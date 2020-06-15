Study at Home
Search

Doordarshan UP Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Assistant News Editor, Producer and Other Posts

Doordarshan UP Recruitment 2020 Notification is out at doordarshan.gov.in for 37 Vacancies for the post of Assistant News Editor, Producers, Copy Editor, Cameraman/Camera Assistant, Stenographer-Bi lingual (Hindi/English), CG Operator and other posts. Job seekers can check application process, age limit and other essential details here.

Jun 15, 2020 18:54 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
Doordarshan UP Recruitment 2020
Doordarshan UP Recruitment 2020

Doordarshan UP Recruitment 2020: Prasar Bharti has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant News Editor, Producers, Copy Editor, Cameraman/Camera Assistant, Stenographer-Bi lingual (Hindi/English), CG Operator, Assistant Website Editor, Video Editor/Videographer/Video Assistant, Graphics Artist, Post Production Assistant for Doordarshan Uttar Pradesh News. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 25 June 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 25 June 2020

Doordarshan UP Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Assistant News Editor - 2 Posts
  • Producer - 10 Posts
  • Copy Editor - 2 Posts
  • Cameraman/Camera Assistant - 3 Posts
  • Stenographer - 4 Posts
  • CG Operators - 2 Posts
  • Assistant Website Editor - 3 Posts
  • Video Editor/Video Grapher/Video Assistant - 5 Posts
  • Graphic Artist - 1 Post
  • Post Production Assistant - 5 Posts

Doordarshan UP Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria for Copy Editor, Steno, Video Editor and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:

  • Assistant News Editor, Producer, Copy Editor, Stenographer, Assistant Web Editor, Post Production Assistant - Degree/ Diploma in Journalism from a recognized university.
  • Copy Editor, Cameraman/Camera Assistant,Video Editor/Video Grapher/Video Assistant -10+2 from a recognized Board; Degree/ Diploma in graphic design.
  • CG Operators - 10+2 from a recognized Board; Certificate in Computer application.

Doordarshan UP Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

  • Assistant News Editor, Producer - 25 to 30 years
  • Copy Editor, Stenographer, Assistant Web Editor, Post Production Assistant, Copy Editor, Cameraman/Camera Assistant, Video Editor/Video Grapher/Video Assistant, CG Operators -21 to 50 years

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Doordarshan UP Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format to Head of News, Doordarshan Kendra, 24-Ashok Marg, Lucknow-226001 with Superscription “EMPANELMENT OF ASSIGNMENT BASED MANPOWER, IN RNU, DD Uttar Pradesh” on or before 25 June 2020.

Job Summary
NotificationDoordarshan UP Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Assistant News Editor, Producer and Other Posts
Notification DateJun 15, 2020
Last Date of SubmissionJun 25, 2020
Citylucknow
StateUttar Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Senior Secondary, PG Diploma, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area

Related Stories