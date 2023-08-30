DSSSB PRT Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme

DSSSB PRT Syllabus 2023: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board releases the official DSSSB PRT notification for Primary Teacher vacancies.

DSSSB PRT Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern here.

DSSSB PRT Syllabus
DSSSB PRT Syllabus

official DSSSB PRT notification for Primary Teacher vacancies on the official website. Candidates must check the DSSSB PRT syllabus and exam pattern to understand the topics from which questions are usually asked in the exam.

Apart from the DSSSB PRT syllabus PDF, aspirants must check the DSSSB PRT exam pattern to understand the exam format, types of questions, and marking scheme defined by officials. As per the past trend and analysis, it is reported that the questions asked in the DSSSB Primary Teacher exam were moderate. Thus, candidates should download the latest DSSSB PRT Syllabus and prepare their exam strategy accordingly.

In this blog, we have shared complete details on the DSSSB PRT syllabus PDF, including the DSSSB PRT exam pattern, preparation tips, and expert-recommended books here.

DSSSB PRT Syllabus 2023

Here is the major overview of the DSSSB PRT syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the reference of the candidates.

DSSSB PRT Syllabus 2023 Overview

Exam Conducting Body

Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board

Post Name

Primary Teacher

Exam Mode

Online

Category

DSSSB PRT Syllabus and Exam Pattern

DSSSB PRT Online Registration 2023

To be updated soon

Question Type

Objective

Maximum Marks

200

Negative Marking

0.25 mark

DSSSB PRT Syllabus 2023 PDF

Before applying, candidates must download and check the DSSSB PRT syllabus PDF link shared below to understand the topics asked in the exam and choose best books to ace the upcoming exam. Get the direct link to download the DSSSB PRT Syllabus PDF link below:

DSSSB PRT Syllabus 2023 PDF download

Download PDF

DSSSB PRT Syllabus 2023-Important Topics

The DSSSB PRT syllabus PDF is divided into six sections i.e., General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning ability, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, Hindi Language & Comprehension, English Language & Comprehension, and Concerned Subject. Candidates must cover all the subjects before appearing in the exam. Check the DSSSB PRT syllabus tabulated below.

Subject

Topics

General Awareness

Polity

Constitution

History

Sports

Art & Culture

Everyday Science

Scientific Research

Geography

Economics

National/ International Organizations/ Institutions, etc.

Arithmetical & Numerical Ability

Simplification

Ratio & Proportion

Percentage

Data Interpretation

Fractions

Decimals

L.C.M

H.C.F

Simple & Compound Interest

Mensuration

Average

Discount

Time & Work

Profit & Loss

Time & Distance

Tables & Graphs

General Intelligence & Reasoning ability

Analogies

Visual memory

Discrimination

Space visualization

Problem-solving

Similarities

Differences

Analysis

Figure classification

Judgment

Decision making

Arithmetical reasoning

Observation

Relationship and Concepts

Verbal

Arithmetical number series

English Language & Comprehension

Reading Comprehension

Fill in the Blanks

Spellings

One Word Substitution

Sentence Correction/ Improvement

Synonyms & Antonyms

Error Spotting

Idiom & Phrase, etc

Hindi Language & Comprehension

Hindi Comprehension

Synonyms

Antonyms

Hindi Grammar

Sentence Structure

Vocabulary

Correct usage, etc

Teaching Methodology

Concept of growth

Theoretical perspectives on Learning -Behaviorism, Cognitivism and Constructivism

Domains of Development

Factors affecting learning and their implications

Role of Primary and Secondary Socialization agencies

Reflections and Dialogues as a means of constructivist teaching, Disability,

Understanding Adolescence

Planning and Organization of Teaching-Learning,

Enhancing Teaching Learning processes: Classroom Observation and Feedback,

School Organization and Leaders-hip,

NEP-202,

guidance and counselling,

Inclusive Education,

National Policies in education

Right of Children to free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009,

School Curriculum Principles: Perspective, Learning and Knowledge, Curricular Areas

DSSSB PRT Exam Pattern 2023

Aspirants must check the DSSSB PRT exam pattern to get an idea of pattern on which questions are asked and maximum marks of the written exam. This will also provide valuable information about the topic-wise distribution of marks, the total number of questions, and other exam requirements. As per the marking scheme, 1 mark will be awarded for every correct answer, and a negative marking of 0.25 marks shall be applicable for wrong answers. Check the DSSSB PRT Exam Pattern details below.

DSSSB PRT Exam Pattern 2023

Subject

Question

Marks Duration

Duration

General Awareness

20

20

2 Hours

General Intelligence & Reasoning ability

20

20

Arithmetical & Numerical Ability

20

20

Hindi Language & Comprehension

20

20

English Language & Comprehension

20

20

Subject Concerned (MCQs of one mark each from the subject concerned  (teaching methodology/ B.El.Ed./D.Ed./ NTT/ JBT)

100

100

Total

200

200

How to Cover DSSSB PRT Syllabus 2023

DSSSB Primary Teacher is one of the most popular recruitment examinations in the country. Lakhs of candidates appear in this exam every year. Thus, it is essential to understand the DSSSB PRT syllabus so that it can cover all the aspects of the upcoming exam. Here are the top tricks and tips to crack the DSSSB PRT 2023 exam in one attempt.

  • Check the DSSSB PRT syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly to get an idea of the exam requirements and marking scheme.
  • Refer to the finest quality books to learn fundamentals and core topics.
  • Practice mock papers and DSSSB PRT previous year's question papers to identify the strong and weak areas.
  • Revise all the covered topics regularly to retain concepts for a definite period.

DSSSB PRT Syllabus 2023: Best Books

Candidates should pick the latest DSSSB PRT books based on the suggestions of experts and mentors. The right books will help them cover all the topics prescribed in the DSSSB PRT syllabus. Check the list of best DSSSB PRT books for all the subjects shared below:

 

 

DSSSB Books for PRT

Subject

Books Name

General Awareness

General Knowledge by Lucent Publications

General Intelligence & Reasoning ability

Logical Reasoning by Dr. R.S Aggarwal / S. Chand

Arithmetical & Numerical Ability

Quantitative Aptitude by R.S Aggarwal / S. Chand

English Language & Comprehension

Objective General English by SP Bakshi

Hindi Language & Comprehension

Samanya Hindi by Arihant Publication

 

Also Read Related Articles,

 

 

FAQ

What is DSSSB PRT Syllabus 2023?

The DSSSB PRT syllabus PDF is divided into six sections, i.e., General Awareness, General Intelligence and reasoning ability, Arithmetical and Numerical Ability, Hindi Language & Comprehension, English Language & Comprehension, and Concerned Subject.

What is the DSSSB PRT 2023 Exam Pattern?

How to prepare for the DSSSB PRT Syllabus?

To ace the DSSSB PRT exam, candidates must check the DSSSB PRT syllabus, read the best books and resources, and practice mock tests and previous year's papers to ace the exam.

