DSSC Recruitment 2022 For LDC, MTS & Others: Check Pay Level, Eligibility And How To Apply

Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) has invited online application for the LDC and Other posts on its official website. Check DSSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) Recruitment 2022: Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) has published notification in the Employment News (08-14) October 2022 for various posts including LDC, MTS, Civilian Motor Driver and Others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 28 October 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including 12th Class/Matriculation with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) Recruitment 2022.

Selection for these posts will be based on written test. The written test which will be based on minimum education qualification, will consist of

(i) General Intelligence and Reasoning

(ii) Numerical Aptitude

(iii) General English

(iv) General Awareness

(v) Trade Specific.



Important Dates DSSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 28 October 2022

Vacancy Details DSSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Lower Division Clerk-04

Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade)-03

Multi Tasking Staff –(Office and Training)-05

Eligibility Criteria DSSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Lower Division Clerk-

(a) 12th Class pass from a recognized Board or University; and

(b) Skill Test: A typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi on computer (Time allowed - 10 minutes).

You can check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Pay Level DSSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

(as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix)

Lower Division Clerk-Level 2 Rs 19900-63200/-

Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade)-Level 2 Rs 19900-63200/-

Multi Tasking Staff –(Office and Training)-Level 1 Rs 18000-56900/-

Click Here for DSSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:





How to Apply DSSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can send their appellation to mention clearly on the envelope posts applied for with the essential documents as given to the official notification to the address-"The Commandant, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiris) – 643 231. Tamil Nadu" on or before 28 October 2022.