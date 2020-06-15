Doordarshan UP Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Assistant News Editor, Producer and Other Posts

Doordarshan UP Recruitment 2020: Prasar Bharti has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant News Editor, Producers, Copy Editor, Cameraman/Camera Assistant, Stenographer-Bi lingual (Hindi/English), CG Operator, Assistant Website Editor, Video Editor/Videographer/Video Assistant, Graphics Artist, Post Production Assistant for Doordarshan Uttar Pradesh News. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 25 June 2020.
Important Dates:
Last date for submission of application: 25 June 2020
Doordarshan UP Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Assistant News Editor - 2 Posts
- Producer - 10 Posts
- Copy Editor - 2 Posts
- Cameraman/Camera Assistant - 3 Posts
- Stenographer - 4 Posts
- CG Operators - 2 Posts
- Assistant Website Editor - 3 Posts
- Video Editor/Video Grapher/Video Assistant - 5 Posts
- Graphic Artist - 1 Post
- Post Production Assistant - 5 Posts
Doordarshan UP Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria for Copy Editor, Steno, Video Editor and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant News Editor, Producer, Copy Editor, Stenographer, Assistant Web Editor, Post Production Assistant - Degree/ Diploma in Journalism from a recognized university.
- Copy Editor, Cameraman/Camera Assistant,Video Editor/Video Grapher/Video Assistant -10+2 from a recognized Board; Degree/ Diploma in graphic design.
- CG Operators - 10+2 from a recognized Board; Certificate in Computer application.
Doordarshan UP Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
- Assistant News Editor, Producer - 25 to 30 years
- Copy Editor, Stenographer, Assistant Web Editor, Post Production Assistant, Copy Editor, Cameraman/Camera Assistant, Video Editor/Video Grapher/Video Assistant, CG Operators -21 to 50 years
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for Doordarshan UP Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format to Head of News, Doordarshan Kendra, 24-Ashok Marg, Lucknow-226001 with Superscription “EMPANELMENT OF ASSIGNMENT BASED MANPOWER, IN RNU, DD Uttar Pradesh” on or before 25 June 2020.