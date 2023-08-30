DSSSB PRT Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme

DSSSB PRT Syllabus 2023: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board releases the official DSSSB PRT notification for Primary Teacher vacancies. Download the

official DSSSB PRT notification for Primary Teacher vacancies on the official website. Candidates must check the DSSSB PRT syllabus and exam pattern to understand the topics from which questions are usually asked in the exam.

Apart from the DSSSB PRT syllabus PDF, aspirants must check the DSSSB PRT exam pattern to understand the exam format, types of questions, and marking scheme defined by officials. As per the past trend and analysis, it is reported that the questions asked in the DSSSB Primary Teacher exam were moderate. Thus, candidates should download the latest DSSSB PRT Syllabus and prepare their exam strategy accordingly.

In this blog, we have shared complete details on the DSSSB PRT syllabus PDF, including the DSSSB PRT exam pattern, preparation tips, and expert-recommended books here.

DSSSB PRT Syllabus 2023

Here is the major overview of the DSSSB PRT syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the reference of the candidates.

DSSSB PRT Syllabus 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board Post Name Primary Teacher Exam Mode Online Category DSSSB PRT Syllabus and Exam Pattern DSSSB PRT Online Registration 2023 To be updated soon Question Type Objective Maximum Marks 200 Negative Marking 0.25 mark

DSSSB PRT Syllabus 2023 PDF

Before applying, candidates must download and check the DSSSB PRT syllabus PDF link shared below to understand the topics asked in the exam and choose best books to ace the upcoming exam. Get the direct link to download the DSSSB PRT Syllabus PDF link below:

DSSSB PRT Syllabus 2023 PDF download Download PDF

DSSSB PRT Syllabus 2023-Important Topics

The DSSSB PRT syllabus PDF is divided into six sections i.e., General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning ability, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, Hindi Language & Comprehension, English Language & Comprehension, and Concerned Subject. Candidates must cover all the subjects before appearing in the exam. Check the DSSSB PRT syllabus tabulated below.

Subject Topics General Awareness Polity Constitution History Sports Art & Culture Everyday Science Scientific Research Geography Economics National/ International Organizations/ Institutions, etc. Arithmetical & Numerical Ability Simplification Ratio & Proportion Percentage Data Interpretation Fractions Decimals L.C.M H.C.F Simple & Compound Interest Mensuration Average Discount Time & Work Profit & Loss Time & Distance Tables & Graphs General Intelligence & Reasoning ability Analogies Visual memory Discrimination Space visualization Problem-solving Similarities Differences Analysis Figure classification Judgment Decision making Arithmetical reasoning Observation Relationship and Concepts Verbal Arithmetical number series English Language & Comprehension Reading Comprehension Fill in the Blanks Spellings One Word Substitution Sentence Correction/ Improvement Synonyms & Antonyms Error Spotting Idiom & Phrase, etc Hindi Language & Comprehension Hindi Comprehension Synonyms Antonyms Hindi Grammar Sentence Structure Vocabulary Correct usage, etc Teaching Methodology Concept of growth Theoretical perspectives on Learning -Behaviorism, Cognitivism and Constructivism Domains of Development Factors affecting learning and their implications Role of Primary and Secondary Socialization agencies Reflections and Dialogues as a means of constructivist teaching, Disability, Understanding Adolescence Planning and Organization of Teaching-Learning, Enhancing Teaching Learning processes: Classroom Observation and Feedback, School Organization and Leaders-hip, NEP-202, guidance and counselling, Inclusive Education, National Policies in education Right of Children to free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, School Curriculum Principles: Perspective, Learning and Knowledge, Curricular Areas

DSSSB PRT Exam Pattern 2023

Aspirants must check the DSSSB PRT exam pattern to get an idea of pattern on which questions are asked and maximum marks of the written exam. This will also provide valuable information about the topic-wise distribution of marks, the total number of questions, and other exam requirements. As per the marking scheme, 1 mark will be awarded for every correct answer, and a negative marking of 0.25 marks shall be applicable for wrong answers. Check the DSSSB PRT Exam Pattern details below.

DSSSB PRT Exam Pattern 2023 Subject Question Marks Duration Duration General Awareness 20 20 2 Hours General Intelligence & Reasoning ability 20 20 Arithmetical & Numerical Ability 20 20 Hindi Language & Comprehension 20 20 English Language & Comprehension 20 20 Subject Concerned (MCQs of one mark each from the subject concerned (teaching methodology/ B.El.Ed./D.Ed./ NTT/ JBT) 100 100 Total 200 200

How to Cover DSSSB PRT Syllabus 2023

DSSSB Primary Teacher is one of the most popular recruitment examinations in the country. Lakhs of candidates appear in this exam every year. Thus, it is essential to understand the DSSSB PRT syllabus so that it can cover all the aspects of the upcoming exam. Here are the top tricks and tips to crack the DSSSB PRT 2023 exam in one attempt.

Check the DSSSB PRT syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly to get an idea of the exam requirements and marking scheme.

Refer to the finest quality books to learn fundamentals and core topics.

Practice mock papers and DSSSB PRT previous year's question papers to identify the strong and weak areas.

Revise all the covered topics regularly to retain concepts for a definite period.

DSSSB PRT Syllabus 2023: Best Books

Candidates should pick the latest DSSSB PRT books based on the suggestions of experts and mentors. The right books will help them cover all the topics prescribed in the DSSSB PRT syllabus. Check the list of best DSSSB PRT books for all the subjects shared below:

DSSSB Books for PRT Subject Books Name General Awareness General Knowledge by Lucent Publications General Intelligence & Reasoning ability Logical Reasoning by Dr. R.S Aggarwal / S. Chand Arithmetical & Numerical Ability Quantitative Aptitude by R.S Aggarwal / S. Chand English Language & Comprehension Objective General English by SP Bakshi Hindi Language & Comprehension Samanya Hindi by Arihant Publication

