EMAT Selection Process 2025: IIM Kozhikode has released the selection process, and detailed admission requirements for EMAT 2026 in its information brochure. Interested candidates must apply for this entrance exam within the deadline and provide valid details about their academic qualification, identity, and other eligibility conditions. For this, they must carefully read all the guidelines outlined by the exam authorities before filling out the application form. The EMAT Selection Process 2025 is a multi-stage exam designed to check well-rounded candidates for management programs. It begins with the EMAT by IIMK exam, where aspirants' quantitative aptitude, logical reasoning and data interpretation and english language and verbal ability are assessed. The shortlisted candidates then proceed to the next stage, which involves a Personal Interview (PI). PI rounds evaluate communication skills, leadership potential, analytical thinking, and overall fit.

EMAT Selection Process 2026 The selection of candidates for the IIMK EPGP programme will be based on factors like educational qualification and academic performance, work experience, performance in the EMAT entrance test, personal interview and other factors. Candidates must stay updated with the EMAT exam pattern to get an idea of the exam format, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, marking scheme, exam duration, and more. EMAT Exam Pattern 2025 The EMAT exam comprises 60 questions from subjects like Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation, and English Language and Verbal Ability. The exam duration shall be 1 hour, and there shall be no negative marking for wrong answers in the exam. Those who secure minimum cutoff marks in the prescribed entrance test will be called to appear in the Personal Interview round.

The paper pattern for the EMAT 2026 exam, which is conducted for EPGP admission at the IIMK Kochi campus, is shared below to simplify the candidate’s preparation.