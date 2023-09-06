DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme

DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2023: The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the DSSSB PGT notification for 47 Post Graduate Teacher vacancies on the official website. Candidates must check the DSSSB PGT syllabus and exam pattern to get insights into the paper structure, types of questions, and marking scheme applicable for correct and incorrect answers.
Apart from the DSSSB PGT syllabus PDF, aspirants must go through the DSSSB PGT exam pattern to understand the exam format, total number of questions, maximum marks, and other exam details. As per the previous trend analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the DSSSB Post Graduate Teacher exam were moderate. Thus, aspirants should download the latest DSSSB PGT Syllabus and plan their exam strategy accordingly.
In this blog, we have shared detailed information on the DSSSB PGT syllabus PDF, including the DSSSB PGT exam pattern, preparation tips, and expert-recommended books.
DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2023
Here are the key highlights of the DSSSB PGT syllabus and exam pattern discussed below for the ease of the candidates.
|
DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2023 Overview
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board
|
Post Name
|
Post Graduate Teacher
|
Vacancies
|
47
|
Category
|
DSSSB PGT Syllabus and Exam Pattern
|
DSSSB PGT Online Registration 2023
|
August 17 to September 15, 2023
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam and Document Verification
|
Maximum Marks
|
Section A: 100 marks
Section B: 200 marks
DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2023 PDF
Before applying, candidates must download and check the DSSSB PGT syllabus PDF link shared below to know the exam-relevant topics and pick the best books to crack the upcoming exam. The DSSSB PGT written exam comprises two sections, i.e., Section A and Section B. Get the direct link to download the DSSSB PGT Syllabus PDF link below:
|
DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2023 PDF download
DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2023-Important Topics for Section A
The DSSSB PGT syllabus for Section A is further divided into five sub-sections, i.e., General Awareness, Mental Ability and reasoning Ability, Numerical Aptitude and Data Interpretation, English Language and Comprehension, and Hindi Language and Comprehension. Check the DSSSB PGT syllabus for Section A tabulated below.
|
DSSSB Syllabus 2023 for Section A
|
Section
|
Syllabus
|
Mental Ability & Reasoning Ability
|
Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning
Analogies
Blood Relation
Visual Memory
Verbal and Figure Classification
Discrimination
Space Visualization
Problem-Solving
Analysis
Similarities
Differences
Judgment
Decision Making
Arithmetical Reasoning
Observation
Relationship Concepts
Arithmetical Number Series etc
|
English Language
|
Reading Comprehension
Articles
Narrations
Word Power
Fill in the Blanks
Prepositions
Error Correction
Sentence Rearrangement
Punctuations
Comprehension
Adverb
Idioms
Verbs
Vocabulary
Antonyms
Synonyms
Tenses
modal
Voice
adjectives
Subject-Verb Agreement
|
Numerical Aptitude and Data Interpretation
|
Decimals
Fractions
Time & Distance
Data Interpretation
Simplification
Average
Profit & Loss
LCM
HCF
Ratio & Proportion
Percentage
Mensuration
Time & Work
Discount
Simple & Compound Interest
Tables & Graphs
|
General Awareness
|
National & International Events
Polity
Awards
Constitution
Books
History
Authors
Scientific Research
Sports
Art & Culture
Economics
Geography
Everyday Science
National & International Organizations
|
Hindi Language
|
सर्वनाम एवं सर्वनाम के भेद।
संज्ञा एवं संज्ञा के भेद।
वाक्य निर्माण (सरल, संयुक्त एवं मिश्रित वाक्य)।
पर्यायवाची, विपरीपार्थक, अनेकार्थक, समानार्थी शब्द।
विशेषण एवं विशेषण के भेद।
क्रिया एवं क्रिया के भेद।
सन्धि
उपसर्ग एवं प्रत्यय
अलंकार
मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ।
वचन, लिंग
समास
तत्सम, तद्भव, देशज एवं विदेशी शब्द
DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2023-Important Topics for Section B
The DSSSB PGT syllabus for Section B consists of MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation Qualification and Teaching Methodology required for the post. The list of subjects includes Biology, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Commerce, IT, Economics, English, Geography, History, and Hindi. Check the DSSSB PGT syllabus for Section B tabulated below.
|
Section
|
Syllabus
|
DSSSB PGT Syllabus for Biology
|
Diversity of living world
Structural organisation in plants and animals
Structural and functional organization of cell
Plant physiology
Human biology
Sexual Reproduction
Genetics
Biology in Human welfare
Principles of Biotechnology
Ecology, etc
|
DSSSB PGT Syllabus for Mathematics
|
Sets
Relations & Functions
Principle of Mathematical Induction
Permutations & Combinations
Complex Numbers
Linear Inequalities
Binomial Theorem
Sequence and Series
Elementary Number Theory
Quadratic Equations
Matrices and Determinants
Two dimensional Geometry
Trigonometric Functions
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Differential Calculus
Applications of Derivatives
Differential Equations
Vectors
Three dimensional Geometry
Statistics
Probability
Linear Algebra
Analysis, etc.
