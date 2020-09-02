Study at Home
Search

DU Admission 2020: Hostel Policy, Rules, Application Process

Aiming for a seat in hostel during DU Admission 2020. Know all about the policy and application process for Delhi University hostel admission here.

Sep 2, 2020 11:24 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
DU Admission 2020: Hostel Policy, Rules, Application Process
DU Admission 2020: Hostel Policy, Rules, Application Process

DU Hostel Admission 2020: Thousands of students, every year, flock to University of Delhi to pursue their educational goals. Students coming from states across India also seek to bag a seat in the hostels of the University of Delhi. The varsity is known for some of its best on campus hostels offering accommodation to students pursuing undergraduate as well as post graduate courses. While the colleges affiliated to University of Delhi with hostel capacity offer admission to students pursuing undergraduate courses, the University has its own separate set of hostels offering accommodation to postgraduate student. So if you also seek affordable accommodation and wish to bag a seat in the hostels of the University of Delhi, then we have got you covered. Read below to find out all about hostel policy and admission procedure for DU 2020 Admission.  

Delhi University Hostels - Undergraduate Courses

A list of hostel accommodation offered by the University of Delhi and its affiliated colleges has been provided below.

DU UG Hostel

Number of Seats

Bharti College

Girls-52

Deen Dayal Upadhayaya College

Girls-90, Boys-90

Daulat Ram College

Girls-202

Hans Raj College

Boys-202

Hindu College

Girls-225, Boys-154

Kirori Mal College

Boys-180

LSR College for Women

Girls-295

Lady Irwin College

Girls-170

Miranda House

Girls-361

Ramjas College

Girls-80, Boys-116

Shri Ram College of Commerce

Girls- 53, Boys-145

Sri Venkateswara College

Girls- 75, Boys-72

SGTB Khalsa College

Girls-147

Keshav Mahavidyalaya

Girls-78

Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women

Girls-119

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce

Girls-125

Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies

Girls-108

Indraprastha College for Women

Girls-450

Undergraduate Hostel for Girls

Girls-654

Delhi University Hostels - Postgraduate Courses

The hostels in the University of Delhi offering accommodation to students enrolled in postgraduate courses provided by the varsity are enlisted below.

For Women

For Men

University Hostel for Women

Post-Graduate Men's Hostel

Rajiv Gandhi Hostel for Girls

DS Kothari Hostel

Ambedkar-Ganguly Students House for Women

Gwyer Hall

North-Eastern Students House for Women

International Student's House

International Students House for Women

Jubilee Hall

Meghdoot Hostel

Aravali Post Graduate Men’s Hostel

Geetanjali Hostel

Saramati Post Graduate Men's Hostel

Central Institute of Education,

Shree Bhawan

Mansarover Hostel

VKRV Rao Hostel

Central Institute of Education, Shakti Bhawan

Department of Social Work Hostel for Men and Women

DU Hostel Admission 2020: Application Procedure

Candidates seeking accommodation in the hostels of Delhi University are required to complete the application process for the same. So it is important to know about the DU Hostel admission 2020 application procedure beforehand so as to avoid any hassles in the last minute. Students in undergraduate courses seeking admission to the hostel accommodation offered by the affiliated colleges and the University as well as for Post graduate courses are required to fill out a separate application form.

The application form is available on the official website of the colleges/hostels of the Delhi University but can also be obtained offline. A certain application fee as specified will also have to paid by the applicants.

DU Hostel Admission 2020: Selection Procedure

Upon submission of the application for DU Hostel Admission 2020 application form the concerned authority will scrutinise all the applications received and shortlist candidates according to the various hostel admission policies. A waiting list of candidates will also be released by the conducting authority. Shortlisted candidates are then required to attend the document verification and interview conducted by the respective hostel authorities. Upon allocation of seat, applicants will be required to deposit the requisite admission fee in order to book their seat in the particular hostel.

DU Hostel Admission Policy

The University of Delhi and its affiliated colleges follow a strict merit-only admission procedure for its hostels. Moreover, the hostel accommodation in the University and its affiliated colleges is for students belonging to states/UTs other than Delhi/NCR region. With the limited number of seats, admission to hostels under the University of Delhi is allotted to the students on the basis of merit only. The merit criteria of admission to DU hostels are the same as required for admission to a particular course. In addition, the different colleges and independent hostels have their own specific set of criteria for allotting accommodation to the students pursuing different courses. It is imperative that students meet all the required criteria for admission to DU Hostels in order to be allotted a seat. Students must note that admission in a particular college/course of the University of Delhi does not guarantee hostel accommodation.

DU Hostel Admission 2020: Seat Reservation

Much like the admission to different courses in colleges and departments of the University of Delhi, there is reservation of seats for DU Hostel admission 2020 as well. Candidates can find details of the reservation criteria of DU Hostel admission 2020 here.

Category

Reservation (%)

Scheduled Caste

15

Scheduled Tribe

7.5

Persons with Disability

3

Besides these, a few seats in the Delhi University/College hostels are also reserved for the Sports/ECA/CW quota. The number of seats available for students for each course in the hostels of the University/affiliated colleges is also decided on the basis of the reservation criteria.

Related Stories