DSCI Recruitment 2020 for Executive Engineer, Assistant Engineer and Junior Law Executive/Legal Assistant

DSCI Recruitment 2020: Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) has invited applications for the post Executive Engineer, Assistant Engineer and Junior Law Executive/Legal Assistant. The eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 10 February 2020.

Important Date:

Last Date of Application - 10 February 2020

Delhi State Cancer Institute Vacancy Details

Executive Engineer Electrical – 1 Post

Assistant Engineer Electrical – 1 Post

Assistant Engineer AC – 1 Post

Junior Law Executive/Legal Assistant – 1 Post

Salary:

Executive Engineer (E) -Pay Matrix Level – 11, Rs.67,700/- + Allowances

Assistant Engineer (E) - Pay Matrix Level – 07, Rs. 44,900/- + Allowances

Assistant Engineer (AC) -Pay Matrix Level – 07, Rs. 44,900/- + Allowances

Junior Law Executive/Legal Assistant - Pay Matrix Level – 06, Rs. 35,400/- + Allowances

Eligibility Criteria for Executive Engineer, Assistant Engineer and Junior Law Executive/Legal Assistant Posts

Executive Engineer Electrical – Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognised university /institution and Minimum 05 years after Degree OR 07 years after Diploma Qualification as Assistant Engineer (Electrical), preferably experience of working in a hospital.

Assistant Engineer Electrical – Degree /Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognised university /institution and Experience of working for at least 7 years for diploma holder and 5 years for degree holder after essential qualification as Jr. Engineer OR equivalent, preferably of working in the respective division in a hospital.

Assistant Engineer AC – Experience of working for at least 7 years for diploma holder and 5 years for degree holder after essential qualification as Jr. Engineer OR equivalent, preferably of working in the respective division in a hospital. Experience of working for at least 7 years for diploma holder and 5 years for degree holder after essential qualification as Jr. Engineer OR equivalent, preferably of working in the respective division in a hospital

Junior Law Executive/Legal Assistant – Degree in Law from a recognized University and Three years experience as Legal Practitioner or one year experience in Legal Work in a Government Department.

Age Limit :

Executive Engineer (E) - 50 years

Assistant Engineer (E) - 45 years

Assistant Engineer (AC) - 45 years

Junior Law Executive/Legal Assistant - 30 Years

How to Apply for the Delhi State Cancer Institute Executive Engineer, Assistant Engineer and Junior Law Executive/Legal Assistant Jobs 2020

Eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format and send the application to “Director’s Office, 01st Level, Admin Block, Delhi State Cancer Institute (East), Dilshad Garden, Delhi 110095” on or before 10 February 2020.

DSCI Recruitment Notification PDF