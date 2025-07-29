DSSSB Exam 2025 Dates Announced – Download Admit Card & View Exam City Details Soon at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB Admit Card 2025 Download: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the detailed written exam schedule for various posts including TGT (Sanskrit), Account Assistant cum Cashier, Stenographer Grade D, Data Entry Operator Grade-A,Librarian, Nursing Orderly and others. The written exam will be held from August 27 to September 15, 2025. The Board will release the DSSSB Admit Card 2024 shortly on its official website. Candidates who have applied for this post can download their admit cards from the official website of DSSSB i.e. dsssb.delhi.gov.in, once it is released.

The detailed exam schedule for the above posts is available on the official site dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Students can download the exam schedule pdf by clicking on the direct link given below. The exam for these posts will be conducted online and the admit card will be released shortly on the official website. Admit card is an essential document to appear in the exam and candidates are advised to download their admit cards as soon as possible and carefully check the details given on it such as exam date, time, venue and exam instruction.