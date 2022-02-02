DSSSB PGT Recruitment 2022 Notification Expected Anytime Soon @dsssb.gov.in, Check Details Here

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is expected to release the recruitment notification for the post of PGT (Post Graduate Teacher) and Lecturer Posts between 01 to 05 February 2022 .

DSSSB PGT Recruitment Notification 2022: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is expected to release the recruitment notification for the post of PGT (Post Graduate Teacher) and Lecturer Posts between 01 to 05 February 2022. The vacancies are available for various subjects of PGT such as Hindi, Political Science, Economics, Commerce, Sociology, Home Science, Biology, Chemistry, History, Maths, Physics, Geography and Physical Education.

Applicants who would apply successfully for DSSSB Teacher Recruitment shall be called for DSSB PGT Tier 1 Exam which is scheduled to be held on any date between 01 April to 30 April 2022. The exact date shall be notified later.

DSSSB will release the registration date along with the release of notification. The candidates would be able to check important dates, qualifications and other important details once the notice is available.

Important Dates

Opening Date of Online Application - 14 January 2020

Last Date of Application - 13 February 2020

DSSSB PGT Vacancy Details

PGT Hindi - 11

PGT History - 18

PGT Poll. Science - 29

PGT Economics - 25

PGT Geography - 19

PGT Maths - 20

PGT Commerce - 16

PGT Physics - 7

PGT Chemistry - 24

PGT Biology - 29

PGT Sociology - 5

PGT Home Science - 1

PGT Physical Education - 24

Eligibility Criteria for DSSSB PGT Posts

Educational Qualification:

Master’s Degree in the subject concerned from any recognized University.

Degree / Diploma in training /Education OR Ph.D Degree in the subject concerned from a recognized University/Institution.

Selection Process for DSSSB PGT Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Tier 1

Tier 2

How to Apply for DSSSB PGT Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on DSSSB Website once the link is activated