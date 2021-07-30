Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

DSSSB TGT Exam Date 2021 Released @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, 03/21 and 02/21 CBT in September

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is conducting the online exam for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), against advertisement number 02/21 and 03/21 in September. Details Here

Created On: Jul 30, 2021 13:22 IST
DSSSB TGT Exam Date 2021
DSSSB TGT Exam Date 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) the released the dates of online exam for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), against advertisement number 02/21 and 03/21 on its website i.e. dsssb.delhi.gov.in. As per the official website, DSSSB TGT Exam will start from 02 September and will be continued till 14 September 2021 for the subjects Maths, Hindi, Bengali, Sanskrit, Social Science, Natural Science, Urdu, Punjabi and English.

Other than TGT, DSSSB has also announced the exam dates for Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant and Sr Scientific and Laboratory Assistant Posts, against advertisement number 05/20 and 03/20.

Candidates who have applied for these posts can check the exam dates through the table below:

DSSSB Post Name

 Post Code

DSSSB Exam Date

TGT Maths Male

38/21

02 September 2021 and 04 September 2021

TGT Hindi Female

33/21

04 and 05 September

TGT Bengali Female

49/21

05 September

TGT Bengali Male

41/21

05 September

TGT Sanskrit Male

 54/21

05 September

TGT Social Science Male

 39/21

06 September 2021

TGT Natural Science Male

 35/21

07 and 08 September 2021

TGT Urdu Male

 52/21

08 September 2021

TGT Urdu Female

 53/21

08 September 2021

TGT Punjabi Male

 56/21

08 September 2021

TGT Punjabi Female

 57/21

08 September 2021

TGT Maths Female

 37/21

10, 11 and 13 September 2021

TGT English Male

 50/21

13 September 2021

TGT English Male

 51/21

14 September 2021

Technical Assistant Electrical

111/20

05 September 2021

Lab Assistant Chemistry

45/20

07 September 2021

Technical Assistant Electronic and Communication

112/20

08 September 2021

Technical Assistant Mechanical

108/20

08 September 2021

Technical Assistant Computer

115/20

10 September 2021

Scientific Assistant Ballistics

51/20

11 September 2021

Sr Scientific Assistant Ballistics

59/20

13 September 2021

Lab Assistant Lie Detection

46/20

13 September 2021

The candidates will also be required to download the admit card for the said exams. DSSSB TGT Admit Card is expected in the last week of August.

Around 12000 vacancies are available subjects such as Bengali, Maths, Hindi, Natural Sc., Social Sc., English, Urdu, Sanskrit and Punjabi for Male and Female candidates.

DSSSB Exam Notice

