DHFWS Narnaul Recruitment 2020, Applications Invited for Health Inspector and Other Posts

DHFWS Narnaul Recruitment 2020: District Health & Family Welfare Samiti (DHFWS), Narnaul invited applications for the post of Health Inspector, Public Health Manager, Biologist and Microbiologist for containing and prevention of COVID - 19 in different Health Institutions of District Namaul. The eligible candidates may attend the walk-in-interview on on every Monday at 10:00 am.

Walk-in-Interview

Date - on every Monday

Time - At 10:00 am

Venue - DHFWS Office, Narnaul

DHFWS Narnaul Vacancy Details

Health Inspector - 1 Post

Public Health Manager - 1 Post

Biologist - 1 Post

Microbiologist - 1 Post

Salary:

Public Health Manager - Rs. 80000 per month

Biologist - Rs. 60000 per month

Health inspector - Rs. 40000 Per month

Microbiologist - Rs. 80000 per month

Eligibility Criteria for Health Inspector, Public Health Manager, Biologist and Microbiologist Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Health Inspector - Retired as Health Inspector

Public Health Manager - MD in CHA/ Hospital Management/ Community Medicine.Master/ Diploma/ Degree in CHA/ Hospital Management/ Community. MBA in Health Management. Master in Public Health.

Biologist - Retired as Biologist

Microbiologist - MD in Microbiolgy

How to Apply for DHFWS Narnaul Health Inspector, Public Health Manager, Biologist and Microbiologist Posts 2020

The eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format and attend the walk in interview on mentioned dates.

DHFWS Narnaul Health Inspector, Public Health Manager, Biologist and Microbiologist Recruitment Notification PDF