DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme

DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2023: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board has released the official DSSSB PGT notification for 47 Post Graduate Teacher vacancies. Download DSSSB PGT Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern here.

DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2023: The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the DSSSB PGT notification for 47 Post Graduate Teacher vacancies on the official website. Candidates must check the DSSSB PGT syllabus and exam pattern to get insights into the paper structure, types of questions, and marking scheme applicable for correct and incorrect answers. 

Apart from the DSSSB PGT syllabus PDF, aspirants must go through the DSSSB PGT exam pattern to understand the exam format, total number of questions,  maximum marks, and other exam details. As per the previous trend analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the DSSSB Post Graduate Teacher exam were moderate. Thus, aspirants should download the latest DSSSB PGT Syllabus and plan their exam strategy accordingly.

In this blog, we have shared detailed information on the DSSSB PGT syllabus PDF, including the DSSSB PGT exam pattern, preparation tips, and expert-recommended books.

DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2023

Here are the key highlights of the DSSSB PGT syllabus and exam pattern discussed below for the ease of the candidates.

DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2023 Overview

Exam Conducting Body

Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board

Post Name

Post Graduate Teacher

Vacancies

47

Category

DSSSB PGT Syllabus and Exam Pattern

DSSSB PGT Online Registration 2023

August 17 to September 15, 2023

Selection Process

Written Exam and Document Verification

Maximum Marks

Section A: 100 marks

Section B: 200 marks

DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2023 PDF

Before applying, candidates must download and check the DSSSB PGT syllabus PDF link shared below to know the exam-relevant topics and pick the best books to crack the upcoming exam. The DSSSB PGT written exam comprises two sections, i.e., Section A and Section B.  Get the direct link to download the DSSSB PGT Syllabus PDF link below:

DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2023 PDF download

Download PDF

DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2023-Important Topics for Section A

The DSSSB PGT syllabus for Section A is further divided into five sub-sections, i.e., General Awareness,  Mental Ability and reasoning Ability, Numerical Aptitude and Data Interpretation, English Language and Comprehension, and Hindi Language and Comprehension. Check the DSSSB PGT syllabus for Section A tabulated below.

DSSSB Syllabus 2023 for Section A

Section

Syllabus

Mental Ability & Reasoning Ability

Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning

Analogies

Blood Relation

Visual Memory

Verbal and Figure Classification

Discrimination

Space Visualization

Problem-Solving

Analysis

Similarities

Differences

Judgment

Decision Making

Arithmetical Reasoning

Observation

Relationship Concepts

Arithmetical Number Series etc

English Language

Reading Comprehension

Articles

Narrations

Word Power

Fill in the Blanks

Prepositions

Error Correction

Sentence Rearrangement

Punctuations

Comprehension

Adverb

Idioms

Verbs

Vocabulary

Antonyms

Synonyms

Tenses

modal

Voice 

adjectives

Subject-Verb Agreement

Numerical Aptitude and Data Interpretation

Decimals

Fractions

Time & Distance

Data Interpretation

Simplification

Average

Profit & Loss

LCM

HCF

Ratio & Proportion

Percentage

Mensuration

Time & Work

Discount

Simple & Compound Interest

Tables & Graphs

General Awareness

National & International Events

Polity

Awards

Constitution

Books

History

Authors

Scientific Research

Sports

Art & Culture

Economics

Geography

Everyday Science

National & International Organizations

Hindi Language

सर्वनाम एवं सर्वनाम के भेद।

संज्ञा एवं संज्ञा के भेद।

वाक्य निर्माण (सरल, संयुक्त एवं मिश्रित वाक्य)।

पर्यायवाची, विपरीपार्थक, अनेकार्थक, समानार्थी शब्द।

विशेषण एवं विशेषण के भेद।

क्रिया एवं क्रिया के भेद।

सन्धि

उपसर्ग एवं प्रत्यय

अलंकार

मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ।

वचन, लिंग

समास

तत्सम, तद्भव, देशज एवं विदेशी शब्द

DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2023-Important Topics for Section B

The DSSSB PGT syllabus for Section B consists of MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation Qualification and Teaching Methodology required for the post. The list of subjects includes Biology, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Commerce, IT, Economics, English, Geography, History, and Hindi. Check the DSSSB PGT syllabus for Section B tabulated below.

Section

Syllabus

DSSSB PGT Syllabus for Biology

Diversity of living world

Structural organisation in plants and animals

Structural and functional organization of cell

Plant physiology

Human biology

Sexual Reproduction

Genetics

Biology in Human welfare

Principles of Biotechnology

Ecology, etc

DSSSB PGT Syllabus for Mathematics

Sets

Relations & Functions

Principle of Mathematical Induction

Permutations & Combinations

Complex Numbers

Linear Inequalities

Binomial Theorem

Sequence and Series

Elementary Number Theory

Quadratic Equations

Matrices and Determinants

Two dimensional Geometry

Trigonometric Functions

Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Differential Calculus

Applications of Derivatives

Differential Equations

Vectors

Three dimensional Geometry

Statistics

Probability

Linear Algebra

Analysis, etc.

