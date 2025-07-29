RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
DSSSB Exam Schedule 2025 Released for August and September: Check Post-wise Dates and Shift Timings

DSSSB Exam Schedule 2025 Released: The DSSSB has officially announced the computer-based test schedule for various posts- including TGT, Librarian, Stenographer Grade D, Chowkidar, Data Entry and more. The exam will be conducted across multiple days from 27 August to 15 September 2025 across multiple shifts. Check the full schedule, shift timings, reporting instructions, admit card details, and exam-day guidelines below.

Upasna Choudhary
Jul 29, 2025, 10:42 IST
Check the detailed Exam Schedule for DSSSB Exam 2025
DSSSB Exam Schedule 2025 Released: The DSSSB (Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board) has released the official exam calendar for recruitment to multiple posts. The exam is scheduled to be held from 27 August to 15th September. These Computer Based Tests (CBT) cover various departments such as the Directorate of Education, MCD, NDMC, District Courts, Department of Archaeology and the Department of Women & Child Development. Exams include posts like TGT (various subjects), Librarian, Stenographer Grade D, Chowkidar, Data Entry Operator Grade‑A, Assistant Archaeologist, Nursing Orderly, and Drawing Teacher.
The DSSSB exam for various posts will be conducted in online mode (CBT). The exam will be held across multiple days in multiple shifts for different posts. The exam will be conducted in three shifts daily. The exam duration is 2 hours.

DSSSB Exam Timings and Schedule for August-September 2025

The exam will be held from 27 August till 15th September, but not on an everyday basis. The exam will be held on multiple dates- 27 August, 6-7 September, 10-15 September. The exam will be conducted in three shifts each day.

Shift

Timing

I

09:00 AM to 11:00 AM

II

01:00 PM to 03:00 PM

III

05:00 PM to 07:00 PM

Post‑Wise DSSSB Exam Schedule

The DSSSB exam is being conducted for various posts including TGT, Stenographer, Chowkidar, Data Entry Operator, Librarian, etc. The post-wise exam schedule with exam dates, shifts, post code and department name has been given below.

Post Name

Post Code(s)

Exam Date(s)

Shifts Conducted

Department(s)

TGT (Sanskrit)

808/24

27 Aug 2025

I, II, III

Directorate of Education / NDMC

Drawing Teacher

811/24

28-29 Aug 2025

Only Shift III on 28th; All shifts on 29th

Education / NDMC

TGT (English)

804/24

23-24, 30-31 Aug 2025

I, II, III

Directorate of Education

TGT (Natural / Physical Science)

806/24

6-7 Sep 2025

I, II, III

Directorate of Education / NDMC

TGT (Computer Science)

56/24

12-13 Sep 2025

Shift I on 12th; Shift II & III on 13th

Directorate of Education

Stenographer Grade D

34/24

10-11 Sep 2025

I, II, III each day

MCD

Chowkidar

76/24

13-14 Sep 2025

Shifts I & II on 13th; II & III on 14th

District & Session Courts

Data Entry Operator Grade‑A

74/24

14-15 Sep 2025

Shift I both days

District & Session Courts

Assistant Archaeologist

52/24

14 Sep 2025

Shift II

Dept. of Archaeology

Librarian

823/24

15 Sep 2025

Shifts II & III

Courts / Family Courts

Nursing Orderly

39/24

15 Sep 2025

Shift III only

Women & Child Development

Reporting Time & Entry Rules for DSSSB Exam

Candidates should reach the exam centre at least 60 minutes before their shift. The admit card will specify exact reporting and gate closing times. Late entry will not be permitted. Important instructions will also be printed on the admit card.

DSSSB Exam-Day Guidelines

  • Carry a printed copy of the e‑admit card and a valid photo ID proof.

  • Use permitted stationery only; mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, and any electronic devices are strictly prohibited in the exam hall.

  • Follow instructions of invigilators and those mentioned in the admit card.

  • Wear a face mask and maintain social distancing, as per COVID‑19 protocols (if still in effect).

  • Ensure familiarity with the centre location a day before the exam.

Stay alert and revisit the official DSSSB website (dsssb.delhi.gov.in) regularly for updates regarding admit card release, schedule changes, and further exam-related announcements. Ensure your registered contact details are current to receive timely alerts.

Upasna Choudhary

