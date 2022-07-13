DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process, How to Apply 630 Vacancies

DRDO Scientist B Recruitment 2022 Applications Open till 29th July 2022 for recruitment to 630 Vacancies of Scientist `B’ in DRDO, DST, and ADA. Written Exam for DRDO Scientist B post to be held on 16th October 2022.

DRDO Scientist B Eligibility Criteria 2022: Recruitment & Assessment Centre (RAC) invites online applications from graduate engineers and post graduates in Science including students who are appearing or have appeared in their final year examination and are likely to get final/provisional degree for recruitment to 630 Vacancies of Scientist `B’ in Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO), Department of Science and Technology (DST) and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) in specified disciplines and categories.

In this article, we have shared DRDO Scientist B Recruitment 2022 Eligibility, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process, and How to Apply.

About DRDO, ADA, DST

DRDO, India’s premier Defence R&D organization employs bright, qualified and competent scientists in Group ‘A’ (Gazetted) technical service known as Defence Research & Development Service (DRDS) and offers exciting and challenging career opportunities in a broad spectrum of technologies at its laboratories/establishments (more than 50) located across the country.

ADA, Bengaluru, is an autonomous body under Ministry of Defence, Government of India entrusted with the design & development of the Light Combat Aircrafts for Defence Services. ADA provides challenging career opportunities and excellent working environment. The candidates selected against ADA vacancies will be designated as Scientist/Engineer ‘B’ and will not be part of DRDS.

DST, Govt of India, is primarily entrusted with the responsibility of the formulation of S&T policies and their implementation; identification of thrust areas of research in different sectors of S&T; technology information, forecasting and assessment; international collaboration; organizing, coordinating and promoting S&T activities in the country.

DRDO RAC 2022 Calendar

DRDO Scientist B 2022 Events Important Dates Application Start Date 6th July 2022 Application End Date 29th July 2022 Written Exam Date 16th October 2022

DRDO RAC Vacancy 2022

Posts Vacancies Scientist ‘B’ in DRDO 579 vacancies (Including 51 Backlog vacancies for OBC/SC/ST) Scientist ‘B’ in DST 8 vacancies Scientist/Engineer ‘B’ in ADA 43 vacancies Total 630 vacancies

DRDO RAC Eligibility Criteria 2022

Nationality

Indian Citizens

Age Limit

Category DRDO DST ADA Un Reserved (UR) /EWS 28 years 35 years 30 years OBC (Non-creamy layer) 31 years 38 years 33 years SC/ST 33 years 40 years 35 years

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

Category Age relaxation (In years) Ex-servicemen including Ex SSCOs/ECOs As per rules in vogue Serving Central Civilian Govt. employees working in posts which are in the same line or allied cadres only if a relationship could be established that the service already rendered in a particular post will be useful for the efficient discharge of the duties of the advertised posts. 5 years PWBD 10 years

