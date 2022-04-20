Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

ECL Mining Sirdar Answer Key 2022: Submit Objection From Today @easterncoal.gov.in

ECL Mining Sirdar Answer Key 2022 has been released by  Eastern Coalfield Limited at easterncoal.gov.in. Candidates can submit the objection, if any, against the answer key from 20 April to 22 April 2022.

Created On: Apr 20, 2022 11:10 IST
ECL Mining Sirdar Answer Key 2022
ECL Mining Sirdar Answer Key 2022

ECL Mining Sirdar Answer Key 2022: Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL) has released a notice regarding the invite of comments/objections, against the answer key, of the Computer Based Online Test (CBT) for the post of Mining Sirdar. Candidates who appeared  ECL Mining Sirdar Exam 2022 can download ECL Answer Key by visiting EC Website i.e. easterncoal.gov.in. The Objection Management Link to submit objections/comments is available from 20 April 2022 at 10:00 AM to 22 April 2022 upto 6:00 PM. Objections through any other mode & beyond the scheduled time period will not be entertained.

ECL Login Link

How to Download ECL Answer Key 2022 ?

  1. Go to the official website of ECL - easterncoal.gov.in
  2. Click on ‘Recruitment Portal’
  3. Mark Tick and Click on login link
  4. Now, enter your ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’
  5. Download ECL Mining Sirdar Answer Key
  6. You can also submit Objection, if any, against the answer key

The provisional merit list shall be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidate in the Computer Based Test subject to the Scrutiny of eligibility documents at the time of Initial Medical Examination (IME). Finally, selected candidates will have to undergo Initial Medical Examination (IME) by company’s own doctors & the findings thereon will be final. Those who will be found unfit, will be disqualified for employment. 

ECL conducted the exam via online mode on 17 April 2022 for the post of Mining Sirdar. ECL Mining Sirdar Notification was published in the mont of February 2022. Online Applications were invited on the official website ill 10 March

 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Categories

Related Stories

Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

9 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.