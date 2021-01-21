Education Recruitment Board Punjab Master Cadre Result & Revised Answer Key 2020-21 Out @educationrecruitmentboard.com, Download SSSA PSEB Result Here

Education Recruitment Board Punjab Master Cadre Result and Revised Answer Key 2020-21: Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Department of School Education, Punjab, has uploaded the result and the final answer keys of the written exam for the post of Master/Mistress Cadre of all subjects including English, Hindi, Punjabi, Maths, Science and SST on its official website. Candidates who appeared in Punjab Master Exam on 27 December 2020, 28 December 2020, 09 January 2021 and 10 January 2021, can download PSEB Master Cadre Result from the official website of SED Punjab i.e. educationrecruitmentboard.com.

Education Recruitment Board Punjab Master Cadre Result Link and Education Recruitment Board Punjab Master Cadre Revised Answer Keys are given below. The candidates can download Punjab Master Result by login into the link

Education Recruitment Board Punjab Master Cadre Result Download Link

Education Recruitment Board Punjab Master Cadre Revised Answer Key Link

English

Hindi

Math

Punjabi

Science

Social Studies

Education Recruitment Board Punjab Master Cadre Result and Answer Key Notice

How to Download Education Recruitment Board Punjab Master Cadre Result 2020 ?

Go to official website of PSEB - https://educationrecruitmentboard.com Click on ‘Latest Recruitment’ It will redirect you to a new page where you need to click on ‘Recruitment for various 2182 posts of Master Cadre - 2020’ It will redirect you to login page Enter your ‘Registration Number and Password’ Click on ‘Login’ Button Download SSA Punjab Master Result

The written exam was conducted on 27 December 2020 and 28 December 2020 for Punjabi, Hindi and English subjects and on 09 January 2021 and 10 January 2021 for Social Science,Maths and Science subjects. On 12 January, the board had released the answer keys for all the subjects. Objections were invited till 15 January 2021.

The recruitment is being done to fill 3704 vacancies of Master/Mistress Posts. Education Recruitment Board Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment Notification was released on 28 February 2020.