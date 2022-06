DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 58 Scientists Posts @drdo.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has invited online application for the 56 Scientist posts on its official website. Check DRDO recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) has invited applications for the 56 post of Scientist on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 28 June 2022.

Candidates having First Class Bachelor in Engineering or Technology in Mechanical/Aeronautical Engineering with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification.

Notification Details for DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advt. No. 139

Important Dates for DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 28 June 2022

Vacancy Details for DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Scientist ‘F'

1. Scientist-Mechanical/Aeronautical Engineering: 01

2. Applied Optics/Photonics/Optical Engg.:01

3. Mechanical Engineering"01

Scientist ‘E’

4. Mechanical/Production/Production & Industrial Engg/ Aeronautical/Aerospace Engineering: 01

5. Naval Architecture and Shipbuilding:01

6.Electrical Engineering/Electronics Engineering/Electronics and Communication Engineering:01

7. Metallurgical Engg/Technology/Materials Science and Engg/Materials Engineering:01

8. Mechanical Engineering / Aeronautical Engineering:01

9. Electronics and Communication Engineering /Electrical Engg.: 01

Scientist ‘D’

10. Mechanical Engineering:01

11.Mechanical/Production/Production & Industrial Engg/ Aeronautical/Aerospace Engineering:01

12.Mechanical Engg.: 01

13.Electronics Engg/Electronics and Communications/Electronic and Telecommunication: 01

14.Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering / Electronics and Communication

Engineering / Electronics and Electrical Communication Engineering:01

15.Chemical Engineering:01

16.Chemical Engineering:01

17.Physics/Radiation Physics:01

18:Electronics & Communication Engg.(ECE) /Electronics Engineering :01

19. Computer Science & Engg. : 01

20.Electronics & Comm Engg.(ECE):02

21.Chemistry:01

22.Chemical Engineering/Chemical Technology :01

23.Physics/Chemistry/Material Science:01

24.Oceanography-04

25.Marine Geology/Marine Geophysics:01

26.Electronics Engg./Electronics & Communication Engg:01

27.Applied Physics/Engineering Physics/Physics:01

28.Physics-01

29.Computer Science & Engg.(CSE):01

30.Electrical & Electronics Engg/Electrical & Power Engg/Power System Engg :01

31. Mechanical Engineering-01

32. Mechanical Engineering:01

33. Chemistry:01

34. Chemical Engineering/Chemical Technology:01

35. Mathematics;01

36. Electronics Engineering/ Electronics & Communication Engineering:01

37. Electronics: 01

38. Computer Science & Engg.(CSE) /Information Technology:01

39. Electronics Engineering/ Electronics & Communication Engineering /Telecommunication:01

40. Aeronautical/Aerospace Engineering :01

41. Aeronautical/Aerospace Engineering : 01

42. Physics/Chemistry/Material Science:01

43. Computer Science /Information Science/Information Technology: 04

44. Electronics /Electronics & Communication Engineering /Electronics &

Telecommunication or Electrical & Electronics Engineering:02

45. Mechanical Engineering:01

46. Polymer Science/Polymer Science & Technology/Fibre and Textile Processing Technology/Textile Chemistry: 01

47. Electronics and Communication Engineering /Electrical Engg.:01

48. Electrical / Electronics & Communication:02

49. Physics:01

Eligibility Criteria for DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should be in possession of First Class degree certificate awarded by a recognized University. Candidates should possess the prescribed experience in the relevant field as mentioned under the column “Qualifications & Experience” in the notification and must have documentary proof for establishing the fact.

The prescribed Essential Qualifications/experience is bare minimum and mere possession of same does not entitle candidate to be called for personal interview.

Please check the notification link for details of Educational Qualification for the posts.



How to Apply for DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates will have to register online at the RAC website (https://rac.gov.in). Last date for apply online is 28 June 2022.