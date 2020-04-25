DFCCIL Exam 2020 for Executive, AM and Junior Manager Postponed, Download Official Notice @dfccil.com

DFCCIL Exam 2020 for Executive, AM and Junior Manager: Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) has postponed the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Assistant Manager, Executive and Junior Manager. DFCCIL exam is scheduled to be held in the last week of April 2020, at various centres across India, which is postponed due to Coronavirus (COVID - 19) Pandemic and Nation-wide Lockdown.

As per the official notice issued by DFCCIL, “This is to inform that Computer Based Test scheduled in last week of April’2020 is postponed till further notice in view of all India lockdown due to outbreak of coronavirus in India.”

DFCCIL Exam will be conducted in two/three sessions on a single/multiple day(s) of 2 hours duration. There will be 120 Objective Multiple Choice Type out of which 96 questions related to post/ discipline for which the candidate has applied and 24 questions on General aptitude. Negative marking of 0.25 mark will be done for each wrong answer.

Admit card for the test, containing the details of the centre/venue for the examination etc., will be sent to the candidates at their registered e-mail ID, after the declaration of the exam date.

Selected candidates in the online exam shall be called for Document Verification, Interview and Medical Test.

DFCCIL had invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Manager (Finance),Assistant Manager (IT), Junior Manager (HR,) Executive (Finance, Executive (HR) and Executive (IT), against advertisement number 02/2020. Online applications were invited from 15 February 2020 to 15 March 2020.

Candidates should keep visiting the official website of DFCCIL dfccil.com for latest updates regarding the exam.

DFCCIL Exam Notice for Executive, AM and Junior Manager Posts