DU Admission 2020: Hostel Policy, Rules, Application Process

DU Hostel Admission 2020: Thousands of students, every year, flock to University of Delhi to pursue their educational goals. Students coming from states across India also seek to bag a seat in the hostels of the University of Delhi. The varsity is known for some of its best on campus hostels offering accommodation to students pursuing undergraduate as well as post graduate courses. While the colleges affiliated to University of Delhi with hostel capacity offer admission to students pursuing undergraduate courses, the University has its own separate set of hostels offering accommodation to postgraduate student. So if you also seek affordable accommodation and wish to bag a seat in the hostels of the University of Delhi, then we have got you covered. Read below to find out all about hostel policy and admission procedure for DU 2020 Admission.

Delhi University Hostels - Undergraduate Courses

A list of hostel accommodation offered by the University of Delhi and its affiliated colleges has been provided below.

DU UG Hostel Number of Seats Bharti College Girls-52 Deen Dayal Upadhayaya College Girls-90, Boys-90 Daulat Ram College Girls-202 Hans Raj College Boys-202 Hindu College Girls-225, Boys-154 Kirori Mal College Boys-180 LSR College for Women Girls-295 Lady Irwin College Girls-170 Miranda House Girls-361 Ramjas College Girls-80, Boys-116 Shri Ram College of Commerce Girls- 53, Boys-145 Sri Venkateswara College Girls- 75, Boys-72 SGTB Khalsa College Girls-147 Keshav Mahavidyalaya Girls-78 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women Girls-119 Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce Girls-125 Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies Girls-108 Indraprastha College for Women Girls-450 Undergraduate Hostel for Girls Girls-654

Delhi University Hostels - Postgraduate Courses

The hostels in the University of Delhi offering accommodation to students enrolled in postgraduate courses provided by the varsity are enlisted below.

For Women For Men University Hostel for Women Post-Graduate Men's Hostel Rajiv Gandhi Hostel for Girls DS Kothari Hostel Ambedkar-Ganguly Students House for Women Gwyer Hall North-Eastern Students House for Women International Student's House International Students House for Women Jubilee Hall Meghdoot Hostel Aravali Post Graduate Men’s Hostel Geetanjali Hostel Saramati Post Graduate Men's Hostel Central Institute of Education, Shree Bhawan Mansarover Hostel VKRV Rao Hostel Central Institute of Education, Shakti Bhawan Department of Social Work Hostel for Men and Women

DU Hostel Admission 2020: Application Procedure

Candidates seeking accommodation in the hostels of Delhi University are required to complete the application process for the same. So it is important to know about the DU Hostel admission 2020 application procedure beforehand so as to avoid any hassles in the last minute. Students in undergraduate courses seeking admission to the hostel accommodation offered by the affiliated colleges and the University as well as for Post graduate courses are required to fill out a separate application form.

The application form is available on the official website of the colleges/hostels of the Delhi University but can also be obtained offline. A certain application fee as specified will also have to paid by the applicants.

DU Hostel Admission 2020: Selection Procedure

Upon submission of the application for DU Hostel Admission 2020 application form the concerned authority will scrutinise all the applications received and shortlist candidates according to the various hostel admission policies. A waiting list of candidates will also be released by the conducting authority. Shortlisted candidates are then required to attend the document verification and interview conducted by the respective hostel authorities. Upon allocation of seat, applicants will be required to deposit the requisite admission fee in order to book their seat in the particular hostel.

DU Hostel Admission Policy

The University of Delhi and its affiliated colleges follow a strict merit-only admission procedure for its hostels. Moreover, the hostel accommodation in the University and its affiliated colleges is for students belonging to states/UTs other than Delhi/NCR region. With the limited number of seats, admission to hostels under the University of Delhi is allotted to the students on the basis of merit only. The merit criteria of admission to DU hostels are the same as required for admission to a particular course. In addition, the different colleges and independent hostels have their own specific set of criteria for allotting accommodation to the students pursuing different courses. It is imperative that students meet all the required criteria for admission to DU Hostels in order to be allotted a seat. Students must note that admission in a particular college/course of the University of Delhi does not guarantee hostel accommodation.

DU Hostel Admission 2020: Seat Reservation

Much like the admission to different courses in colleges and departments of the University of Delhi, there is reservation of seats for DU Hostel admission 2020 as well. Candidates can find details of the reservation criteria of DU Hostel admission 2020 here.

Category Reservation (%) Scheduled Caste 15 Scheduled Tribe 7.5 Persons with Disability 3

Besides these, a few seats in the Delhi University/College hostels are also reserved for the Sports/ECA/CW quota. The number of seats available for students for each course in the hostels of the University/affiliated colleges is also decided on the basis of the reservation criteria.