DSSSB PGT Syllabus for Physics

Unit I: Physical World and Measurement

Unit II: Kinematics

Unit III: Laws of Motion

Unit IV: Work, Energy and Power 

Unit V: Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body

Unit VI: Gravitation

Unit VII: Properties of Bulk Matter

Unit VIII: Thermodynamics

Unit IX: Oscillations and Waves

Unit X: Electrostatics

Unit XI: Current Electricity, etc.

DSSSB PGT Syllabus for Chemistry

Some Basic concepts of Chemistry

States of Matter

Structure of Atom:Structure of Atom (Classical Theory)

Equilibrium

Surface Chemistry

Chemical Kinetics

Redox Reaction and Electrochemistry

Solutions

Chemical bonding and Molecular Structure

Thermodynamics, etc.

DSSSB PGT Syllabus for Commerce

BUSINESS STUDIES AND MANAGEMENT

Introduction to Business

Form of Business Organization

Business ownership

Business Services

Trade

Business Finance, etc.


FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING AND FINANCIAL STATEMENT ANALYSIS

Accounting

Process of Accounting

Accounting for depreciation

Accounting of Joint stock Companies

Accounting for liquidation.

Financial Statement Analysis

Fund Flow Statement and Cash Flow Statement

Cost Accounting, etc.

DSSSB PGT Syllabus for IT

Computer Systems Architecture

Operating System

Programming Fundamentals, etc

DSSSB PGT Syllabus for Economics

INTRODUCTORY MICRO ECONOMICS AND MACRO ECONOMICS

Introduction

Consumer Behaviour and Demand

Producer Behaviour & Supply

Forms of Market and Price Determination

National Income and related aggregates

Determination of Income and Employment

Money and Banking

Government Budget and the Economy, etc.


STATISTICS AND INDIAN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Introduction and collection, organization of data

Development Policies and Experience

Economic Reforms since 1991

Current challenges facing Indian Economy

Development Experience of India: A comparison with neighbours, etc.

DSSSB PGT Syllabus for English

Reading Comprehension

Writing Ability

Grammar and Usage

Literature

DSSSB PGT Syllabus for Geography

Geography as a discipline

Origin and Evolution of the Earth

Interior of the Earth and Distribution of oceans and continents

Landforms

Climate

Water (Ocean)

Life on the Earth

India

Physiography

Climate, Vegetation and Soil, etc.

DSSSB PGT Syllabus for History

Indian History: Town Planning, Religion, Economic & Social Life, and Script Writing

Rise of Magadh in relation to 16 Mahajanpadas

Rise of Heterodox sects with special reference to Buddhism, Jainism

The Mauryas

The Guptas

Society & Economy – From Vedic till 7th century

Sultanate Era – The Defeat of the Hindu kingdom and establishment of the Delhi Sultanate

Mughal Period – 1526 to 1707(all aspects)

Medieval Period – Society and Culture with special Reference to the Bhakti Movement and Sufism, etc.

DSSSB PGT Exam Pattern 2023

Aspirants must check the DSSSB PGT exam pattern to know the format of the paper, question type, and maximum marks of the written exam. This will also provide insights into the topic-wise weightage, total number of questions, and other exam-relevant details. Check the DSSSB PGT Exam Pattern details below.

  • The written exam comprises objective-type questions.
  • There are two sections in the exam i.e., Section A and Section B.
  • As per the marking scheme, 1 mark is awarded for every correct answer and a negative marking of 0.25 marks shall be applicable for wrong answers.

DSSSB Exam Pattern for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)

Subject

Questions

Marks

Duration

General Awareness

20

20

3 hours

Mental Ability & Reasoning Ability

20

20

Numerical Aptitude and Data Interpretation

20

20

English Language & Comprehension

20

20

Hindi Language & Comprehension

20

20

Subject Concerned (MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation Qualification and Teaching Methodology required for the post)

200

200

Total

300

300

How to Cover DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2023

DSSSB PGT is one of the most popular examinations in the country. More than thousands of candidates participate in this exam, every year with the intention to score the best marks in the exam. Thus, it is important to understand the DSSSB PGT syllabus to cover all the aspects of the exam. Here are the top tricks and tips to ace the DSSSB PGT 2023 exam with flying colors.

  • Go through the DSSSB PGT syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly to understand the exam requirements.
  • Read the highly recommended books to understand basic concepts and core topics.
  • Practice mock papers and DSSSB PGT previous year's question papers to strengthen the preparation level.
  • Create short notes for all the important topics and revise them regularly.

DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2023: Best Books

Candidates should choose the recent edition of DSSSB PGT books based on the recommendations of experts and mentors. The right books will help them to cover all the aspects of the DSSSB PGT syllabus. Check the list of best DSSSB PGT books for all the sections discussed below:

DSSSB Books for PGT

Subject

Books Name

General Awareness

General Knowledge by Lucent Publications

Mental Ability & Reasoning Ability

Logical Reasoning by Dr. R.S Aggarwal / S. Chand

Hindi

Samanya Hindi by Arihant Publication

Numerical Aptitude and Data Interpretation

Quantitative Aptitude by R.S Aggarwal / S. Chand

English

Objective General English by SP Bakshi

Also Read Related Article,

DSSSB PGT Eligibility Criteria
DSSSB PRT Salary
DSSSB PGT Syllabus
DSSSB PRT Syllabus

