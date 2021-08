DSSSB 2021 TGT Exam Schedule Released @dsssb.delhi.gov.in: Check Exam Dates for Trained Graduate Teacher Recruitment in Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board

DSSSB 2021 TGT Exam Schedule Released @dsssb.delhi.gov.in: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the exam dates for the recruitment of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Posts.

DSSSB 2021 TGT Exam Schedule Released @dsssb.delhi.gov.in: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the exam dates for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Posts at its official website, i.e., dsssb.delhi.gov.in. DSSSB will conduct the exam for the recruitment of 13043 Vacancies under the posts of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Assistant Teacher (Primary), Assistant Teacher (Nursery), Jr. Secretariat Assistant (LDC), Counselor, Head Clerk, and Patwari. The DSSSB 2021 TGT Recruitment process will consist of Tier-1 Examination and Document Verification.

Date & Day of Examination Advt. Postcode Post name Shift 2nd September 2021 (Thursday) 02/21 38/21 TGT Maths-Male I II III 4th September 2021 (Saturday) 02/21 38/21 TGT Maths-Male I 33/21 TGT Hindi-Female II III 5th September 2021 (Sunday) 02/21 33/21 TGT Hindi-Female I 03/21 49/21 TGT Bengali-Female 02/21 41/21 TGT Bengali-Male 02/21 33/21 TGT Hindi-Female II 03/21 54/21 TGT Sanskrit-Male III 6th September 2021 (Monday) 02/21 39/21 TGT Social Science-Male I II III 7th September 2021 (Tuesday) 02/21 35/21 TGT Natural Science – Male II III 8th September 2021 (Wednesday) 02/21 35/21 TGT Natural Science – Male I 03/21 52/21 TGT Urdu-Male II 53/21 TGT Urdu-Female 03/21 56/21 TGT Punjabi-Male III 57/21 TGT Punjabi-Female 10th September 2021 (Friday) 02/21 37/21 TGT Maths-Female II 11th September 2021 (Saturday) 02/21 37/21 TGT Maths-Female III 03/21 51/21 Scientific Assistant Ballistics 13th September 2021 (Monday) 02/21 37/21 TGT Maths-Female I 02/21 37/21 TGT Maths-Female II 03/21 50/21 TGT English-Male III 14th September 2021 (Tuesday) 03/21 51/21 TGT English-Female I II III 18th September 2021 (Saturday) 02/21 34/21 TGT Hindi – Male I 03/21 II 55/21 TGT Sanskrit – Female III 25th September 2021(Saturday) 02/21 36/21 TGT Natural Science- Female I II III 26th September 2021(Sunday) 02/21 36/21 TGT Natural Science- Female I 03/21 55/21 TGT Sanskrit – Female II 27th September 2021(Monday) 02/21 36/21 TGT Natural Science- Female I 1st October 2021 02/21 40/21 TGT Social Science -Female I, II, III 9th October 2021 02/21 40/21 TGT Social Science -Female I, II, III 10th October 2021 02/21 40/21 TGT Social Science- Female I

DSSSB 2021 Exam Pattern for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Recruitment

DSSSB TGT Tier-1 examination will be an online exam with multiple-choice questions (MCQs) comprising of two Sections-A & B. Section-A (100 Marks) will cover subjects like General Awareness, General Intelligence, and Reasoning, Arithmetical and Numerical Ability, English and Hindi Language Test. Section B will cover Teaching Methodology questions and related subject questions.

Sections Maximum Marks No. of Questions Time Allotted Section-A 2 hours General Awareness 20 20 General Intelligence & Reasoning 20 20 Arithmetical & Numerical Ability 20 20 English Language Test 20 20 Hindi Language Test 20 20 Section-B Teaching Methodology 100 100 Total 200 200

DSSSB TGT Vacancy For 02/2021

Post Code Name of the Post DSSSB Vacancy (Advt No. 02/2021) EWS UR OBC SC ST Total 33 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Hindi) Female 26 310 91 39 85 551 34 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Hindi) Male 26 329 163 25 13 556 35 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Natural Sc.) (Male) 29 482 242 198 89 1040 36 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Natural Sc.) (Female) 36 339 96 207 146 824 37 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Maths) (Female) 48 397 142 359 221 1167 38 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Maths) (Male) 49 388 211 197 143 988 39 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Social Sc.) (Male) 35 295 116 21 02 469 40 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Social Sc.) (Female) 42 341 105 72 102 662 41 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Bengali) (Male) — 01 — — — 01 42 / 21 Assistant Teacher (Primary) 38 313 06 44 33 434 43 / 21 Assistant Teacher (Nursery) 02 52 08 09 03 74 44 / 21 Jr. Secretariat Assistant (LDC) 27 114 75 41 21 278 45 / 21 Counselor 05 22 13 07 03 50 46 / 21 Head Clerk 01 07 03 01 — 12 47 / 21 Assistant Teacher (Primary) 35 45 17 16 07 120 48 / 21 Patwari 01 06 02 01 — 10 Total 400 3441 1290 1237 868 7236

DSSSB TGT Vacancy for 03/2021

Post Code Name of the Post DSSSB Vacancy (Advt No. 03/2021) EWS UR OBC SC ST Total 49 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Bengali) Female — 01 — — — 01 50 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (English) Male 48 483 277 69 152 1029 51 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (English) (Female) 25 381 179 188 188 961 52 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Urdu) (Male) 14 149 96 60 27 346 53 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Urdu) (Female) 20 262 151 93 45 571 54 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Sanskrit) (Male) 25 390 275 115 61 866 55 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Sanskrit) (Female) 33 527 281 206 112 1159 56 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Punjabi) (Male) 17 173 104 57 31 382 57 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Punjabi) (Female) 15 223 140 69 45 492 Total 197 2589 1503 857 661 5807

DSSSB provides a lucrative in-hand salary along with lots of facilities and allowances. It is a good opportunity for the candidates who are aspiring to get a government job in the Education sector.