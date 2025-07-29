DSSSB Exam 2025 Dates Announced – Download Admit Card & View Exam City Details Soon at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
DSSSB Admit Card Download: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the detailed written exam schedule for various posts including TGT (Sanskrit), Stenographer Grade D, Data Entry Operator Grade-A,Librarian, Nursing Orderly and others. The Board will release the  DSSSB Admit Card 2024 shortly on  its official website. The written exam will be held from August 27 to September 15, 2025. Check details here. 

ByManish Kumar
Jul 29, 2025, 11:25 IST
Check all details about DSSSB Admit Card 2025

DSSSB Admit Card 2025 Download: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the detailed written exam schedule for various posts including TGT (Sanskrit), Account Assistant cum Cashier, Stenographer Grade D, Data Entry Operator Grade-A,Librarian, Nursing Orderly and others. The written exam will be held from August 27 to September 15, 2025. The Board will release the DSSSB Admit Card 2024 shortly on its official website. Candidates who have applied for this post can download their admit cards from the official website of DSSSB i.e. dsssb.delhi.gov.in, once it is released.

DSSSB Exam Date 2025 Download

The detailed exam schedule for the above posts is available on the official site dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Students can download the exam schedule pdf by clicking on the direct link given below. The exam for these posts will be conducted online and the admit card will be released shortly on the official website. Admit card is an essential document to appear in the exam and candidates are advised to download their admit cards as soon as possible and carefully check the details given on it such as exam date, time, venue and exam instruction.

DSSSB Exam Schedule 2025

Download PDF

DSSSB Admit Card 2025

Download Link

DSSSB Admit Card 2025 Highlights

The DSSSB Exam for various posts including TGT (Sanskrit), Account Assistant cum Cashier, Stenographer Grade D, Data Entry Operator Grade-A,Librarian, Nursing Orderly and others is scheduled to take place from August 27 to September 15, 2025. All applicants can check the related to admit card in the table given below.

Name of Organization

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)

Post Name

Warder, Technical Assistant, Junior Radiotherapy Technician & Other Posts

Article Type

Admit Card

Admit Card Status

Awaited

DSSSB Warder Exam Date

From August 27 to September 15, 2025

Official Website

www.dsssb.delhi.gov.in

How to Download DSSSB Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download the DSSSB Admit Card 2025 after following the steps given below-

  • Visit the official website of DSSSB: dsssb.delhi.gov.in
  • Click on 'DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR DSSSB TIER-I EXAM SCHEDULED IN August-September 2025'
  • Click on the link and enter your registration number, date of birth, and captcha code.
  • Submit the details and download your admit card.
  • Print a copy of the admit card and keep it safe for future reference

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
