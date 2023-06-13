Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Bharti 2023: Apply Online for 13184 Sweeper Vacancies at lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in

Department of Local Self Govt Rajasthan is looking to recruit 13184 Sweepers. Candidates can check Notification, Online Application Link, Eligibility, Selection Process and Other Details.

Dept of Local Self Govt Rajasthan Sweeper Recruitment 2023: Department of Local Self Govt Rajasthan released a notification for the recruitment to the post of Sweeper or Safai Karamchari. A total of 13184 vacancies are available for Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Bharti 2023. Candidates are required to apply online on the official website i.e. lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in. The online application process will start on June 20, 2023 and will be continued till July 19, 2023.

Students are required to click on the ‘Apply Online Link’ given on the official website or login into the SSO website and select the ‘Recruitment Portal’ given under ‘Citizen App’. A total of 13184 vacancies will be filled in 176 districts of Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Notification Download Link

The candidates should read the notification before applying for the post. The detailed notification PDF link is given below:

Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Notification Download Click Here

Eligibility Criteria for Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Bharti 2023

The candidates should be a resident of Rajasthan

1-year experienced certificate in sweeping/cleaning Certificate issued by the Competent Officer in the Municipality, any Department of the Urban Unit, Department of the Centre, and State Established Self-Government Institutes/Semi-Government Establishment Sensitizers and Placement Agencies

The age of the candidates should not be less than 18 years

The age of the candidate should not be more than 40 years

Selection Process for Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Bharti 2023

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of interview and practical experience.

How to Apply forRajasthan Safai Karamchari Bharti 2023

Visit the website of the Department of Local Self Govt Rajasthan Click on the online application link Fill your details Submit your application

Application Fee for Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Bharti 2023

Un-Reserved Category Candidate: Rs.600/-

Reserved Community Candidate: Rs.400/-

Divyangjan Category Candidates: Rs.400 /-

Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Salary 2023 ?

According to the 7th Pay Commission payable by the state government, the pay scale of Safai Karamcharis is fixed at Pay Matrix Level-1. The monthly fixed remuneration during the probation period will be as per the State Government.