|
DSSSB PGT Syllabus for Physics
|
Unit I: Physical World and Measurement
Unit II: Kinematics
Unit III: Laws of Motion
Unit IV: Work, Energy and Power
Unit V: Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body
Unit VI: Gravitation
Unit VII: Properties of Bulk Matter
Unit VIII: Thermodynamics
Unit IX: Oscillations and Waves
Unit X: Electrostatics
Unit XI: Current Electricity, etc.
|
DSSSB PGT Syllabus for Chemistry
|
Some Basic concepts of Chemistry
States of Matter
Structure of Atom:Structure of Atom (Classical Theory)
Equilibrium
Surface Chemistry
Chemical Kinetics
Redox Reaction and Electrochemistry
Solutions
Chemical bonding and Molecular Structure
Thermodynamics, etc.
|
DSSSB PGT Syllabus for Commerce
|
BUSINESS STUDIES AND MANAGEMENT
Introduction to Business
Form of Business Organization
Business ownership
Business Services
Trade
Business Finance, etc.
FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING AND FINANCIAL STATEMENT ANALYSIS
Accounting
Process of Accounting
Accounting for depreciation
Accounting of Joint stock Companies
Accounting for liquidation.
Financial Statement Analysis
Fund Flow Statement and Cash Flow Statement
Cost Accounting, etc.
|
DSSSB PGT Syllabus for IT
|
Computer Systems Architecture
Operating System
Programming Fundamentals, etc
|
DSSSB PGT Syllabus for Economics
|
INTRODUCTORY MICRO ECONOMICS AND MACRO ECONOMICS
Introduction
Consumer Behaviour and Demand
Producer Behaviour & Supply
Forms of Market and Price Determination
National Income and related aggregates
Determination of Income and Employment
Money and Banking
Government Budget and the Economy, etc.
STATISTICS AND INDIAN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Introduction and collection, organization of data
Development Policies and Experience
Economic Reforms since 1991
Current challenges facing Indian Economy
Development Experience of India: A comparison with neighbours, etc.
|
DSSSB PGT Syllabus for English
|
Reading Comprehension
Writing Ability
Grammar and Usage
Literature
|
DSSSB PGT Syllabus for Geography
|
Geography as a discipline
Origin and Evolution of the Earth
Interior of the Earth and Distribution of oceans and continents
Landforms
Climate
Water (Ocean)
Life on the Earth
India
Physiography
Climate, Vegetation and Soil, etc.
|
DSSSB PGT Syllabus for History
|
Indian History: Town Planning, Religion, Economic & Social Life, and Script Writing
Rise of Magadh in relation to 16 Mahajanpadas
Rise of Heterodox sects with special reference to Buddhism, Jainism
The Mauryas
The Guptas
Society & Economy – From Vedic till 7th century
Sultanate Era – The Defeat of the Hindu kingdom and establishment of the Delhi Sultanate
Mughal Period – 1526 to 1707(all aspects)
Medieval Period – Society and Culture with special Reference to the Bhakti Movement and Sufism, etc.
DSSSB PGT Exam Pattern 2023
Aspirants must check the DSSSB PGT exam pattern to know the format of the paper, question type, and maximum marks of the written exam. This will also provide insights into the topic-wise weightage, total number of questions, and other exam-relevant details. Check the DSSSB PGT Exam Pattern details below.
- The written exam comprises objective-type questions.
- There are two sections in the exam i.e., Section A and Section B.
- As per the marking scheme, 1 mark is awarded for every correct answer and a negative marking of 0.25 marks shall be applicable for wrong answers.
|
DSSSB Exam Pattern for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
3 hours
|
Mental Ability & Reasoning Ability
|
20
|
20
|
Numerical Aptitude and Data Interpretation
|
20
|
20
|
English Language & Comprehension
|
20
|
20
|
Hindi Language & Comprehension
|
20
|
20
|
Subject Concerned (MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation Qualification and Teaching Methodology required for the post)
|
200
|
200
|
Total
|
300
|
300
How to Cover DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2023
DSSSB PGT is one of the most popular examinations in the country. More than thousands of candidates participate in this exam, every year with the intention to score the best marks in the exam. Thus, it is important to understand the DSSSB PGT syllabus to cover all the aspects of the exam. Here are the top tricks and tips to ace the DSSSB PGT 2023 exam with flying colors.
- Go through the DSSSB PGT syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly to understand the exam requirements.
- Read the highly recommended books to understand basic concepts and core topics.
- Practice mock papers and DSSSB PGT previous year's question papers to strengthen the preparation level.
- Create short notes for all the important topics and revise them regularly.
DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2023: Best Books
Candidates should choose the recent edition of DSSSB PGT books based on the recommendations of experts and mentors. The right books will help them to cover all the aspects of the DSSSB PGT syllabus. Check the list of best DSSSB PGT books for all the sections discussed below:
|
DSSSB Books for PGT
|
Subject
|
Books Name
|
General Awareness
|
General Knowledge by Lucent Publications
|
Mental Ability & Reasoning Ability
|
Logical Reasoning by Dr. R.S Aggarwal / S. Chand
|
Hindi
|
Samanya Hindi by Arihant Publication
|
Numerical Aptitude and Data Interpretation
|
Quantitative Aptitude by R.S Aggarwal / S. Chand
|
English
|
Objective General English by SP Bakshi
