EMAT Exam Pattern 2025 Check Latest Marking Scheme and Subject-wise Weightage

EMAT Exam Pattern 2025: The entrance exam consists of 60 questions from Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation, and English Language & Verbal Ability. Check the detailed EMAT Exam Pattern 2025 and marking scheme on this page.

Jul 8, 2025
EMAT Exam Pattern 2025
EMAT Exam Pattern 2025

EMAT Exam Pattern 2025: The Executive Management Aptitude Test or EMAT is conducted by IIM Kozhikode for admission to the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) for working executives at IIMK Kochi campus. The course duration shall be 2 years. Aspirants willing to participate in these tests should thoroughly check the EMAT exam pattern before planning their strategy. It will help them choose the latest books, resources, and mocks to practice and revise key topics. The EMAT question paper comprises 60 questions from Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation, and English Language and Verbal Ability. Candidates are advised to adhere to the latest paper pattern to stay on track. Read on for complete details on the EMAT 2025 exam pattern and marking scheme discussed for candidates’ reference.

EMAT Exam Pattern 2025 Highlights

A thorough understanding of the EMAT exam pattern will not only simplify your preparation but also help you focus on exam-oriented topics. Here are the key highlights of the entrance exam tabulated below for the clarity of the candidates.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

IIM Kozhikode

Exam Name

Executive Management Aptitude Test (EMAT)

Purpose

Admission to Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP)

Course Duration

2 years

Number of Questions

60

Negative Marking

No

EMAT Exam Pattern 2025 Section-Wise Weightage

Aspirants must carefully analyse the EMAT exam pattern to understand the exam details, trends, and requirements. It provides valuable information about the question paper mode, type of questions, section-wise number of questions & marks, test duration, and negative marking scheme. Here is a breakdown of the EMAT 2025 Exam Pattern 2025 for EPGP admission at the IIMK Kochi campus is tabulated below.

  • The EMAT entrance exam is divided into three sections: Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation, and English Language and Verbal Ability.

  • A total of 60 questions will be asked.

  • The test duration shall be 1 hour.

Subject

Number of Questions

Exam Duration

Quantitative Aptitude

20 Questions

1 hour

Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation

20 Questions

English Language and Verbal Ability

20 Questions

Total

60 questions

EMAT Marking Scheme 2025

Candidates should also check the EMAT marking scheme to understand the marks allocated per question and refine their exam strategy accordingly. There shall be no negative marking for incorrect answers in the test.

EMAT Important Topics 2025

Candidates must master fundamentals and core topics of all sections to prepare well for the EMAT 2025 exam. Focusing on important and high-weightage topics can maximise your chances of achieving high scores in the exam. Check the section-wise EMAT important topics tabulated below:

Section

EMAT Important Topics

Quantitative Aptitude

Algebra

Simple and Compound Interest

Inequalities

Coordinate System

Time, Speed, and Distance

Profit and Loss

Elementary Statistics Central Tendency

Sets

Ratios and Proportions, etc

Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation

Arrangements

Coding and Decoding

Puzzles

Series

Data Structures

Blood Relations

Direction Sense, etc

English Language and Verbal Ability

Spot the error

Proper sequence

Synonyms & Antonyms

Fillers

Odd man out

Fill in the blanks

Sentence Correction

Idioms & Phrases

Reading Comprehension, etc

How to Prepare Well for the EMAT 2025 Exam?

Candidates must adhere to the strategy that helps them cover the massive syllabus in the decided time and utilise the remaining hours to practice and revise endless questions. Here are the expert-recommended EMAT preparation tips shared below:

  • Review the EMAT syllabus and pattern to discover relevant topics.

  • Make an effective timetable to solidify all the concepts.

  • Practice past papers, quizzes, and mocks to identify shortcomings and strengths.

  • Maintain short notes for the revision of fundamentals and advanced chapters.

