Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Time Table 2021 (Revised): Check BSEB 12th Exam Date Sheet 2021

Bihar Board Exam Date 2021 for Class 12: Bihar Board 12th Date Sheet 2021 or Bihar Board 12th Exam Time Table 2021 for all streams (Science, Commerce, Arts) has been released at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The complete details about Bihar Board Inter Exam Date 2021 is also here.
Bihar Board 12th Exam Time Table 2021 (Revised):
⇒ Bihar Board 12th Exams 2021 are going to start from 1st February 2020
⇒ Bihar Board 12th Exams 2020 are going to over on 13 February 2020
Download Bihar Board 12th Exam Time Table 2021 (PDF) & Check Bihar Board Exam Date 2021 for Class 12
इन्टरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा, 2020-21 का नया परीक्षा कार्यक्रम । pic.twitter.com/ebtdpJh7pw— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) December 15, 2020
Bihar Board 12th Exam Time Table 2020:
⇒ Bihar Board 12th Exams 2020 are going to start from 3rd February 2020
⇒ Bihar Board 12th Exams 2020 are going to over on 13 February 2020
|
Day & Date
|
Morning Session
9:30 AM to 12:45 PM
|
Afternoon Session
1:45 PM to 5 PM
|
|
Subject
|
Stream
|
Subject
|
Stream
|
Monday, 3 February 2020
|
Physics
|
Inter (Sci)
|
History
RB Hindi
|
Inter (Arts)
Vocational
|
Tuesday, 4 February 2020
|
Chemistry
|
Inter (Sci)
|
Political Science
English
|
Inter (Arts)
Vocational
|
Wednesday, 5 February 2020
|
Biology
|
Inter (Sci)
|
Economics
Foundation Course
|
Inter (Arts)
Vocational
|
Thursday, 6 February 2020
|
NRB
|
Inter (Sci & Com)
|
Computer Science
Multimedia & Web Tech
Yoga & Physical Education
|
Inter (Arts / Sci / Com)
|
Friday, 7 February 2020
|
Mathematics
|
Inter (Sci & Arts)
|
MB
Vocational Trade I
|
Inter (Sci & Com)
Vocational
|
Saturday, 8 February 2020
|
Agriculture
Music
|
Inter (Sci)
Inter (Arts)
|
Entrepreneurship
Geography
|
Inter (Com)
Inter (Arts)
|
Sunday, 9 February 2020
|
Holiday
|
Monday, 10 February 2020
|
Language Subject
|
Inter (Sci & Com)
|
Psychology
Vocational Trade II
|
Inter (Arts)
Vocational
|
Tuesday, 11 February 2020
|
NRB
|
Inter (Arts)
|
Philosophy
Vocational Trade III
|
Inter (Arts)
Vocational
|
Wednesday, 12 February 2020
|
Language Subject
|
Inter (Arts)
|
Sociology
Business Studies
Related Subjects
|
Inter (Arts)
Inter (Com)
Vocational
|
Thursday, 13 February 2020
|
Home Science
Economics
|
Inter (Arts)
Inter (Com)
|
MB
Accountancy
|
Inter (Arts)
Inter (Com)
Bihar Board Intermediate Exam Dates 2020, here you can also check important articles related to the preparation of Bihar Board Exams 2020
Bihar Board Class 12 Syllabus: Check here
Bihar Board Exam 2020: Class 12 Sample Question Papers Released for All Subjects: Download Now!
Bihar Board 12th Exam Date Sheet 2019 (Previous Exam Dates)
Here we have also provided exam time table of the previous year for reference