DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme

DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2023: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board has released the official DSSSB PGT notification for 47 Post Graduate Teacher vacancies. Download DSSSB PGT Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern here.

Apart from the DSSSB PGT syllabus PDF, aspirants must go through the DSSSB PGT exam pattern to understand the exam format, total number of questions, maximum marks, and other exam details. As per the previous trend analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the DSSSB Post Graduate Teacher exam were moderate. Thus, aspirants should download the latest DSSSB PGT Syllabus and plan their exam strategy accordingly.

In this blog, we have shared detailed information on the DSSSB PGT syllabus PDF, including the DSSSB PGT exam pattern, preparation tips, and expert-recommended books.

DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2023

Here are the key highlights of the DSSSB PGT syllabus and exam pattern discussed below for the ease of the candidates.

DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board Post Name Post Graduate Teacher Vacancies 47 Category DSSSB PGT Syllabus and Exam Pattern DSSSB PGT Online Registration 2023 August 17 to September 15, 2023 Selection Process Written Exam and Document Verification Maximum Marks Section A: 100 marks Section B: 200 marks

DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2023 PDF

Before applying, candidates must download and check the DSSSB PGT syllabus PDF link shared below to know the exam-relevant topics and pick the best books to crack the upcoming exam. The DSSSB PGT written exam comprises two sections, i.e., Section A and Section B. Get the direct link to download the DSSSB PGT Syllabus PDF link below:

DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2023 PDF download Download PDF

DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2023-Important Topics for Section A

The DSSSB PGT syllabus for Section A is further divided into five sub-sections, i.e., General Awareness, Mental Ability and reasoning Ability, Numerical Aptitude and Data Interpretation, English Language and Comprehension, and Hindi Language and Comprehension. Check the DSSSB PGT syllabus for Section A tabulated below.

DSSSB Syllabus 2023 for Section A Section Syllabus Mental Ability & Reasoning Ability Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning Analogies Blood Relation Visual Memory Verbal and Figure Classification Discrimination Space Visualization Problem-Solving Analysis Similarities Differences Judgment Decision Making Arithmetical Reasoning Observation Relationship Concepts Arithmetical Number Series etc English Language Reading Comprehension Articles Narrations Word Power Fill in the Blanks Prepositions Error Correction Sentence Rearrangement Punctuations Comprehension Adverb Idioms Verbs Vocabulary Antonyms Synonyms Tenses modal Voice adjectives Subject-Verb Agreement Numerical Aptitude and Data Interpretation Decimals Fractions Time & Distance Data Interpretation Simplification Average Profit & Loss LCM HCF Ratio & Proportion Percentage Mensuration Time & Work Discount Simple & Compound Interest Tables & Graphs General Awareness National & International Events Polity Awards Constitution Books History Authors Scientific Research Sports Art & Culture Economics Geography Everyday Science National & International Organizations Hindi Language सर्वनाम एवं सर्वनाम के भेद। संज्ञा एवं संज्ञा के भेद। वाक्य निर्माण (सरल, संयुक्त एवं मिश्रित वाक्य)। पर्यायवाची, विपरीपार्थक, अनेकार्थक, समानार्थी शब्द। विशेषण एवं विशेषण के भेद। क्रिया एवं क्रिया के भेद। सन्धि उपसर्ग एवं प्रत्यय अलंकार मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ। वचन, लिंग समास तत्सम, तद्भव, देशज एवं विदेशी शब्द

DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2023-Important Topics for Section B

The DSSSB PGT syllabus for Section B consists of MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation Qualification and Teaching Methodology required for the post. The list of subjects includes Biology, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Commerce, IT, Economics, English, Geography, History, and Hindi. Check the DSSSB PGT syllabus for Section B tabulated below.

Section Syllabus DSSSB PGT Syllabus for Biology Diversity of living world Structural organisation in plants and animals Structural and functional organization of cell Plant physiology Human biology Sexual Reproduction Genetics Biology in Human welfare Principles of Biotechnology Ecology, etc DSSSB PGT Syllabus for Mathematics Sets Relations & Functions Principle of Mathematical Induction Permutations & Combinations Complex Numbers Linear Inequalities Binomial Theorem Sequence and Series Elementary Number Theory Quadratic Equations Matrices and Determinants Two dimensional Geometry Trigonometric Functions Inverse Trigonometric Functions Differential Calculus Applications of Derivatives Differential Equations Vectors Three dimensional Geometry Statistics Probability Linear Algebra Analysis, etc. DSSSB PGT Syllabus for Physics Unit I: Physical World and Measurement Unit II: Kinematics Unit III: Laws of Motion Unit IV: Work, Energy and Power Unit V: Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body Unit VI: Gravitation Unit VII: Properties of Bulk Matter Unit VIII: Thermodynamics Unit IX: Oscillations and Waves Unit X: Electrostatics Unit XI: Current Electricity, etc. DSSSB PGT Syllabus for Chemistry Some Basic concepts of Chemistry States of Matter Structure of Atom:Structure of Atom (Classical Theory) Equilibrium Surface Chemistry Chemical Kinetics Redox Reaction and Electrochemistry Solutions Chemical bonding and Molecular Structure Thermodynamics, etc. DSSSB PGT Syllabus for Commerce BUSINESS STUDIES AND MANAGEMENT Introduction to Business Form of Business Organization Business ownership Business Services Trade Business Finance, etc.

FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING AND FINANCIAL STATEMENT ANALYSIS Accounting Process of Accounting Accounting for depreciation Accounting of Joint stock Companies Accounting for liquidation. Financial Statement Analysis Fund Flow Statement and Cash Flow Statement Cost Accounting, etc. DSSSB PGT Syllabus for IT Computer Systems Architecture Operating System Programming Fundamentals, etc DSSSB PGT Syllabus for Economics INTRODUCTORY MICRO ECONOMICS AND MACRO ECONOMICS Introduction Consumer Behaviour and Demand Producer Behaviour & Supply Forms of Market and Price Determination National Income and related aggregates Determination of Income and Employment Money and Banking Government Budget and the Economy, etc.

STATISTICS AND INDIAN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT Introduction and collection, organization of data Development Policies and Experience Economic Reforms since 1991 Current challenges facing Indian Economy Development Experience of India: A comparison with neighbours, etc. DSSSB PGT Syllabus for English Reading Comprehension Writing Ability Grammar and Usage Literature DSSSB PGT Syllabus for Geography Geography as a discipline Origin and Evolution of the Earth Interior of the Earth and Distribution of oceans and continents Landforms Climate Water (Ocean) Life on the Earth India Physiography Climate, Vegetation and Soil, etc. DSSSB PGT Syllabus for History Indian History: Town Planning, Religion, Economic & Social Life, and Script Writing Rise of Magadh in relation to 16 Mahajanpadas Rise of Heterodox sects with special reference to Buddhism, Jainism The Mauryas The Guptas Society & Economy – From Vedic till 7th century Sultanate Era – The Defeat of the Hindu kingdom and establishment of the Delhi Sultanate Mughal Period – 1526 to 1707(all aspects) Medieval Period – Society and Culture with special Reference to the Bhakti Movement and Sufism, etc.

DSSSB PGT Exam Pattern 2023

Aspirants must check the DSSSB PGT exam pattern to know the format of the paper, question type, and maximum marks of the written exam. This will also provide insights into the topic-wise weightage, total number of questions, and other exam-relevant details. Check the DSSSB PGT Exam Pattern details below.

The written exam comprises objective-type questions.

There are two sections in the exam i.e., Section A and Section B.

As per the marking scheme, 1 mark is awarded for every correct answer and a negative marking of 0.25 marks shall be applicable for wrong answers.

DSSSB Exam Pattern for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Subject Questions Marks Duration General Awareness 20 20 3 hours Mental Ability & Reasoning Ability 20 20 Numerical Aptitude and Data Interpretation 20 20 English Language & Comprehension 20 20 Hindi Language & Comprehension 20 20 Subject Concerned (MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation Qualification and Teaching Methodology required for the post) 200 200 Total 300 300

How to Cover DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2023

DSSSB PGT is one of the most popular examinations in the country. More than thousands of candidates participate in this exam, every year with the intention to score the best marks in the exam. Thus, it is important to understand the DSSSB PGT syllabus to cover all the aspects of the exam. Here are the top tricks and tips to ace the DSSSB PGT 2023 exam with flying colors.

Go through the DSSSB PGT syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly to understand the exam requirements.

Read the highly recommended books to understand basic concepts and core topics.

Practice mock papers and DSSSB PGT previous year's question papers to strengthen the preparation level.

Create short notes for all the important topics and revise them regularly.

DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2023: Best Books

Candidates should choose the recent edition of DSSSB PGT books based on the recommendations of experts and mentors. The right books will help them to cover all the aspects of the DSSSB PGT syllabus. Check the list of best DSSSB PGT books for all the sections discussed below:

DSSSB Books for PGT Subject Books Name General Awareness General Knowledge by Lucent Publications Mental Ability & Reasoning Ability Logical Reasoning by Dr. R.S Aggarwal / S. Chand Hindi Samanya Hindi by Arihant Publication Numerical Aptitude and Data Interpretation Quantitative Aptitude by R.S Aggarwal / S. Chand English Objective General English by SP Bakshi

