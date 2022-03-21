JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

ECGC PO Recruitment 2022 Notification Out: Apply Online From Today, Exam in May

ECGC is hiring 75 Probationary Officer Posts. Check Salary, Vacancy, Eligibility, Vacancy, Important Dates, Exam Pattern, How to Apply Here.

Created On: Mar 21, 2022 11:27 IST
Modified On: Mar 21, 2022 13:17 IST
ECGC PO Recruitment 2022
ECGC PO Recruitment 2022

ECGC PO 2022 Recruitment: ECGC has notified vacancies for the recruitment to the post of Probationary Officer on its website (ecgc.in). Applicants are required to register for the Recruitment Process. As per the short notice, the ECGC PO Online Application will be available from 21 March to 20 April 2022.

The Recruitment Process consists of an Online Examination which will be conducted on 29 May 2022 and the candidates download the ECGC PO Admit Card the First week of May 2022 onwards . Those who qualify in the online exam will be called for the interview of the candidates shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the Online Examination. The interview to be conducted by the in-house panel of the Company in Mumbai. Reserved categories candidates can appear for Pre-Exam Training to be held in the first and second week of May 2022.

As per the notice, around 75 vacancies shall be filled through this recruitment. Candidates who are interested in this opportunity should be graduates and the age should be between 21 years to 30 years of age.  

You should check all the important details on the PDF link given below before applying for the job.

ECGC PO Notification 2022

ECGC PO Online Application Link 2022

ECGC PO Important Dates

ECGC PO Online Registration Starting Date 21 March 2022
ECGC PO Online Registration Last Date 20 April 2022
ECGC PO PET Date First and second week of May 2022
ECGC PO PET Admit Card Date 25 April 2022
ECGC PO Admit Card The first week of May 2022 onwards 
ECGC PO Exam Date 29 May 2022
ECGC PO Result Date 15 - 19 June 2022
ECGC PO Interview Date July/August 2022

How to Apply for ECGC PO Recruitment 2022

  1. Go to the ECGC website www.ecgc.in and click on the Home Page to open the link “Career with ECGC” and then click on the option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE” to open the On-Line Application Form.
  2. Now, click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register their application by entering thethe ir basic information in the online application form. After that, a provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. You can reopen the saved data using Provisional registration number and password and edit the particulars, if needed.
  3. Upload Photograph, Signature, Left thumb impression, A hand written declaration as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of documents.
  4. Make Payment

ECGC PO Application Fee:

  • Gen/OBC/EWS  - Rs. 850/-
  • SC/ST/PwD - Rs. 175/-

ECGC PO Salary:

Rs.   53600-2645(14)-90630- 2865(4)-102090

ECGC PO Vacancy Details

Category

No. of  Vacancy

Backlog Vacancy

GEN

34

00

OBC

13

00

EWS

07

00

SC

11

01

ST

09

00

Total

74

01

ECGC PO Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduation from a recognized university

Age Limit

21 to 30 years

ECGC PO Selection Process

Applicants will be called for:

  1. Online Exam - 200 Marks
  2. Interview - 60 Marks

ECGC PO Exam Centre

The online examination will be conducted at 22 centers:

  1. Mumbai
  2. Ahmedabad
  3. Pune
  4. Indore
  5. Nagpur
  6. Kolkata
  7. Varanasi
  8. Bhubaneshwar
  9. Raipur
  10. Guwahati
  11. Chennai
  12. Coimbatore
  13. Bangalore
  14. Kochi
  15. Hyderabad
  16. Visakhapatnam
  17. Delhi
  18. Chandigarh
  19. Kanpur
  20. Patna
  21. Ranchi
  22. Jaipur

ECGC PO Exam Pattern

There will be two papers: objective type and descriptive type:

1) ECGC PO Objective Type Paper

Subject

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Time Duration

Reasoning Ability

50

50

40 minutes

English Language

40

40

30 minutes

Computer Knowledge

20

20

10 minutes

General Awareness

40

40

20 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

40 minutes

Total

200

200

 2 hours and 20 min

2) ECGC PO Descriptive Type Paper

Question Type

No. of questions

Total Marks

Time allotted

Essay Writing

Choose one out of two

20

40 minutes for both questions together

Precise Writing

Choose one out of two

20

Important Note:

  • There will be objective-type questions.
  • A negative marking of 0.25 mark shall be done for each wrong answer.

The candidates can check more details regarding ECGC PO Vacancy 2022 through the PDF Below:

 

FAQ

What is ECGC PO Registration Last Date ?

20 April 2022

Is ECGC PO Registration Started ?

Yes

Can 12th pass apply for PO Posts ?

No, only graduates are eligible.

What is ECGC PO Admit Card Date ?

The admit card shall be released in the first wee of May 2022

What is ECGC PO Exam Date ?

29 May 2022
