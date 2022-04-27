Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

DJS Answer Key 2022 Released: Submit Delhi Judicial Service Prelims Exam Objection Here

DJS Answer Key 2022 has been released by Delhi High Court (DHS) at delhihighcourt.nic.in: Candidates can check the answer key PDF and objection link here.

Created On: Apr 27, 2022 15:42 IST
DJS Answer Key 2022

DJS Answer Key 2022: Delhi High Court (DHS) has released the Model Answer Keys of Question Paper Booklet of Prelims  Delhi Judicial Service Exam (DJS Exam) 2022. Those who participated in the exam Delhi Judicial Service Pre Exam on 24 April 2022 (Sunday) can download d Delhi Judicial Service Answer Key from the official website ie.delhihighcourt.nic.in. DJS Answer Key Link, of all the series i.e. A, B, C and D, is also below:

DJS Answer Key Download Link

DJS Answer Key Objection

The court is also inviting objections from the candidates. The candidates can submit objections through the link provided below using email ID, Date of Birth and Password, within 03 days from the date of this Notice i.e. up to 30 April 2022 upto 5 PM. Objections received thereafter shall not be entertained. Any representation regarding objections received by a mode other than online mode will not be entertained.

DJS Answer Key Objection Link

How to Download DJS Answer Key 2022 ?

  1. Visit DHC's official website - delhihighcourt.nic.in
  2. Go to ‘Public Notice’ and then ‘Job Opening’.
  3. Click on 'PDF' link given against ‘Notice for uploading of Model Answer Keys and inviting objections thereto in relation to Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Examination – 2022.’
  4. Download DJS Answer Key PDF and check the answers
  5. In order to raise an objection, click on ‘PDF Link’ given against ‘Apply online for filing objections to the Model Answer Keys in relation to Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Examination – 2022.'
  6. Now, click on ‘https://applycareer.co.in/dhc/highcourtdjse2022’
  7. Now, visit 'https://applycareer.co.in/dhc/highcourtdjse2022/Highcourt2022DJSEAdmitCard.aspx'
  8. It will take you to a new page where you are required to click on ‘Click here to View Model Answer Keys & Submit Objections to Model Answer Keys, if any, for DJS Prelims Examination 2022 held on 24 April 2022’
  9. Enter your details and login
  10. Follow the procedure and submit your application
