DTE Assam Recruitment 2020: 57 Vacancies for Junior Assistant, Assistant Professor, Senior Instructor and Other Posts

DTE Assam Recruitment 2020: Directorate of Technical Education, Guwahati, DTE Assam has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant, Assistant Professor, Senior Instructor and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the above posts through the prescribed format on or before 3 March 2020.

Advertisement Number: .01/2020 & 03/2020

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application for DTE Assam Recruitment 2020: 10 February 2020

Last date for submission of online application for DTE Assam Recruitment 2020: 3 March 2020

DTE Assam Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor (Technical) -19 Posts

Assistant Professor (Non-Technical) – 8 Posts

Senior Instructor - 6 Posts

Junior Assistant– 8 Posts

Junior Instructor – 14 Posts

Scientific Assistant (Physics) – 1 Post

Scientific Assistant (Chemistry) – 1 Post

DTE Assam Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Junior Assistant– Candidate should have a Bachelor Degree in any discipline from a recognized University.

Junior Instructor – Candidate should have Passed HSLC or TSLC and having Certificate from ITI or equivalent.

Scientific Assistant (Physics/Chemistry) – Candidate should have a Degree in Science with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

DTE Assam Recruitment 2020 Salary

Assistant Professor (Technical, Non-Technical) - Rs. 57,700/-to Rs. 1,82,400/-

Senior Instructor - Rs. 14000/-to Rs.49000/-PB 2 with Grade Pay of Rs. 8700/-

Junior Assistant, Junior Instructor– PB-2 of Rs. 14000-60500 plus Grade Pay of Rs.6800/-

Scientific Assistant (Physics, Chemistry) – PB-2 of Rs. 14000-60500 plus Grade Pay of Rs.7400/-

DTE Assam Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

DTE Assam Recruitment 2020 Official Notification (2)



Official Website



Online Application Link (1)



Online Application Link (2)



DTE Assam Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested and Eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 3 March 2020. Candidates can refer to the hyperlinks for more details regarding the eligibility, salary, selection and others.