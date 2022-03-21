ECGC PO Recruitment 2022 Notification Out: Apply Online From Today, Exam in May

ECGC PO 2022 Recruitment: ECGC has notified vacancies for the recruitment to the post of Probationary Officer on its website (ecgc.in). Applicants are required to register for the Recruitment Process. As per the short notice, the ECGC PO Online Application will be available from 21 March to 20 April 2022.
The Recruitment Process consists of an Online Examination which will be conducted on 29 May 2022 and the candidates download the ECGC PO Admit Card the First week of May 2022 onwards . Those who qualify in the online exam will be called for the interview of the candidates shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the Online Examination. The interview to be conducted by the in-house panel of the Company in Mumbai. Reserved categories candidates can appear for Pre-Exam Training to be held in the first and second week of May 2022.
As per the notice, around 75 vacancies shall be filled through this recruitment. Candidates who are interested in this opportunity should be graduates and the age should be between 21 years to 30 years of age.
ECGC PO Important Dates
|ECGC PO Online Registration Starting Date
|21 March 2022
|ECGC PO Online Registration Last Date
|20 April 2022
|ECGC PO PET Date
|First and second week of May 2022
|ECGC PO PET Admit Card Date
|25 April 2022
|ECGC PO Admit Card
|The first week of May 2022 onwards
|ECGC PO Exam Date
|29 May 2022
|ECGC PO Result Date
|15 - 19 June 2022
|ECGC PO Interview Date
|July/August 2022
How to Apply for ECGC PO Recruitment 2022
- Go to the ECGC website www.ecgc.in and click on the Home Page to open the link “Career with ECGC” and then click on the option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE” to open the On-Line Application Form.
- Now, click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register their application by entering thethe ir basic information in the online application form. After that, a provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. You can reopen the saved data using Provisional registration number and password and edit the particulars, if needed.
- Upload Photograph, Signature, Left thumb impression, A hand written declaration as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of documents.
- Make Payment
ECGC PO Application Fee:
- Gen/OBC/EWS - Rs. 850/-
- SC/ST/PwD - Rs. 175/-
ECGC PO Salary:
Rs. 53600-2645(14)-90630- 2865(4)-102090
ECGC PO Vacancy Details
|
Category
|
No. of Vacancy
|
Backlog Vacancy
|
GEN
|
34
|
00
|
OBC
|
13
|
00
|
EWS
|
07
|
00
|
SC
|
11
|
01
|
ST
|
09
|
00
|
Total
|
74
|
01
ECGC PO Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Graduation from a recognized university
Age Limit
21 to 30 years
ECGC PO Selection Process
Applicants will be called for:
- Online Exam - 200 Marks
- Interview - 60 Marks
ECGC PO Exam Centre
The online examination will be conducted at 22 centers:
- Mumbai
- Ahmedabad
- Pune
- Indore
- Nagpur
- Kolkata
- Varanasi
- Bhubaneshwar
- Raipur
- Guwahati
- Chennai
- Coimbatore
- Bangalore
- Kochi
- Hyderabad
- Visakhapatnam
- Delhi
- Chandigarh
- Kanpur
- Patna
- Ranchi
- Jaipur
ECGC PO Exam Pattern
There will be two papers: objective type and descriptive type:
1) ECGC PO Objective Type Paper
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Time Duration
|
Reasoning Ability
|
50
|
50
|
40 minutes
|
English Language
|
40
|
40
|
30 minutes
|
Computer Knowledge
|
20
|
20
|
10 minutes
|
General Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
20 minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
50
|
40 minutes
|
Total
|
200
|
200
|2 hours and 20 min
2) ECGC PO Descriptive Type Paper
|
Question Type
|
No. of questions
|
Total Marks
|
Time allotted
|
Essay Writing
|
Choose one out of two
|
20
|
40 minutes for both questions together
|
Precise Writing
|
Choose one out of two
|
20
Important Note:
- There will be objective-type questions.
- A negative marking of 0.25 mark shall be done for each wrong answer.
The candidates can check more details regarding ECGC PO Vacancy 2022 through the PDF Below: