DSSSB TGT Exam Date 2021 Released @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, 03/21 and 02/21 CBT in September

DSSSB TGT Exam Date 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) the released the dates of online exam for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), against advertisement number 02/21 and 03/21 on its website i.e. dsssb.delhi.gov.in. As per the official website, DSSSB TGT Exam will start from 02 September and will be continued till 14 September 2021 for the subjects Maths, Hindi, Bengali, Sanskrit, Social Science, Natural Science, Urdu, Punjabi and English.
Other than TGT, DSSSB has also announced the exam dates for Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant and Sr Scientific and Laboratory Assistant Posts, against advertisement number 05/20 and 03/20.
Candidates who have applied for these posts can check the exam dates through the table below:
|
DSSSB Post Name
|
Post Code
|
DSSSB Exam Date
|
TGT Maths Male
|
38/21
|
02 September 2021 and 04 September 2021
|
TGT Hindi Female
|
33/21
|
04 and 05 September
|
TGT Bengali Female
|
49/21
|
05 September
|
TGT Bengali Male
|
41/21
|
05 September
|
TGT Hindi Female
|
33/21
|
05 September
|
TGT Sanskrit Male
|
54/21
|
05 September
|
TGT Social Science Male
|
39/21
|
06 September 2021
|
TGT Natural Science Male
|
35/21
|
07 and 08 September 2021
|
TGT Urdu Male
|
52/21
|
08 September 2021
|
TGT Urdu Female
|
53/21
|
08 September 2021
|
TGT Punjabi Male
|
56/21
|
08 September 2021
|
TGT Punjabi Female
|
57/21
|
08 September 2021
|
TGT Maths Female
|
37/21
|
10, 11 and 13 September 2021
|
TGT English Male
|
50/21
|
13 September 2021
|
TGT English Male
|
51/21
|
14 September 2021
|
Technical Assistant Electrical
|
111/20
|
05 September 2021
|
Lab Assistant Chemistry
|
45/20
|
07 September 2021
|
Technical Assistant Electronic and Communication
|
112/20
|
08 September 2021
|
Technical Assistant Mechanical
|
108/20
|
08 September 2021
|
Technical Assistant Computer
|
115/20
|
10 September 2021
|
Scientific Assistant Ballistics
|
51/20
|
11 September 2021
|
Sr Scientific Assistant Ballistics
|
59/20
|
13 September 2021
|
Lab Assistant Lie Detection
|
46/20
|
13 September 2021
The candidates will also be required to download the admit card for the said exams. DSSSB TGT Admit Card is expected in the last week of August.
Around 12000 vacancies are available subjects such as Bengali, Maths, Hindi, Natural Sc., Social Sc., English, Urdu, Sanskrit and Punjabi for Male and Female candidates.