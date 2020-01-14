Bihar Board 12th Admit Card 2020 Will Be shortly Available At bsebinteredu.in

Bihar Board 12th Admit Card 2020 will be available at bsebinteredu.in shortly. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is soon going to release admit cards for (Intermediate or) BSEB 12th Board exams 2020. Once released, admit cards can be downloaded from the official website of Bihar Board by entering details like School Code, Registration Number etc.

Download Bihar Board (BSEB) 12th Admit Card 2020 (Direct Link)

Step by step process to download BSEB 12th Admit Card 2020?

The process to download BSEB (Bihar Board) 12th Admit card 2020 is quite simple. The complete step by step process is explained below

- Open the official website (bsebinteredu.in)

- Enter details such as School Code, Registration Number and Date of Birth in the appropriate format.

- Click on details

What to do after downloading Bihar Board 12th Admit Card 2020?

After downloading BSEB 12th admit card 2020, one should make sure that all the information given in the admit card is correct i.e. date of birth, name, father’s name, subjects etc. In case of any issue, candidates need to contact authorities for help. Bihar Board Exams 2020 will be conducted in the month of February 2020.

