EMAT Selection Process 2025: Candidates who have completed their Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised University can apply for EMAT by IIMK. Check the detailed EMAT selection Process on this page.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 3, 2025, 16:55 IST
EMAT Selection Process 2025: IIM Kozhikode has released the selection process, and detailed admission requirements for EMAT 2026 in its information brochure. Interested candidates must apply for this entrance exam within the deadline and provide valid details about their academic qualification, identity, and other eligibility conditions. For this, they must carefully read all the guidelines outlined by the exam authorities before filling out the application form. The EMAT Selection Process 2025 is a multi-stage exam designed to check well-rounded candidates for management programs. It begins with the EMAT by IIMK exam, where aspirants' quantitative aptitude, logical reasoning and data interpretation and english language and verbal ability are assessed. The shortlisted candidates then proceed to the next stage, which involves a Personal Interview (PI). PI rounds evaluate communication skills, leadership potential, analytical thinking, and overall fit.

The selection of candidates for the IIMK EPGP programme will be based on factors like educational qualification and academic performance, work experience, performance in the EMAT entrance test, personal interview and other factors. Candidates must stay updated with the EMAT exam pattern to get an idea of the exam format, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, marking scheme, exam duration, and more.

The EMAT exam comprises 60 questions from subjects like Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation, and English Language and Verbal Ability. The exam duration shall be 1 hour, and there shall be no negative marking for wrong answers in the exam. Those who secure minimum cutoff marks in the prescribed entrance test will be called to appear in the Personal Interview round.
The paper pattern for the EMAT 2026 exam, which is conducted for EPGP admission at the IIMK Kochi campus, is shared below to simplify the candidate’s preparation.

Subject

Number of Questions

Exam Duration

Quantitative Aptitude

20 Questions

1 hour

Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation

20 Questions

English Language and Verbal Ability

20 Questions

Total

60 questions

Moreover, aspirants who already have a valid GMAT/GRE score or a latest CAT score may be exempted from appearing in the EMAT.

EMAT Personal Interview (PI)

The Personal Interview is a critical stage where the candidate get to meet the interview panel face-to-face. In this round, the interviewer cheks the personality, thought process, and how well he/she fit with the business school's culture. Interviewers also want to understand why you want to pursue an MBA.

EMAT Final Merit List

After both the rounds are completed, the IIMK will create a final merit list of selected candidates based on a "composite score" that combines their performance from both the stages. If a candidate's composite score is high enough and they meet all criteria, they will receive an admission offer from the IIMK.

