DGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Result 2021 Out, Check Select List for DV for Junior Assistant @dgvcl.com, DV from 1 April

DGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Result 2021: Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL) has released the list of the selected candidates for document verification process for selection to the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant).

The written test for Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) was held on 30th, 31th December, 2020 & 5th, 6th January, 2021 and the result for the same was uploaded on 9 March 2021. Now, the board has uploaded the select list of the candidates considering the vacancies and roaster requirement. The list of the candidates is available at dgvcl.com.

According to the latest release, the document verification round for the candidates will be conducted on 01 April 2021, 03 April 2021 & 05 April 2021 for selection to the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant. The board has stated that the list of the candidates is provisional. The candidate who are not fulfilling the laid down criteria mention in advertisement dtd.26.12.2019 shall not be considered for further process.

The document verification for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) will be held at Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited, Corporate Office, “Urja Sadan”, Nana Varachha Road, Kapodara Char Rasta, Surat. The candidates must have to follow the guideline of GoG & GOI for Social Distancing and others pertaining to Covid-19 which is published from time to time by the Government. Candidates should have to be sanitized before entering the DGVCL, Corporate Office. Face Mask is compulsory throughout the process of document verification.

Documents to carry:

Online Application Form along with two passport size photographs should be affixed on the application form. School Leaving Certificate. Mark sheets of final year of Graduation/or last two Semesters of Graduation Certificate issued by College/University. Certificate from the Institute/ University mentioning percentage marks obtained in case grading system is in place. Degree Certificate, if available. Caste (SC/ST/SEBC/EWS) Certificate/Disability Certificate (if applicable). Valid Caste (Roster Category) Certificate of Reserved category of Gujarat State only will be considered. In case of Persons with Disability Candidates, a Valid Certificate of Civil Surgeon required. (showing % of Disability and type of Disability) Necessary certificate in case of Ex. Armed force Personnel. In case of Dependent of Retired Employee, Relieving Order or Certificate issued to the employee should be attached. In case of the Widow Applicant, a copy of the death certificate of the deceased husband should be attached. NOC from present employer (If applicable). Domicile certificate. Online payment receipt. Identification Proof (Voter ID/ Pan Card/ Aadhar Card/Driving License etc). Residential Address Proof (Electricity Bill/Telephone Bill/Ration Card, etc). Any Other relevant documents.

Download Roll Number Wise DGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Junior Assistant 2021 Document Verification List