Educational Qualification

Subject/ Discipline Organization Details of corresponding Essential Qualification (EQ) & Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Equivalent acceptable subjects of Essential Qualification Degree CATEGORY-I Electronics & Comm. Engg DRDO Essential Qualification (EQ): At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Electronics & Communication Engg from a recognized university or equivalent. Applicants must also fulfill ONE of the following additional requirements: 1. GATE Qualification: Valid GATE score in Electronics & Communication Engg [Paper code: EC] 2. Minimum 80% aggregate marks in EQ degree if done from an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) or National Institute of Technology (NIT). 1. Electronics & Communication Engg 2. Electronics Engg 3. Electronics & Computer Engg 4. Electronics & Control Engg. 5. Electronics & Communication System Engg 6. Electronics & Instrumentation Engg 7. Electronics & Tele- Communication Engg 8. Electronics & Telematics Engg 9. Industrial Electronics Engg 10. Tele Communication Engg 11. Telecommunication & Information Tech 12. Applied Electronics & Instrumentation Engg 13. Electronics & Electrical Communication Engg 14. Electrical with Communication Engg 15. Radio Physics & Electronics 16. Electrical Engg 17. Electrical & Electronics Engg 18. Electronics & Communication Engg (Avionics) ADA DST Mechanical Engg DRDO Essential Qualification (EQ): At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Mechanical Engg from a recognized university or equivalent. Applicants must also fulfil ONE of the following additional requirements: 1. GATE Qualification: Valid GATE score in Mechanical Engineering [Paper code: ME] 2. Minimum 80% aggregate marks in EQ degree, if done from an IIT or NIT. Mechanical Engg Mechanical & Automation Engg Mechanical & Production Engg ADA DST Computer Science & Engg DRDO Essential Qualification (EQ): At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Computer Science & Engg from a recognized university or equivalent. Applicants must also fulfil ONE of the following additional requirements: 1. GATE Qualification: Valid GATE score in Computer Science & Information Technology [Paper code: CS] 2. Minimum 80% aggregate marks in EQ degree, if done from an IIT or NIT. 1. Computer Science/ Engg/ Technology 2. Computer Science and Engg./Technology 3. Computer Science/Engg & Info Tech 4. Computer Science & System Engg 5. Software Engg/ Technology 6. Computer Science & Automation Engg/ Tech 7. Information Technology 8. Computer Science/Technology & Informatics Engg/Tech 9. Information Science & Engg/Technology 10. Computer & Communication Engg 11. Computer Networking ADA DST CATEGORY-II Electrical Engg DRDO Essential Qualification(EQ): At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Electrical Engg from a recognized university or equivalent. GATE Qualification:Valid GATE score in Electrical Engg [Paper code: EE] 1. Electrical Engg 2. Electrical Power System Engg 3. Electrical & Electronics Engg 4. Electrical & Renewable Energy Engg 5. Power Engg 6. Power Electronics Engg 7. Electronics & Electrical Communications Engg 8. Electrical with Communication Engg ADA DST Material Science & Engg/ Metallurgical Engg DRDO Essential Qualification: At least First Class Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology in Metallurgy from a recognized university or equivalent. GATE Qualification: Valid GATE score in Metallurgical Engineering [Paper code: MT] 1. Metallurgy & Material Tech 2. Metallurgy/Metallurgical Engg 3. Materials Engg 4. Material Science & Engg 5. Material Science & Metallurgical Engg Physics DRDO Essential Qualification: At least First Class Master’s Degree in Physics from a recognised university or equivalent. GATE Qualification: Valid GATE score in Physics [Paper code : PH] 1. Physics 2. Physics (Electronics) 3. Applied Physics 4. Solid State Physics 5. Computational Physics 6. Engineering Physics 7. Physics & Electronics Chemistry DRDO Essential Qualification: At least First Class Master’s Degree in Chemistry from a recognised university or equivalent. GATE Qualification: Valid GATE score in Chemistry [Paper code : CY] 1. Chemistry 2. Organic Chemistry 3. Inorganic Chemistry 4. Analytical Chemistry 5. Physical Chemistry 6. Applied Chemistry Chemical Engg DRDO Essential Qualification: At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Chemical Engg from a recognized university or equivalent. GATE Qualification: Valid GATE score in Chemical Engineering [Paper code: CH] 1. Chemical Engg 2. Chemical Technology 3. Chemical Plant Engg 4. Applied Chemical & Polymer Technology 5. Polymer Science & Chemical Technology 6. Chemical Science & Technology DST Aeronautical Engg DRDO Essential Qualification: At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Aeronautical Engg from a recognized university or equivalent. GATE Qualification: Valid GATE score in Aerospace Engineering [Paper code : AE] 1. Aeronautical Engg 2. Aerospace Engg 3. Aerospace Engg (Avionics) ADA Mathematics DRDO Essential Qualification: At least First Class Master’s Degree in Mathematics from a recognised university or equivalent. GATE Qualification: Valid GATE score in Mathematics [Paper code : MA] 1. Mathematics 2. Applied Mathematics 3. Mathematics & Computing Civil Engg DRDO Essential Qualification: At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Civil Engg from a recognized university or equivalent. GATE Qualification: Valid GATE score in Civil Engineering [Paper code : CE] 1. Civil Engg 2. Civil & Structural Engg 3. Civil & Environmental Engg 4. Civil & Rural Engg 5. Civil & Water Management Engg 6. Civil & Infrastructure Engg 7. Construction Engg & Management Instrumentation Engg DRDO Essential Qualification: At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Instrumentation Engg from a recognized university or equivalent. GATE Qualification: Valid GATE score in Instrumentation Engineering [Paper code : IN] 1. Instrumentation Engg 2. Instrumentation & Control Engg 3. Electronics & Instrumentation Engg 4. Electronic Instrumentation & Control Engg 5. Applied Electronics and Instrumentation Engg 6. Electrical and Instrumentation Engg 7. Electrical Instrumentation & Control Engg 8. Power Electronics & Instrumentation Engg 9. Electronics Communication & Instrumentation Engg ADA Material Science DRDO Essential Qualification: At least First Class Master’s Degree in Material Science from a recognised university or equivalent. GATE Qualification: Valid GATE score in Engineering Sciences [Paper code : XE] 1. Material Science 2. Material Science & Nano Technology 3. Nano Science 4. Nano Science & Tech 5. Physics (Material Science) 6. Nanotechnology 7. Material Engg and Nanotechnology 8. Physics with specialization in Material Science Naval Architecture DRDO Essential Qualification: At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Naval Architecture from a recognized university or equivalent. GATE Qualification: Valid GATE score in Naval Architecture & Marine Engg [Paper code: NM] 1. Naval Engg 2. Naval Architecture & Ocean Engg 3. Naval Architecture & Offshore Engg 4. Naval Architecture & Marine Engg 5. Naval Architecture and shipbuilding 6. Marine Engineering 7. Oceanography Engg Environmental Science & Engineering DST Essential Qualification: At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Environmental Science & Engineering from a recognized university or equivalent. GATE Qualification: Valid GATE score in Environmental Science & Engg [Paper code : ES] 1. Energy and Environmental Engineering 2. Environmental Engineering 3. Civil and Environmental Engineering 4. Civil Environmental Engineering 5. Energy Environment and Climate 6. Environmental Science and Technology 7. Renewable Energy and Environmental Engineering 8. Environmental and water resources Engineering Atmospheric Science DRDO Essential Qualification: At least First Class Master’s Degree in Atmospheric Science from a recognised university or equivalent. GATE Qualification: Valid GATE score in Engineering Sciences[Paper code : XE] 1. Atmospheric Science 2. Meteorology 3. Climate Science and Policy 4. Atmosphere and Ocean Science 5. Climatology Microbiology DRDO Essential Qualification: At least First Class Master’s Degree in Microbiology from a recognised university or equivalent. GATE Qualification: Valid GATE score in Life Sciences [Paper code: XL] 1. Microbiology Biochemistry DRDO Essential Qualification: At least First Class Master’s Degree in Biochemistry from a recognised university or equivalent. GATE Qualification: Valid GATE score in Life Sciences [Paper code: XL] 1. Biochemistry

DRDO RAC Selection Process 2022

The recruitment in the disciplines mentioned under Category-I will be based on valid GATE score, a Written Examination and Personal Interview. While the recruitment in the disciplines mentioned under the Category-II will be based on valid GATE score and Personal Interview.

The shortlisted candidates on the basis of the GATE scores and/or Written Examination will be required to appear in the Personal Interview to be held at Delhi or any other place as decided by RAC/ DRDO.

The offer of appointment to the selected candidates will be restricted to the number of vacancies in order of merit. The appointment, however, will be subject to satisfying conditions like qualifying the Medical Examination prescribed for Group ‘A’ Technical posts of Govt. of India with Field Service liability and verification of character antecedents besides verification of SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD(HH)/PwD(LD)/PwD(AAV)/PwD(Dw) certificate etc, wherever applicable.

Screening/Shortlisting

i) For Subjects/Disciplines under Category-I

(a) Category I: Eligible candidates will be shortlisted for a Written Examination on the basis of GATE score in the ratio of 1:25 subject to their availability in order of discipline-wise category-wise merit list.

(b) Category II: All eligible IIT and NIT graduate engineers with minimum 80% aggregate marks in the EQ degree will be called for a Written Examination.

(c) Candidates who appear for the Written Examination will be further shortlisted for Personal Interview in the ratio of 1:5 in order of merit list prepared on the basis of the Written Examination only.

ii) For Subjects/Disciplines under Category-II

Eligible candidates will be shortlisted for Personal interview on the basis of GATE score in the ratio of 1:5 subject to their availability in order of discipline-wise category-wise merit list.

iii) Eligible PwD(HH), PwD(LD), PwD(AAV) and PwD(Dw) candidates will be shortlisted for Personal Interview on the basis of GATE scores only, for the thirteen vacancies reserved for them in the applicable disciplines under Part-I and Part-II.

Final Selection

i) For Subjects/Disciplines under Category-I

The final selection of the candidates will be purely on the basis of discipline wise category wise merit of aggregate of 80% weightage of marks in the Written Examination and 20% weightage of marks in Personal Interview.

ii) For Subjects/Disciplines under Category-II

The final selection of the candidates will be purely on the basis of discipline wise category wise merit of aggregate of 80% weightage of GATE score and 20% weightage of marks in Personal Interview.

The final selection of PwD (HH), PwD (LD), PwD (AAV/Dw) candidates against the vacancies reserved for them in the applicable disciplines will be purely on the basis of combined merit of aggregate of 80% weightage of GATE score and 20% weightage of marks in Personal Interview.

Only those candidates securing minimum qualifying marks of 70% (for UR category) and 60% (for EWS/OBC/SC/ST/PwD category) in the Personal Interview will be considered for preparation of final merit list. Candidates who do not qualify the interview will not be considered for final selection irrespective of their Written Examination score (for Part-I disciplines) / GATE score (for Part-II disciplines).

The selection against the UR vacancies will be done first based on the combined merit list of all candidates. The filling up of backlog vacancies in OBC/SC/ST category will be taken up after exhausting the UR vacancies.

In the merit list for final selection, candidates will be considered for selection against the vacancies in the organizations (DRDO/DST/ADA) they opted for, in order of their preference. They will be accommodated against the vacancies of that organization where their selection is definite and will not be kept in any waitlist of their higher preferences.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022 How to Apply

(i) Candidates can apply online only through the DRDO RAC Application Form link provided below that will take them to the official website of RAC.

ii) On successful registration, the candidates may login before the closing date of the advertisement to fill the application form online. The candidates are required to upload the requisite certificates (See Para 3 for details), the details of the application fee payment (if not exempted) and lock the application before submission of the same.

iii) All serving candidates (whether in permanent or temporary capacity) working in Government or in Government owned organizations (PSU/Joint venture, Government promoted societies and Government/Non-Government companies/Agencies/Entities where Government or Government promoted companies/Agencies/Entities have a combined controlling stake of 50% or more) need to upload a signed declaration as per format given on the web site that they have informed in writing to their Cadre Controlling Authority (CCA) that they have applied for the post in RAC, DRDO.

iv) Candidates are advised to retain a copy of the online recruitment application (pdf format) after locking the online application form.

Documents to be uploaded:

i) Self attested certificates/testimonials regarding Date of Birth (Matriculation /High School Certificate or Birth Certificate issued by appropriate local authority), Essential Qualification degree along with mark-sheets (both front and reverse side), Conversion Formula (CGPA/CPI to Percentage), Caste, EWS status, Ex-serviceman, Disability, Employment in Central Govt civilian posts, etc. The maximum file size of each attachment should not exceed 500KB and it must be legible when a printout is taken.

ii) Candidates are required to submit the relevant affidavit if there is any mismatch in the name of self or parents as mentioned in the application form with any of the certificates/documents being uploaded.

iii) A recent passport size colour photograph (size not exceeding 30KB; resolution of 110 x 140 pixels).

iv) Scanned sample of candidate’s signature

v) Valid GATE score card

vi) The candidates, whether in Govt Service or in Govt owned organisations, should upload a signed declaration (as per the proforma available at RAC website) that they have informed their Cadre Controlling Authority (CCA) in writing that they have applied for the post of Scientist ‘B’ in DRDO.

Application Fee

Category Application Fees General (UR), EWS and OBC male candidates Rs100/- (Non- refundable non-transferable) SC/ST/PwD and Women candidates Nil

DRDO Scientist B Apply Online 2022