DRDO Recruitment 2023: Apply For Graduate/Technician Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: DRDO has released the notification for the 68 Graduate/Technician Apprentice posts on the official website. Download pdf, eligibility, how to apply and others.

DRDO Recruitment 2023 Notification: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for the 68 Graduate/Technician Apprentice posts on its official website. These positions are available at Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, a premier Laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 6, 2023.

To apply for DRDO Recruitment 2023 drive, candidates should have requisite educational qualification including B.E/B.Tech in concerned trades with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.



Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of written test/ personal interview/ both for shortlisted candidates only.

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts in the prescribed format on or before October 6, 2023.

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice-44

Technician Apprentice-24

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentice- Candidates should have BE/ B Tech in Computer Science/ IT/ Electronics / Telecommunication/ Electrical or equivalent OR BLic Science/ BBA/ B Com/Electronics (Robotics)/Library Science/Safety Engineering/Administration / HR/Financial Accounting/Cost Accounting and others trades.

Candidates should have BE/ B Tech in Computer Science/ IT/ Electronics / Telecommunication/ Electrical or equivalent OR BLic Science/ BBA/ B Com/Electronics (Robotics)/Library Science/Safety Engineering/Administration / HR/Financial Accounting/Cost Accounting and others trades. Technician Apprentice- Diploma in Computer Science/ IT/ Electronics / Telecommunication/ Electrical/ Cinematography / Medical Laboratory Technology/and other trades or equivalent.

Diploma in Computer Science/ IT/ Electronics / Telecommunication/ Electrical/ Cinematography / Medical Laboratory Technology/and other trades or equivalent. B.E/B.Tech/Diploma candidates must have registered their names at https://www.nats.education.gov.in.

BBA/B.Com candidates must have registered their names at https://portalbopter.com.

BBA/B.Com candidates must have registered their names at https://portalbopter.com. BBA/B.Com candidates must have registered their names at https://portalbopter.com.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



DRDO Recruitment 2023: Stipend (Per month)

Graduate Apprentice-Rs. 9000/-

Technician Apprentice-Rs. 8000/-



DRDO Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply For DRDO Recruitment 2023?

Applying candidates should send their applications in the prescribed form given in the notification on the official website www.drde.gov.inwith the self attested photocopies of documents (all educational mark sheets, Certificates, Caste Certificate & Identity Proof) to the “Director, Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, Balasore, Odisha-756025” on or before 06th October 2023 by Speed Post / Registered Post Only.

