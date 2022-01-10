Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Ram Lal Anand college to recruit 32 Non Teaching Vacancies|Apply Online

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Notification Released for 32 Non-Teaching Vacancies in Ram Lal Anand College. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Delhi University has released notification for recruitment to the post of Administrative Officer, Senior Technical Assistant, Senior Assistant, Laboratory Assistant, Junior Assistant and others in nonteaching staff for Ram Lal Anand College. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode from today 23 December to 24 January 2022 at du.ac.in.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 23 December 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 24 January 2022

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Administrative Officer- 35 Posts

Senior Technical Assistant (Computer) - 30 Posts

Senior Assistant - 30 Posts

Assistant- 30 Posts

Laboratory Assistant (Microbiology)- 30 Posts

Junior Assistant - 27 Posts

Library Attendant - 30 Posts

Laboratory Attendant- 30 Posts

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Administrative Officer-Good academic record with a Masters’ degree with at least 55% of marks or equivalent grade of B on the UGC seven-point scale.

Senior Technical Assistant (Computer) - B.E./ B. Tech in Computer Science/Computer Engineering/ Computer Technology/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electrical/ Electronics & Communications or M.Sc. (Computer Science) or MCA, with 01 year experience in programming and Database management or Network administration in a research/ Educational institute or commercial/service industry establishment of repute.

Senior Assistant -Graduate or Post Graduate with minimum from a recognized University in any discipline with working knowledge of computers.

Assistant- Graduate from a recognized University in any discipline with good working knowledge of computers.

Laboratory Assistant (Microbiology)- Senior Secondary (10+2) or an equivalent examination with relevant Science Subject or Graduate with relevant subject.

Junior Assistant - Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized Board /University /Institution; Having a typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi Typewriting through Computers.

Library Attendant - Passed 10th or equivalent examination from any State Education Board; Certificate in Library Science/Library & Information Science from a recognized Institution.

Laboratory Attendant- Matriculation (10th) or equivalent examination with science subjects from recognised Board.

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Administrative Officer- 35 years

Senior Technical Assistant (Computer) - 30 years

Senior Assistant, Assistant, Laboratory Assistant (Microbiology) 30 years

Junior Assistant - 27 years

Library Attendant, Laboratory Attendant- 30 year

How to apply for Delhi University Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 24 January 2022. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.