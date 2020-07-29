DHFWS Uttar Dinajpur Recruitment 2020 for Medical Officer, Pharmacist and other Posts@wbhealth.gov.in

DHFWS, Uttar Dinajpur Job Notification: District Health & Family Welfare Samiti (DHFWS) Uttar Dinajpur has invited applications for the 16 posts of Specialist, Medical Officer, Molecular Biologist, Lab Technician and other. The interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-Interview on 07 August 2020.



Notification details:

Memo No. : DHFWS/UD/ADV/COVID-19/2711/20

Dated:28/07/2020

Important Dates

Walk-in-Interview-07 August 2020

Vacancy Details:

Specialist (CHEST Medicine)-01

Specialist (Pulmonologist)-01

Medical Officer-04

Molecular Biologist-02

Lab Technician-05

Pharmacist-03

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

Specialist (CHEST Medicine)-Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in the discipline of CHEST Medicine from institution under MCI.

Specialist (Pulmonologist)-Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in the discipline of Pulmonologist from institution under MCI.

Medical Officer-MBBS from a MCI recognized Institute with I year compulsory Internship. Must be registered under West Bengal Medical Council. Weightage will be given for higher Qualification.

Molecular Biologist-Master degree in Molecular Biology/ Virology/Microbiology/ Biomedical Lab. Science / Biotechnology/Life Science.

Lab Technician-Higher Secondary passed (10+2) from a recognized Board/ Institute with Physics, Chemistry & Biology/ Mathematics and Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology recognized by the West Bengal State Medical Faculty/AICTE. Knowledge in Computer, MS Office and internet is required.

Pharmacist-Two years diploma in Pharmacy (D-Pharma) (ALLOPATHIC) from any Institute approved by the Pharmacy Council of India (PIC) / AlCTE. Persons holding Bachelor in Pharmacy (B Pharma) and Masters in Pharmacy (M-Pharma) from any Institute approved by the Pharmacy Council of India (PIC)/AICTE will be given preference and additional marks. Registration Certificate must be issued by the West Bengal Pharmacy Council.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



Consolidated Remuneration per month:

Specialist (CHEST Medicine)-Rs.50,OOO/-

Specialist (Pulmonologist)-Rs,50,OOO/

Medical Officer-Rs.40,OOO/

Molecular Biologist-Rs.40,OOO/

Lab Technician-Rs.17,220/-

Pharmacist-Rs,17,220/-

DHFWS Uttar Dinajpur Recruitment 2020: PDF





How to Apply

Interested candidates can appear for walk-In-Interview/Interview scheduled on 07 August 2020 with all original documents and one set self-attested photo copy of all testimonials starting from Madhyamik Parikshya onwards. Candidates are advised to check the notification in this regard.