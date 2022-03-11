DSEU Admit Card 2022 (Out) @dseu.ac.in, Download Jr Assistant Login Link Here

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

DSEU Admit Card 2022 has been released by Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University at dseu.ac.in. Download From Here

Created On: Mar 11, 2022 16:33 IST
Modified On: Mar 11, 2022 17:57 IST
DSEU Admit Card 2022
DSEU Admit Card 2022

DSEU Admit Card 2022: Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University has uploaded the admit card for the post of Office Superintendent, Junior Assistant /Office Assistant, Senior Assistant and Programme Officer/ASO. DSEU Junior Assistant Exam and Other are going to be held on 21 and 22 March 2022. Hence, you are required to download DSEU Jr Assistant Admit Card using your application number and date of birth from the official website.

DSEU Admit Card Link is available below:

DSEU Admit Card Download Link

How to Download DSEU Admit Card 2022?

Step: 1 Visit the official website of DSEU - dseu.ac.in

Step: 2 : Click on 'Click here to download Admit Card for Advt No.- 01/11/2021'

Step 3: Provide 'Application Number' and 'Date of Birth'

Step: 3 Click on the admit card link

Step: 4 Download DSEU JA Admit Card

DSEU Exam Pattern

 

Subject
 
Marks
Time
General Intelligence & Reasoning 100 1.5 hour
Quantitative Abilities
General Awareness with special emphasis on the History, Culture Demography, Geography & Economy of Delhi, Administrative set up and
Governance in NCT of Delhi,
English Language & Comprehension
Part 2 Descriptive 
1.5 hour
Essay (in English)
60 Marks 
Letter writing/ Expansion of Ideas (In English)
20 Marks

There will be no negative marking

DSEU Minimum Marks

  • General (UR) - 40%
  • OBC/EWS - 35%
  • SC/ST/PH - 30%

 

FAQ

What is DSEU Exam Date ?

21 and 22 March 2022

Is DSEU Admit Card 2022 Released?

Yes

How to Download DSEU Admit Card 2022?

The candidates can download DSEU Admit Card by login into their account.
