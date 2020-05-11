DHFWS Bhiwani Recruitment 2020: Attend Walk in for Microbiolosist, Health Inspector & Other Posts

DHFWS Bhiwani Recruitment 2020: District Health And Family Welfare Samiti, Bhiwani (NHM) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Microbiologist, Health Inspector & OtherS. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 15 May 2020.

Important Dates:

Notification Date: 9 May 2020

walk-in-interview date: 15 May 2020

DHFWS Bhiwani Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Microbiologist- 1 Post

Biologist - 1 Post

Health Inspector - 1 Post

Epidemiologist - 1 Post

Medical Officer - 2 Posts

DHFWS Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Medical Officer - Candidates holding MBBS Degree from a recognized Institute are eligible to apply. Candidate must be registered with Haryana Medical Council.

Epidemiologist - Medical Graduate (MBBS) with post Graduated Degree/ Diploma in Preventive and Social Medical/ Public Health OR Epidemiology OR (Such as MD, MPH, DPI-1, MAE etc) OR and Medical Graduate (MBBS) with 3 Years experience in Epidemiology/ Public Health OR M.Sc. (Epidemiology) with 02 Years experience in Public Health

Microbiologist - Candidates with MD in Microbiology, Ph.D. in Microbiology, MBBS with PG Degree/Diploma in Microbiology, Virology, Pathology and other lab science, MSc (Medical + Microbiology); MSc. (Microbiology)

DHFWS Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

Medical Officer - Rs. 50, 000/-

Epidemiologist - For Retired Person @ Last drawn Salary minus pension or ₹ 50000- pm whichever is less For Non-Retiree: @ ₹ 25000/- per month

Microbiologist - Rs. 80,000/- For Msc. 60, 000/-

How to apply for DHFWS Bhiwani Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 15 May 2020 in the Room No. 225, O/o Civil Surgeon, Civil Hospital, Bhiwani along with the documents.

