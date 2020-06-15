Doordarshan UP Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Assistant News Editor, Producer and Other Posts

Doordarshan UP Recruitment 2020: Prasar Bharti has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant News Editor, Producers, Copy Editor, Cameraman/Camera Assistant, Stenographer-Bi lingual (Hindi/English), CG Operator, Assistant Website Editor, Video Editor/Videographer/Video Assistant, Graphics Artist, Post Production Assistant for Doordarshan Uttar Pradesh News. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 25 June 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 25 June 2020

Doordarshan UP Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant News Editor - 2 Posts

Producer - 10 Posts

Copy Editor - 2 Posts

Cameraman/Camera Assistant - 3 Posts

Stenographer - 4 Posts

CG Operators - 2 Posts

Assistant Website Editor - 3 Posts

Video Editor/Video Grapher/Video Assistant - 5 Posts

Graphic Artist - 1 Post

Post Production Assistant - 5 Posts

Doordarshan UP Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria for Copy Editor, Steno, Video Editor and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Assistant News Editor, Producer, Copy Editor, Stenographer, Assistant Web Editor, Post Production Assistant - Degree/ Diploma in Journalism from a recognized university.

Copy Editor, Cameraman/Camera Assistant,Video Editor/Video Grapher/Video Assistant -10+2 from a recognized Board; Degree/ Diploma in graphic design.

CG Operators - 10+2 from a recognized Board; Certificate in Computer application.

Doordarshan UP Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Assistant News Editor, Producer - 25 to 30 years

Copy Editor, Stenographer, Assistant Web Editor, Post Production Assistant, Copy Editor, Cameraman/Camera Assistant, Video Editor/Video Grapher/Video Assistant, CG Operators -21 to 50 years

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Doordarshan UP Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format to Head of News, Doordarshan Kendra, 24-Ashok Marg, Lucknow-226001 with Superscription “EMPANELMENT OF ASSIGNMENT BASED MANPOWER, IN RNU, DD Uttar Pradesh” on or before 25 June 2020.