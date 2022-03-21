ECGC PO Recruitment 2022 Notification Out: Apply Online From Today, Exam in May

ECGC is hiring 75 Probationary Officer Posts. Check Salary, Vacancy, Eligibility, Vacancy, Important Dates, Exam Pattern, How to Apply Here.

ECGC PO 2022 Recruitment: ECGC has notified vacancies for the recruitment to the post of Probationary Officer on its website (ecgc.in). Applicants are required to register for the Recruitment Process. As per the short notice, the ECGC PO Online Application will be available from 21 March to 20 April 2022.

The Recruitment Process consists of an Online Examination which will be conducted on 29 May 2022 and the candidates download the ECGC PO Admit Card the First week of May 2022 onwards . Those who qualify in the online exam will be called for the interview of the candidates shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the Online Examination. The interview to be conducted by the in-house panel of the Company in Mumbai. Reserved categories candidates can appear for Pre-Exam Training to be held in the first and second week of May 2022.

As per the notice, around 75 vacancies shall be filled through this recruitment. Candidates who are interested in this opportunity should be graduates and the age should be between 21 years to 30 years of age.

ECGC PO Notification 2022

ECGC PO Online Application Link 2022

ECGC PO Important Dates

ECGC PO Online Registration Starting Date 21 March 2022 ECGC PO Online Registration Last Date 20 April 2022 ECGC PO PET Date First and second week of May 2022 ECGC PO PET Admit Card Date 25 April 2022 ECGC PO Admit Card The first week of May 2022 onwards ECGC PO Exam Date 29 May 2022 ECGC PO Result Date 15 - 19 June 2022 ECGC PO Interview Date July/August 2022

How to Apply for ECGC PO Recruitment 2022

Go to the ECGC website www.ecgc.in and click on the Home Page to open the link “Career with ECGC” and then click on the option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE” to open the On-Line Application Form. Now, click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register their application by entering thethe ir basic information in the online application form. After that, a provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. You can reopen the saved data using Provisional registration number and password and edit the particulars, if needed. Upload Photograph, Signature, Left thumb impression, A hand written declaration as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of documents. Make Payment

ECGC PO Application Fee:

Gen/OBC/EWS - Rs. 850/-

SC/ST/PwD - Rs. 175/-

ECGC PO Salary:

Rs. 53600-2645(14)-90630- 2865(4)-102090

ECGC PO Vacancy Details

Category No. of Vacancy Backlog Vacancy GEN 34 00 OBC 13 00 EWS 07 00 SC 11 01 ST 09 00 Total 74 01

ECGC PO Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduation from a recognized university

Age Limit

21 to 30 years

ECGC PO Selection Process

Applicants will be called for:

Online Exam - 200 Marks Interview - 60 Marks

ECGC PO Exam Centre

The online examination will be conducted at 22 centers:

Mumbai Ahmedabad Pune Indore Nagpur Kolkata Varanasi Bhubaneshwar Raipur Guwahati Chennai Coimbatore Bangalore Kochi Hyderabad Visakhapatnam Delhi Chandigarh Kanpur Patna Ranchi Jaipur

ECGC PO Exam Pattern

There will be two papers: objective type and descriptive type:

1) ECGC PO Objective Type Paper

Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks Time Duration Reasoning Ability 50 50 40 minutes English Language 40 40 30 minutes Computer Knowledge 20 20 10 minutes General Awareness 40 40 20 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 40 minutes Total 200 200 2 hours and 20 min

2) ECGC PO Descriptive Type Paper

Question Type No. of questions Total Marks Time allotted Essay Writing Choose one out of two 20 40 minutes for both questions together Precise Writing Choose one out of two 20

Important Note:

There will be objective-type questions.

A negative marking of 0.25 mark shall be done for each wrong answer.

