Doordarshan Recruitment 2022: Download Notification @prasarbharati.gov.in

Doordarshan Recruitment 2022: Doordarshan Kendra, Bhubaneswar is hiring Casual Video Editor, Casual Editorial Assistant, Casual Producer, Casual Website Assistant, Casual News Readers (Odia) and Casual News Reporter (Odia). Check Details Here.

Doordarshan Recruitment 2022: Doordarshan Kendra, Bhubaneswar has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Casual Video Editor, Casual Editorial Assistant, Casual Producer, Casual Website Assistant, Casual News Readers (Odia) and Casual News Reporter (Odia) on prasarbharati.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can submit offline on or before 31 October 2022.

Vacancy Details

Casual Video Editor - 7 Posts

Casual Editorial Assistant - 12 Posts

Casual Producer - 5 Posts

Casual Website Assistant - 4 Posts

Casual News Readers (Odia) - 6 Posts

Casual News Reporter (Odia)- 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Doordarshan Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Casual Video Editor - 10+2 from a recognized University. Degree /Diploma in Film & Video Editing from a reputed/ recognized university. Minimum 2 years’ Experience in the relevant field

Casual Editorial Assistant - Degree from a recognized/reputed University. Degree/Diploma in Journalism from a recognized/ reputed university. Minimum 3 years' experience of work related to news broadcasting/ reputed news organization 4) Must have computer typing skills in Odia and English languages

Casual Producer - Degree from a recognized/reputed University. Degree/Diploma in TV & Radio Production from a recognized/reputed University. Minimum 3 years’ work experience relating to news production in broadcasting organization.

Casual Website Assistant - Degree from a recognized/reputed University. Degree/Diploma in Journalism & Mass Communications from a recognized/ reputed University. Typing skill in Odia & English

Casual News Readers (Odia) - Degree from a recognized/reputed University. Proficiency in Odia language with good Odia typing skills. Photogenic/ Camera friendly face with a quality broadcasting voice. Knowledge of correct pronunciation, accent and modulation.Knowledge of current regional, national, and foreign affairs. Acquaintance with names of important personalities of Odisha, India and Abroad. Preferable Journalism background.

Casual News Reporter (Odia)- Degree from a recognized/reputed University. Degree/Diploma in Journalism & Mass Communications from a recognized/ reputed University

How to Apply for Doordarshan Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format to Director (News), Regional News Unit, Doordarshan Kendra, Post- Sainik School, Bhubaneswar, Pin - 751005 by SPEED POST only. The application should reach on or before 31st October 2022.