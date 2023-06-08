DMER Admit Card 2023 OUT at med-edu.in: Download Hall Ticket, Check Login Link

DMER Admit Card 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Mumbai has uploaded the admit card for the exam scheduled for Nursing, Technical & Non-Technical Post from June 12 to June 20, 2023, at various exam centers in Maharashtra. More than 5100 vacancies will be filled for Nursing, Technical & Non-Technical posts at the DMER, Mumbai in Government Medical/Dental/Ayurveda/Homeopathic/College and Affiliated Hospitals and Mental Health Centers under the Department of Medical Education and Medicines.

DMER Admit Card Download Link

The candidates can download DMER Maharashtra Admit Card by visiting the official website at med-edu.in. However, the direct link is also provided in this article below. Candidates need to login with their application form credentials.

DMER Admit Card Download Here

Students are requested to carry original admit card along with relevant documents as mentioned

in the admit card.

How to download DMER Admit Card 2023?

Candidates can download the hall ticket for DMER Maharashtra 2023 with the help of the step given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website at med-edu.in

Step 2: Click on "Apply Post" tab.

Step 3: Click on "Eye" Button on "actions" tab.

Step 3: Enter your login details.

Step 4: Download DMER Maharashtra Hall Ticket 2023

The exam is being conducted for the following posts: