrepancy they must immediately contact the examination authorities.

Direct Link to Download DUET Admit Card 2020

DUET 2020 Test Centres

The DUET 2020 Examination will be held at the 18 different test centres across India. Also, candidates must note that the examination centre once assigned will not be changed. Candidates appearing for the DUET 2020 can refer below for the complete list of the DUET 2020 test Centres-

DUET 2020 Examination Centres Ahmedabad Bangalore Bhopal Bhubaneshwar Chandigarh Chennai Delhi (NCR)# Guwahati Hyderabad Jaipur Jammu Kolkata Mumbai Nagpur Patna Ranchi Trivandrum Varanasi

#Delhi/NCR includes: Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad.

DUET 2020 Answer Key

The Answer key for the DUET entrance exam conducted for admission to the various courses offered by the Delhi University is uploaded directly on the University of Delhi and NTA websites. Candidates appearing for the DUET 2020 can visit the official websites of DU or NTA in order to check the answer key. The answer key for each course is released separately on the official portal. In case, candidates find any discrepancy in the answers mentioned in the answer key they can raise their concerns and register a complaint within the stipulated time period after the release of the answer key as per NTA policy.

DUET 2020 Results

The results for the DUET 2020 is expected to be out in the mid-week of July 2020 by the exam conducting body i.e. NTA. Candidates can check their DUET 2020 results in the online mode through the official websites of DU and NTA, i.e. du.ac.in. The results has been released in the PDF file format. The DUET 2020 result constitutes the marks obtained by the candidates in the entrance examination. Candidates who qualify the DUET 2020 entrance examination will be called in for counselling and seat allotment process.

Here is how the result portal will appear on the official NTA website. You can click on the image below to directly reach the DUET Result page:

DUET 2020 Cutoffs

The Delhi University will be releasing separate cutoff lists for different programmes. DUET 2020 cutoff is the minimum marks that the candidate must secure in order to qualify the DUET 2020 examination. The cutoff list will differ basis the candidate's preferred institutes, courses and category. Candidates who attain the required cutoff marks must login to the admission portal and select the college and programme in which they wish to take admission.

DUET 2020 Counselling

The DUET 2020 counselling is expected to be conducted in July-August 2020. The candidates who qualify DUET 2020 entrance examination will be called in for counselling rounds. To be eligible to appear for the counselling rounds the qualified candidates must first register themselves for the DUET 2020 counselling process. The examination authorities will be releasing separate merit lists for each of the course wherein admissions are made on the basis of DUET 2020 exam. Candidates will be allotted seats in the courses basis their ranking in the course specific merit list released by DUET authorities.

Documents Required for Counselling

Candidates can refer below with regards to the documents required for DUET 2020 Counselling :

Class X board examination certificate

Class X marksheet

Class XII marksheet

Class XII provisional certificate / original certificate

Recent character certificate

SC/ST/PwD/CW/KM certificate (if any)

OBC (non-creamy layer) certificate (if any)

Transfer certificate / migration certificate

At least two passport size self-attested photographs

For more information on Delhi University Admissions 2019, keep visiting Delhi University section of jagranjosh.com.