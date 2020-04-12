DHFWS Narnaul Recruitment 2020, Applications Invited for Health Inspector and Other Posts

DHFWS Narnaul Recruitment 2020: District Health & Family Welfare Samiti (DHFWS), Narnaul invited applications for the post of Health Inspector, Public Health Manager, Biologist and Microbiologist for containing and prevention of COVID - 19 in different Health Institutions of District Namaul. The eligible candidates may attend the walk-in-interview on on every Monday at 10:00 am.
Walk-in-Interview
- Date - on every Monday
- Time - At 10:00 am
- Venue - DHFWS Office, Narnaul
DHFWS Narnaul Vacancy Details
- Health Inspector - 1 Post
- Public Health Manager - 1 Post
- Biologist - 1 Post
- Microbiologist - 1 Post
Salary:
- Public Health Manager - Rs. 80000 per month
- Biologist - Rs. 60000 per month
- Health inspector - Rs. 40000 Per month
- Microbiologist - Rs. 80000 per month
Eligibility Criteria for Health Inspector, Public Health Manager, Biologist and Microbiologist Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Health Inspector - Retired as Health Inspector
- Public Health Manager - MD in CHA/ Hospital Management/ Community Medicine.Master/ Diploma/ Degree in CHA/ Hospital Management/ Community. MBA in Health Management. Master in Public Health.
- Biologist - Retired as Biologist
- Microbiologist - MD in Microbiolgy
How to Apply for DHFWS Narnaul Health Inspector, Public Health Manager, Biologist and Microbiologist Posts 2020
The eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format and attend the walk in interview on mentioned dates.
DHFWS Narnaul Health Inspector, Public Health Manager, Biologist and Microbiologist Recruitment Notification PDF