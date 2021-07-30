DSSSB TGT Exam Date 2021 Released @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, 03/21 and 02/21 CBT in September

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is conducting the online exam for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), against advertisement number 02/21 and 03/21 in September. Details Here

DSSSB TGT Exam Date 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) the released the dates of online exam for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), against advertisement number 02/21 and 03/21 on its website i.e. dsssb.delhi.gov.in. As per the official website, DSSSB TGT Exam will start from 02 September and will be continued till 14 September 2021 for the subjects Maths, Hindi, Bengali, Sanskrit, Social Science, Natural Science, Urdu, Punjabi and English.

Other than TGT, DSSSB has also announced the exam dates for Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant and Sr Scientific and Laboratory Assistant Posts, against advertisement number 05/20 and 03/20.

Candidates who have applied for these posts can check the exam dates through the table below:

DSSSB Post Name Post Code DSSSB Exam Date TGT Maths Male 38/21 02 September 2021 and 04 September 2021 TGT Hindi Female 33/21 04 and 05 September TGT Bengali Female 49/21 05 September TGT Bengali Male 41/21 05 September TGT Hindi Female 33/21 05 September TGT Sanskrit Male 54/21 05 September TGT Social Science Male 39/21 06 September 2021 TGT Natural Science Male 35/21 07 and 08 September 2021 TGT Urdu Male 52/21 08 September 2021 TGT Urdu Female 53/21 08 September 2021 TGT Punjabi Male 56/21 08 September 2021 TGT Punjabi Female 57/21 08 September 2021 TGT Maths Female 37/21 10, 11 and 13 September 2021 TGT English Male 50/21 13 September 2021 TGT English Male 51/21 14 September 2021 Technical Assistant Electrical 111/20 05 September 2021 Lab Assistant Chemistry 45/20 07 September 2021 Technical Assistant Electronic and Communication 112/20 08 September 2021 Technical Assistant Mechanical 108/20 08 September 2021 Technical Assistant Computer 115/20 10 September 2021 Scientific Assistant Ballistics 51/20 11 September 2021 Sr Scientific Assistant Ballistics 59/20 13 September 2021 Lab Assistant Lie Detection 46/20 13 September 2021

The candidates will also be required to download the admit card for the said exams. DSSSB TGT Admit Card is expected in the last week of August.

Around 12000 vacancies are available subjects such as Bengali, Maths, Hindi, Natural Sc., Social Sc., English, Urdu, Sanskrit and Punjabi for Male and Female candidates.

