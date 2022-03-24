DSSSB Answer Key 2022 for March Exam Released @dsssb.gov.in, Submit Objection Till 28 March

DSSSB Answer Key 2022 has been released by Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) at dsssb.gov.in. Check Details Here.

DSSSB Answer Key 2022: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has published the answer key for the exam held from 08 March to 20 March for the post of Assistant Engineer (AE), Security Supervisor (36/21), Junior Engineer (Electrical) (Post Code 24/21), Pharmacist Homoeopathy (20/21), and Assistant Director (21/21) on dsssb.gov.in. DSSSB Answer Key Link is available from 24 March to 28 March 2022.

Candidates, who had appeared in the Examination for the said posts on the said dates, can also file objections, if an,y with respect to these draft answer keys by going to the link given at official website or through the link given above.

Go to the official website of DSSSB - dsssb.delhi.gov.in Click on the link ‘OBJECTION MANAGEMENT LINK FOR DSSSB ONLINE CBT EXAMS HELD FROM 8TH TO 20TH MARCH 2022 FOR POST CODE 14/21,26/21,16/21,24/21,20/21,21/21’ Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth Download DSSSB AE Answer Key and Other

It is to be noted that the answer key for Assistant Teacher (Primary) (Post Code 42/21), Laboratory Attendant (12/21) and Carpenter 2nd Class (28/21) shall also be uploaded soon. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on official website for latest updates.