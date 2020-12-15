Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Time Table 2021 (Revised): Check BSEB 12th Exam Date Sheet 2021

Bihar Board Exam Date 2021 for Class 12: Bihar Board 12th Date Sheet 2021 or Bihar Board 12th Exam Time Table 2021 for all streams (Science, Commerce, Arts) has been released at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The complete details about Bihar Board Inter Exam Date 2021 is also here.

Bihar Board 12th Exam Time Table 2021 (Revised):

⇒ Bihar Board 12th Exams 2021 are going to start from 1st February 2020

⇒ Bihar Board 12th Exams 2020 are going to over on 13 February 2020

Bihar Board 12th Exam Time Table 2020:

⇒ Bihar Board 12th Exams 2020 are going to start from 3rd February 2020

⇒ Bihar Board 12th Exams 2020 are going to over on 13 February 2020

Day & Date Morning Session 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM Afternoon Session 1:45 PM to 5 PM Subject Stream Subject Stream Monday, 3 February 2020 Physics Inter (Sci) History RB Hindi Inter (Arts) Vocational Tuesday, 4 February 2020 Chemistry Inter (Sci) Political Science English Inter (Arts) Vocational Wednesday, 5 February 2020 Biology Inter (Sci) Economics Foundation Course Inter (Arts) Vocational Thursday, 6 February 2020 NRB Inter (Sci & Com) Computer Science Multimedia & Web Tech Yoga & Physical Education Inter (Arts / Sci / Com) Friday, 7 February 2020 Mathematics Inter (Sci & Arts) MB Vocational Trade I Inter (Sci & Com) Vocational Saturday, 8 February 2020 Agriculture Music Inter (Sci) Inter (Arts) Entrepreneurship Geography Inter (Com) Inter (Arts) Sunday, 9 February 2020 Holiday Monday, 10 February 2020 Language Subject Inter (Sci & Com) Psychology Vocational Trade II Inter (Arts) Vocational Tuesday, 11 February 2020 NRB Inter (Arts) Philosophy Vocational Trade III Inter (Arts) Vocational Wednesday, 12 February 2020 Language Subject Inter (Arts) Sociology Business Studies Related Subjects Inter (Arts) Inter (Com) Vocational Thursday, 13 February 2020 Home Science Economics Inter (Arts) Inter (Com) MB Accountancy Inter (Arts) Inter (Com)

Bihar Board Exam 2020: Class 12 Sample Question Papers Released for All Subjects: Download Now! - Bihar Board Model Papers are similar to Sample Papers and are very helpful to understand the latest exam pattern. Practice with these papers will enhance your writing skills. Time management skills can also be learnt by practising with these sample papers.

