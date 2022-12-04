DFRL DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Post, Check Eligibility

DFRL has invited online application for the Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Post on its official website. Check DFRL Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

DFRL DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification: National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) has released job notification for the Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Post available at the Defence Research Development Organization (DRDO) - Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL). Candidates having required qualification can submit applications for these Apprentice posts on or before 31 December 2022.

In a bid to apply for DFRL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including B.Tech in Food Tech/Food Processing/Bio-technology and Diploma in Plastic Moulding Technology, Plastic Technology and others as mentioned in the notification.

Important Date DFRL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application for the DFRL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 is 31 December 2022.

Vacancy Details DFRL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Graduate Apprentice-04

Diploma Apprentice-15

Eligibility Criteria DFRL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentice-B.Tech in Food Tech/Food Processing/BSc in Food Science.

B Tech in Bio-Technology/Bio informatics/Bio-Engineering/Biomedical Engineering.

Diploma Apprentice-Plastic Moulding Technology

Plastic Technology

Diploma in Food and Nutrition/Hotel management/Catering Technology

Diploma in Computer Applications/Electronics and Communication Engineering/Information Technology

Diploma in Electrical Engineering

Candidates willing to apply for DFRL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 should go through the short notice for details of the eligibility/age limit/selection process and other updates.

How To Download: DFRL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification

Visit the official website of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS)-http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/ Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Notification for the selection of Graduate and Technician (Diploma) Apprentices in M/s. Defence Food Research Laboratory, Mysuru' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the DFRL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification in a new window. Download DFRL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification and save the same for your future reference.

Click Here For DFRL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF





How To Apply DFRL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Candidates must have registered their names at www.mhrdnats.gov.in. Candidates can send filled application on or before 31 December 2022. Applying candidates are advised to go through the notification link for details in this regards.