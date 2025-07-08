EMAT Exam Pattern 2025 Check Latest Marking Scheme and Subject-wise Weightage

EMAT Exam Pattern 2025: The Executive Management Aptitude Test or EMAT is conducted by IIM Kozhikode for admission to the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) for working executives at IIMK Kochi campus. The course duration shall be 2 years. Aspirants willing to participate in these tests should thoroughly check the EMAT exam pattern before planning their strategy. It will help them choose the latest books, resources, and mocks to practice and revise key topics. The EMAT question paper comprises 60 questions from Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation, and English Language and Verbal Ability. Candidates are advised to adhere to the latest paper pattern to stay on track. Read on for complete details on the EMAT 2025 exam pattern and marking scheme discussed for candidates’ reference.

EMAT Exam Pattern 2025 Highlights A thorough understanding of the EMAT exam pattern will not only simplify your preparation but also help you focus on exam-oriented topics. Here are the key highlights of the entrance exam tabulated below for the clarity of the candidates. Particulars Details Conducting Body IIM Kozhikode Exam Name Executive Management Aptitude Test (EMAT) Purpose Admission to Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) Course Duration 2 years Number of Questions 60 Negative Marking No EMAT Exam Pattern 2025 Section-Wise Weightage Aspirants must carefully analyse the EMAT exam pattern to understand the exam details, trends, and requirements. It provides valuable information about the question paper mode, type of questions, section-wise number of questions & marks, test duration, and negative marking scheme. Here is a breakdown of the EMAT 2025 Exam Pattern 2025 for EPGP admission at the IIMK Kochi campus is tabulated below.

The EMAT entrance exam is divided into three sections: Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation, and English Language and Verbal Ability.

A total of 60 questions will be asked.

The test duration shall be 1 hour. Subject Number of Questions Exam Duration Quantitative Aptitude 20 Questions 1 hour Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation 20 Questions English Language and Verbal Ability 20 Questions Total 60 questions EMAT Marking Scheme 2025 Candidates should also check the EMAT marking scheme to understand the marks allocated per question and refine their exam strategy accordingly. There shall be no negative marking for incorrect answers in the test. EMAT Important Topics 2025 Candidates must master fundamentals and core topics of all sections to prepare well for the EMAT 2025 exam. Focusing on important and high-weightage topics can maximise your chances of achieving high scores in the exam. Check the section-wise EMAT important topics tabulated below:

Section EMAT Important Topics Quantitative Aptitude Algebra Simple and Compound Interest Inequalities Coordinate System Time, Speed, and Distance Profit and Loss Elementary Statistics Central Tendency Sets Ratios and Proportions, etc Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation Arrangements Coding and Decoding Puzzles Series Data Structures Blood Relations Direction Sense, etc English Language and Verbal Ability Spot the error Proper sequence Synonyms & Antonyms Fillers Odd man out Fill in the blanks Sentence Correction Idioms & Phrases Reading Comprehension, etc How to Prepare Well for the EMAT 2025 Exam? Candidates must adhere to the strategy that helps them cover the massive syllabus in the decided time and utilise the remaining hours to practice and revise endless questions. Here are the expert-recommended EMAT preparation tips shared below: