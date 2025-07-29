DSSSB Exam Schedule 2025 Released: The DSSSB (Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board) has released the official exam calendar for recruitment to multiple posts. The exam is scheduled to be held from 27 August to 15th September. These Computer Based Tests (CBT) cover various departments such as the Directorate of Education, MCD, NDMC, District Courts, Department of Archaeology and the Department of Women & Child Development. Exams include posts like TGT (various subjects), Librarian, Stenographer Grade D, Chowkidar, Data Entry Operator Grade‑A, Assistant Archaeologist, Nursing Orderly, and Drawing Teacher.
The DSSSB exam for various posts will be conducted in online mode (CBT). The exam will be held across multiple days in multiple shifts for different posts. The exam will be conducted in three shifts daily. The exam duration is 2 hours.
DSSSB Exam Timings and Schedule for August-September 2025
The exam will be held from 27 August till 15th September, but not on an everyday basis. The exam will be held on multiple dates- 27 August, 6-7 September, 10-15 September. The exam will be conducted in three shifts each day.
|
Shift
|
Timing
|
I
|
09:00 AM to 11:00 AM
|
II
|
01:00 PM to 03:00 PM
|
III
|
05:00 PM to 07:00 PM
Post‑Wise DSSSB Exam Schedule
The DSSSB exam is being conducted for various posts including TGT, Stenographer, Chowkidar, Data Entry Operator, Librarian, etc. The post-wise exam schedule with exam dates, shifts, post code and department name has been given below.
|
Post Name
|
Post Code(s)
|
Exam Date(s)
|
Shifts Conducted
|
Department(s)
|
TGT (Sanskrit)
|
808/24
|
27 Aug 2025
|
I, II, III
|
Directorate of Education / NDMC
|
Drawing Teacher
|
811/24
|
28-29 Aug 2025
|
Only Shift III on 28th; All shifts on 29th
|
Education / NDMC
|
TGT (English)
|
804/24
|
23-24, 30-31 Aug 2025
|
I, II, III
|
Directorate of Education
|
TGT (Natural / Physical Science)
|
806/24
|
6-7 Sep 2025
|
I, II, III
|
Directorate of Education / NDMC
|
TGT (Computer Science)
|
56/24
|
12-13 Sep 2025
|
Shift I on 12th; Shift II & III on 13th
|
Directorate of Education
|
Stenographer Grade D
|
34/24
|
10-11 Sep 2025
|
I, II, III each day
|
MCD
|
Chowkidar
|
76/24
|
13-14 Sep 2025
|
Shifts I & II on 13th; II & III on 14th
|
District & Session Courts
|
Data Entry Operator Grade‑A
|
74/24
|
14-15 Sep 2025
|
Shift I both days
|
District & Session Courts
|
Assistant Archaeologist
|
52/24
|
14 Sep 2025
|
Shift II
|
Dept. of Archaeology
|
Librarian
|
823/24
|
15 Sep 2025
|
Shifts II & III
|
Courts / Family Courts
|
Nursing Orderly
|
39/24
|
15 Sep 2025
|
Shift III only
|
Women & Child Development
Reporting Time & Entry Rules for DSSSB Exam
Candidates should reach the exam centre at least 60 minutes before their shift. The admit card will specify exact reporting and gate closing times. Late entry will not be permitted. Important instructions will also be printed on the admit card.
DSSSB Exam-Day Guidelines
-
Carry a printed copy of the e‑admit card and a valid photo ID proof.
-
Use permitted stationery only; mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, and any electronic devices are strictly prohibited in the exam hall.
-
Follow instructions of invigilators and those mentioned in the admit card.
-
Wear a face mask and maintain social distancing, as per COVID‑19 protocols (if still in effect).
-
Ensure familiarity with the centre location a day before the exam.
Stay alert and revisit the official DSSSB website (dsssb.delhi.gov.in) regularly for updates regarding admit card release, schedule changes, and further exam-related announcements. Ensure your registered contact details are current to receive timely alerts.
