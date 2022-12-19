ECIL Recruitment 2022-23: Apply Online For 212 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Post at ecil.co.in, Check Eligibility

ECIL has invited online application for the 212 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Post on its official website. Check ECIL Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ECIL Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) is looking to engage 212 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Post under the Apprenticeship Act. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 26 December 2022.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of the qualifying examination marks merit (i.e BE/B.Tech consolidated marks merit for GEAs and Diploma consolidated marks for Diploma Apprentices).



Notification Details ECIL Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23:

Advt N0:27/2022

Important Date ECIL Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23:

Last date & time for submitting online applications: 26.12.2022

Provisional Selection list display on ECIL Website:28.12.2022

Joining formalities completion date: 31.12.2022

Apprenticeship training will start from: 02.01.2023

Vacancy Details ECIL Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23:

Engineering Graduates (GEA):150

Diploma Holders: 62

Eligibility Criteria ECIL Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23:

Educational Qualification

GEA: Candidates should have passed four years B.E/ B.Tech course in the mentioned

engineering branches on or after 1st April 2020.

Diploma Apprentices: Candidates passed 3 Years Diploma course in the mentioned branches on or after 1st April,2020.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of eligibility/educational qualification/age limit and other updates for these posts.

How To Download: ECIL Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL)-ecil.co.in. Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Engagement of Graduate Engineer / Technician (Diploma) Apprentices for the Year 2022-23 at ECIL-Hyderabad ' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the ECIL Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification in a new window. Download ECIL Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

ECIL Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 PDF





ECIL Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23:

How To Apply ECIL Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through ECIL online portal at careers.ecil.co.in. Enrollment in the NATS portal (www.mhrdnats.gov.in.) is mandatory for apprenticeship at ECIL Hyderabad.