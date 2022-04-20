ECL Mining Sirdar Answer Key 2022: Submit Objection From Today @easterncoal.gov.in

ECL Mining Sirdar Answer Key 2022 has been released by Eastern Coalfield Limited at easterncoal.gov.in. Candidates can submit the objection, if any, against the answer key from 20 April to 22 April 2022.

ECL Mining Sirdar Answer Key 2022: Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL) has released a notice regarding the invite of comments/objections, against the answer key, of the Computer Based Online Test (CBT) for the post of Mining Sirdar. Candidates who appeared ECL Mining Sirdar Exam 2022 can download ECL Answer Key by visiting EC Website i.e. easterncoal.gov.in. The Objection Management Link to submit objections/comments is available from 20 April 2022 at 10:00 AM to 22 April 2022 upto 6:00 PM. Objections through any other mode & beyond the scheduled time period will not be entertained.

How to Download ECL Answer Key 2022 ?

Go to the official website of ECL - easterncoal.gov.in Click on ‘Recruitment Portal’ Mark Tick and Click on login link Now, enter your ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’ Download ECL Mining Sirdar Answer Key You can also submit Objection, if any, against the answer key

The provisional merit list shall be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidate in the Computer Based Test subject to the Scrutiny of eligibility documents at the time of Initial Medical Examination (IME). Finally, selected candidates will have to undergo Initial Medical Examination (IME) by company’s own doctors & the findings thereon will be final. Those who will be found unfit, will be disqualified for employment.

ECL conducted the exam via online mode on 17 April 2022 for the post of Mining Sirdar. ECL Mining Sirdar Notification was published in the mont of February 2022. Online Applications were invited on the official website ill 10 March