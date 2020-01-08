DSSSB Admit Card 18/19 Released @dsssbonline.nic.in, Download DSSSB Fire Operator Admit Card Here

DSSSB Admit Card 18/19: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card of First Tier Exam i.e. Physical Endurance Test (PET)/Skill Test/Online Exam for the post of Fire Operator. Candidates can download their DSSSB 18/19 Admit Card from DSSSB Online official website www.dsssbonline.nic.in.

DSSSB Admit Card 18/19 Admit Card Download Link is also given below. Candidates will be required to provide their Application Number and Date of Birth along with a captcha for verification.

DSSSB Fire Operator Exam is scheduled to be held from 11 January to 22 February 2020. The exam will be of 100 marks. There will be Long Jump (Mts), High Jump (Mts) and 800 Mts. Run (Sec.). The candidates will have to qualify in each of the three events and obtain minimum 33% marks in aggregate to be declared pass.

DSSSB Fire Operator final merit will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in Physical Endurance Test, Driving Test and the Written test.

DSSSB Fire Operator Admit Card 18/19

How to Download DSSSB Fire Operator Admit Card ?

Go to the DSSSB Online Official website www.dsssbonline.nic.in

Click on the link ‘Generate/Print e-Admit Card’ on the home page

A new window will open where you need to select ‘First Tier PET/ Skill Test/Online Exam’

Enter your details and Click to Generate e-admit card

Download DSSSB Fire Operator PET Admit Card

Take a print out for future need

DSSSB had invited applications for the recruitment of 706 Fire Operator, in the month of October 2019. The last date of application was 06 November 2019.