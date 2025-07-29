DSSSB Exam Schedule 2025 Released: The DSSSB (Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board) has released the official exam calendar for recruitment to multiple posts. The exam is scheduled to be held from 27 August to 15th September. These Computer Based Tests (CBT) cover various departments such as the Directorate of Education, MCD, NDMC, District Courts, Department of Archaeology and the Department of Women & Child Development. Exams include posts like TGT (various subjects), Librarian, Stenographer Grade D, Chowkidar, Data Entry Operator Grade‑A, Assistant Archaeologist, Nursing Orderly, and Drawing Teacher.

The DSSSB exam for various posts will be conducted in online mode (CBT). The exam will be held across multiple days in multiple shifts for different posts. The exam will be conducted in three shifts daily. The exam duration is 2 hours.

DSSSB Exam Timings and Schedule for August-September 2025 The exam will be held from 27 August till 15th September, but not on an everyday basis. The exam will be held on multiple dates- 27 August, 6-7 September, 10-15 September. The exam will be conducted in three shifts each day. Shift Timing I 09:00 AM to 11:00 AM II 01:00 PM to 03:00 PM III 05:00 PM to 07:00 PM Post‑Wise DSSSB Exam Schedule The DSSSB exam is being conducted for various posts including TGT, Stenographer, Chowkidar, Data Entry Operator, Librarian, etc. The post-wise exam schedule with exam dates, shifts, post code and department name has been given below. Post Name Post Code(s) Exam Date(s) Shifts Conducted Department(s) TGT (Sanskrit) 808/24 27 Aug 2025 I, II, III Directorate of Education / NDMC Drawing Teacher 811/24 28-29 Aug 2025 Only Shift III on 28th; All shifts on 29th Education / NDMC TGT (English) 804/24 23-24, 30-31 Aug 2025 I, II, III Directorate of Education TGT (Natural / Physical Science) 806/24 6-7 Sep 2025 I, II, III Directorate of Education / NDMC TGT (Computer Science) 56/24 12-13 Sep 2025 Shift I on 12th; Shift II & III on 13th Directorate of Education Stenographer Grade D 34/24 10-11 Sep 2025 I, II, III each day MCD Chowkidar 76/24 13-14 Sep 2025 Shifts I & II on 13th; II & III on 14th District & Session Courts Data Entry Operator Grade‑A 74/24 14-15 Sep 2025 Shift I both days District & Session Courts Assistant Archaeologist 52/24 14 Sep 2025 Shift II Dept. of Archaeology Librarian 823/24 15 Sep 2025 Shifts II & III Courts / Family Courts Nursing Orderly 39/24 15 Sep 2025 Shift III only Women & Child Development