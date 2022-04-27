DJS Answer Key 2022 Released: Submit Delhi Judicial Service Prelims Exam Objection Here

DJS Answer Key 2022 has been released by Delhi High Court (DHS) at delhihighcourt.nic.in: Candidates can check the answer key PDF and objection link here.

DJS Answer Key 2022: Delhi High Court (DHS) has released the Model Answer Keys of Question Paper Booklet of Prelims Delhi Judicial Service Exam (DJS Exam) 2022. Those who participated in the exam Delhi Judicial Service Pre Exam on 24 April 2022 (Sunday) can download d Delhi Judicial Service Answer Key from the official website ie.delhihighcourt.nic.in. DJS Answer Key Link, of all the series i.e. A, B, C and D, is also below:

DJS Answer Key Objection

The court is also inviting objections from the candidates. The candidates can submit objections through the link provided below using email ID, Date of Birth and Password, within 03 days from the date of this Notice i.e. up to 30 April 2022 upto 5 PM. Objections received thereafter shall not be entertained. Any representation regarding objections received by a mode other than online mode will not be entertained.

How to Download DJS Answer Key 2022 ?