Desi Teacher in US - Gone Viral - Watch Amazing Video of Man Teaching Trigonometry in Class

Desi Teacher in US: Gone Viral - Math teacher Bala Reddy has gone viral on Twitter with his video of teaching trignometric formula in musical way. Watch Amazing Video of Man Teaching Trigonometry in Class.

Desi Teacher in US: Gone Viral - “A very wise old teacher once said: I consider a day’s teaching wasted if we do not all have one hearty laugh.” - Gilbert Highet.

A desi teacher, working in a school in the US, decided to bring this quote to action. What’s even more fun and surprising is that he managed to do it while teaching Mathematics. Math - the subject that most students either just hate or totally love, there’s no in-between!

An Indian teacher Bala Reddy opted for the musical route to help his students learn the complexities of Trigonometry. He abbreviated and turned trignometric formulae and theorems into songs. A video has been shared on the microblogging space Twitter and has, since then, gone viral. User @AK_Inspire shared this video on his Twitter account captioned “Math also can be fun...Indian teacher teaching Trigonometry in US” at 12:38 PM on Oct 16, 2022· Mr. Reddy is seen grooving to the musical tunes of “sin theta 0, sin 30 - 1 by 2, sin 45 - 1 root 2 …” while his students in the class thump their desks and recite with him. The video has already garnered 4,605 Retweets, 309 Quote Tweets and whooping 26.7K Likes currently.

Watch the video here:

Math also can be fun...Indian teacher teaching Trigonometry in US 😅 pic.twitter.com/GnrCT40YEv — A K 🇮🇳 (@AK_Inspire) October 16, 2022

This video, however, is reportedly an old one. While some might even think if a student recorded this while hiding his phone camera, it can be clearly seen in the very beginning of the 1 minute 47 second video that Mr. Reddy confirms with the camera holder if they can start the musical study session by asking “Are you ready?”

The comments on this post have been fun as well. Have a look:

India 🇮🇳 math magic classes https://t.co/rr95OByMVc — Kamaljeet Singh (@kamaljeet0255) October 18, 2022

While many students have grown up fearing Mathematics, it is definitely a treat watching the students have fun and the narrative change a bit.