DSSSB PRT Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme

official DSSSB PRT notification for Primary Teacher vacancies on the official website. Candidates must check the DSSSB PRT syllabus and exam pattern to understand the topics from which questions are usually asked in the exam.
Apart from the DSSSB PRT syllabus PDF, aspirants must check the DSSSB PRT exam pattern to understand the exam format, types of questions, and marking scheme defined by officials. As per the past trend and analysis, it is reported that the questions asked in the DSSSB Primary Teacher exam were moderate. Thus, candidates should download the latest DSSSB PRT Syllabus and prepare their exam strategy accordingly.
In this blog, we have shared complete details on the DSSSB PRT syllabus PDF, including the DSSSB PRT exam pattern, preparation tips, and expert-recommended books here.
DSSSB PRT Syllabus 2023
Here is the major overview of the DSSSB PRT syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the reference of the candidates.
|
DSSSB PRT Syllabus 2023 Overview
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board
|
Post Name
|
Primary Teacher
|
Exam Mode
|
Online
|
Category
|
DSSSB PRT Syllabus and Exam Pattern
|
DSSSB PRT Online Registration 2023
|
To be updated soon
|
Question Type
|
Objective
|
Maximum Marks
|
200
|
Negative Marking
|
0.25 mark
DSSSB PRT Syllabus 2023 PDF
Before applying, candidates must download and check the DSSSB PRT syllabus PDF link shared below to understand the topics asked in the exam and choose best books to ace the upcoming exam. Get the direct link to download the DSSSB PRT Syllabus PDF link below:
|
DSSSB PRT Syllabus 2023 PDF download
DSSSB PRT Syllabus 2023-Important Topics
The DSSSB PRT syllabus PDF is divided into six sections i.e., General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning ability, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, Hindi Language & Comprehension, English Language & Comprehension, and Concerned Subject. Candidates must cover all the subjects before appearing in the exam. Check the DSSSB PRT syllabus tabulated below.
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
General Awareness
|
Polity
Constitution
History
Sports
Art & Culture
Everyday Science
Scientific Research
Geography
Economics
National/ International Organizations/ Institutions, etc.
|
Arithmetical & Numerical Ability
|
Simplification
Ratio & Proportion
Percentage
Data Interpretation
Fractions
Decimals
L.C.M
H.C.F
Simple & Compound Interest
Mensuration
Average
Discount
Time & Work
Profit & Loss
Time & Distance
Tables & Graphs
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning ability
|
Analogies
Visual memory
Discrimination
Space visualization
Problem-solving
Similarities
Differences
Analysis
Figure classification
Judgment
Decision making
Arithmetical reasoning
Observation
Relationship and Concepts
Verbal
Arithmetical number series
|
English Language & Comprehension
|
Reading Comprehension
Fill in the Blanks
Spellings
One Word Substitution
Sentence Correction/ Improvement
Synonyms & Antonyms
Error Spotting
Idiom & Phrase, etc
|
Hindi Language & Comprehension
|
Hindi Comprehension
Synonyms
Antonyms
Hindi Grammar
Sentence Structure
Vocabulary
Correct usage, etc
|
Teaching Methodology
|
Concept of growth
Theoretical perspectives on Learning -Behaviorism, Cognitivism and Constructivism
Domains of Development
Factors affecting learning and their implications
Role of Primary and Secondary Socialization agencies
Reflections and Dialogues as a means of constructivist teaching, Disability,
Understanding Adolescence
Planning and Organization of Teaching-Learning,
Enhancing Teaching Learning processes: Classroom Observation and Feedback,
School Organization and Leaders-hip,
NEP-202,
guidance and counselling,
Inclusive Education,
National Policies in education
Right of Children to free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009,
School Curriculum Principles: Perspective, Learning and Knowledge, Curricular Areas
DSSSB PRT Exam Pattern 2023
Aspirants must check the DSSSB PRT exam pattern to get an idea of pattern on which questions are asked and maximum marks of the written exam. This will also provide valuable information about the topic-wise distribution of marks, the total number of questions, and other exam requirements. As per the marking scheme, 1 mark will be awarded for every correct answer, and a negative marking of 0.25 marks shall be applicable for wrong answers. Check the DSSSB PRT Exam Pattern details below.
|
DSSSB PRT Exam Pattern 2023
|
Subject
|
Question
|
Marks Duration
|
Duration
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
2 Hours
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning ability
|
20
|
20
|
Arithmetical & Numerical Ability
|
20
|
20
|
Hindi Language & Comprehension
|
20
|
20
|
English Language & Comprehension
|
20
|
20
|
Subject Concerned (MCQs of one mark each from the subject concerned (teaching methodology/ B.El.Ed./D.Ed./ NTT/ JBT)
|
100
|
100
|
Total
|
200
|
200
How to Cover DSSSB PRT Syllabus 2023
DSSSB Primary Teacher is one of the most popular recruitment examinations in the country. Lakhs of candidates appear in this exam every year. Thus, it is essential to understand the DSSSB PRT syllabus so that it can cover all the aspects of the upcoming exam. Here are the top tricks and tips to crack the DSSSB PRT 2023 exam in one attempt.
- Check the DSSSB PRT syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly to get an idea of the exam requirements and marking scheme.
- Refer to the finest quality books to learn fundamentals and core topics.
- Practice mock papers and DSSSB PRT previous year's question papers to identify the strong and weak areas.
- Revise all the covered topics regularly to retain concepts for a definite period.
DSSSB PRT Syllabus 2023: Best Books
Candidates should pick the latest DSSSB PRT books based on the suggestions of experts and mentors. The right books will help them cover all the topics prescribed in the DSSSB PRT syllabus. Check the list of best DSSSB PRT books for all the subjects shared below:
|
DSSSB Books for PRT
|
Subject
|
Books Name
|
General Awareness
|
General Knowledge by Lucent Publications
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning ability
|
Logical Reasoning by Dr. R.S Aggarwal / S. Chand
|
Arithmetical & Numerical Ability
|
Quantitative Aptitude by R.S Aggarwal / S. Chand
|
English Language & Comprehension
|
Objective General English by SP Bakshi
|
Hindi Language & Comprehension
|
Samanya Hindi by Arihant Publication
