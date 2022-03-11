DSEU Admit Card 2022 (Out) @dseu.ac.in, Download Jr Assistant Login Link Here

DSEU Admit Card 2022 has been released by Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University at dseu.ac.in. Download From Here

DSEU Admit Card 2022: Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University has uploaded the admit card for the post of Office Superintendent, Junior Assistant /Office Assistant, Senior Assistant and Programme Officer/ASO. DSEU Junior Assistant Exam and Other are going to be held on 21 and 22 March 2022. Hence, you are required to download DSEU Jr Assistant Admit Card using your application number and date of birth from the official website.

DSEU Admit Card Link is available below:

How to Download DSEU Admit Card 2022?

Step: 1 Visit the official website of DSEU - dseu.ac.in

Step: 2 : Click on 'Click here to download Admit Card for Advt No.- 01/11/2021'

Step 3: Provide 'Application Number' and 'Date of Birth'

Step: 3 Click on the admit card link

Step: 4 Download DSEU JA Admit Card

DSEU Exam Pattern

Subject Marks Time General Intelligence & Reasoning 100 1.5 hour Quantitative Abilities General Awareness with special emphasis on the History, Culture Demography, Geography & Economy of Delhi, Administrative set up and Governance in NCT of Delhi, English Language & Comprehension Part 2 Descriptive 1.5 hour Essay (in English) 60 Marks Letter writing/ Expansion of Ideas (In English) 20 Marks

There will be no negative marking

DSEU Minimum Marks