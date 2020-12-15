Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Time Table 2021 (Revised): Check BSEB 12th Exam Date Sheet 2021

Bihar Board Exam Date 2021 for Class 12: Check 12th Exam Time Table for Bihar Board Exam 2021. You can also download Bihar Board 12th Exam Time Table 2021 from here. 

Dec 15, 2020 16:17 IST
Bihar Board Exam 2021: Class 12

Bihar Board Exam Date 2021 for Class 12: Bihar Board 12th Date Sheet 2021 or Bihar Board 12th Exam Time Table 2021 for all streams (Science, Commerce, Arts) has been released at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The complete details about Bihar Board Inter Exam Date 2021 is also here.

Bihar Board 12th Exam Time Table 2021 (Revised):

⇒ Bihar Board 12th Exams 2021 are going to start from 1st February 2020

⇒  Bihar Board 12th Exams 2020 are going to over on 13 February 2020

 

Download Bihar Board 12th Exam Time Table 2021 (PDF) & Check Bihar Board Exam Date 2021 for Class 12

 

Day & Date

Morning Session

9:30 AM to 12:45 PM

Afternoon Session

1:45 PM to 5 PM

 

Subject

Stream

Subject

Stream

Monday, 3 February 2020

Physics

Inter (Sci)

History

RB Hindi

Inter (Arts)

Vocational

Tuesday, 4 February 2020

Chemistry

Inter (Sci)

Political Science

English

Inter (Arts)

Vocational

Wednesday, 5 February 2020

Biology

Inter (Sci)

Economics

Foundation Course

Inter (Arts)

Vocational

Thursday, 6 February 2020

NRB

Inter (Sci & Com)

Computer Science

Multimedia & Web Tech

Yoga & Physical Education

Inter (Arts / Sci / Com)

Friday, 7 February 2020

Mathematics

Inter (Sci & Arts)

MB

Vocational Trade I

Inter (Sci & Com)

Vocational

Saturday, 8 February 2020

Agriculture

Music

Inter (Sci)

Inter (Arts)

Entrepreneurship

Geography

Inter (Com)

Inter (Arts)

Sunday, 9 February 2020

Holiday

Monday, 10 February 2020

Language Subject

Inter (Sci & Com)

Psychology

Vocational Trade II

Inter (Arts)

Vocational

Tuesday, 11 February 2020

NRB

Inter (Arts)

Philosophy

Vocational Trade III

Inter (Arts)

Vocational

Wednesday, 12 February 2020

Language Subject

Inter (Arts)

Sociology

Business Studies

Related Subjects

Inter (Arts)

Inter (Com)

Vocational

Thursday, 13 February 2020

Home Science

Economics

Inter (Arts)

Inter (Com)

MB

Accountancy

Inter (Arts)

Inter (Com)

Bihar Board Intermediate Exam Dates 2020, here you can also check important articles related to the preparation of Bihar Board Exams 2020 

Bihar Board Class 12 Syllabus: Check here

Bihar Board Exam 2020: Class 12 Sample Question Papers Released for All Subjects: Download Now! - Bihar Board Model Papers are similar to Sample Papers and are very helpful to understand the latest exam pattern. Practice with these papers will enhance your writing skills. Time management skills can also be learnt by practising with these sample papers.

Download Bihar Board 12th Time Table (PDF)

FAQ

When will result of Class 12 Bihar Board Exams 2021 be declared?

The result of Class 12 Bihar Board Exams 2021 might be declared in March or April.

When will Class 12 Bihar Board Exams 2021 end?

Class 12 Bihar Board Exams 2021 will end on 13th February 2021.

From where I can access the Bihar Board Exam 2021 Time Table?

You can access the complete the Bihar Board Exam 2021 Time Table at jagranjosh.com or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

When will Bihar Board Exam 2021 for Class 12 start?

Bihar Board Exams 2021 for Class 12 will start from February 1 onwards.

When will dates of Bihar Board Exam 2021 be announced?

Revised exam dates of Bihar Board Exam 2021 have been announced online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The complete exam schedule of Bihar Board Exam 2021 has been also provided by Jagran Josh.

