DSSSB Exam 2025 Dates Announced – Download Admit Card & View Exam City Details Soon at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB Admit Card 2025 Download: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the detailed written exam schedule for various posts including TGT (Sanskrit), Account Assistant cum Cashier, Stenographer Grade D, Data Entry Operator Grade-A,Librarian, Nursing Orderly and others. The written exam will be held from August 27 to September 15, 2025. The Board will release the DSSSB Admit Card 2024 shortly on its official website. Candidates who have applied for this post can download their admit cards from the official website of DSSSB i.e. dsssb.delhi.gov.in, once it is released.
DSSSB Exam Date 2025 Download
The detailed exam schedule for the above posts is available on the official site dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Students can download the exam schedule pdf by clicking on the direct link given below. The exam for these posts will be conducted online and the admit card will be released shortly on the official website. Admit card is an essential document to appear in the exam and candidates are advised to download their admit cards as soon as possible and carefully check the details given on it such as exam date, time, venue and exam instruction.
|
DSSSB Exam Schedule 2025
|
DSSSB Admit Card 2025
|
Download Link
DSSSB Admit Card 2025 Highlights
The DSSSB Exam for various posts including TGT (Sanskrit), Account Assistant cum Cashier, Stenographer Grade D, Data Entry Operator Grade-A,Librarian, Nursing Orderly and others is scheduled to take place from August 27 to September 15, 2025. All applicants can check the related to admit card in the table given below.
|
Name of Organization
|
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)
|
Post Name
|
Warder, Technical Assistant, Junior Radiotherapy Technician & Other Posts
|
Article Type
|
Admit Card
|
Admit Card Status
|
Awaited
|
DSSSB Warder Exam Date
|
From August 27 to September 15, 2025
|
Official Website
|
www.dsssb.delhi.gov.in
How to Download DSSSB Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can download the DSSSB Admit Card 2025 after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official website of DSSSB: dsssb.delhi.gov.in
- Click on 'DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR DSSSB TIER-I EXAM SCHEDULED IN August-September 2025'
- Click on the link and enter your registration number, date of birth, and captcha code.
- Submit the details and download your admit card.
- Print a copy of the admit card and keep it safe for future reference
