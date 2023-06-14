EPFO EO AO APFC Admit Card 2023 Download: Check Direct Link Here

EPFO EO AO APFC Admit Card 2023 is released by the Union Publick Service Commission. Candidates can download UPSC EPFO Admit Card from this page.

EPFO EO AO APFC Admit Card Download: Union Publick Service Commission, on June 14, 2023, released the e-admit cards for all the aspirants who have applied for UPSC EPFO Exam. The admit card is available on the website of the commission (upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in). Hall Tickets are uploaded for the online exam which which will be held on 02 July 2023 across the country.

Students will need their registration number or roll number in order to download UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2023.

EPFO exam will be conducted in offline mode. The candidates will be given 300 MCQs on General Ability. The test should be finished in 2 hours. It is to be noted that 1/3 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Aspirants who failed to download EPFO Admit Card 2023 can contact on following mail-ID:

For Applicant Data problem (EO/AO) - sospc2.upsc@nic.in

For Applicant Data problem (APFC) - upsc.spc1@gov.in

For Technical Problem - system-upsc@gov.in

They must ensure that the admit card is downloaded much before the date of the exam. They should avoid last-minute download risk. After downloading the admit card, they are requested to follow the instructions mentioned on the official website. Some of the important instructions are mentioned below:

Do not forget your admit card and ID Card

The entry gate will be closed 10 minutes before the exam

No gadget is allowed at the exam center

The photographs on the Admit Card should be clear. Otherwise, candidates are required to bring Aadhar Card, Passport, Driving license and two passport-size photographs one for each Session at the exam centre.

All other crucial information related to exam and admit card is available on the admit card. The candidates can download UPSC EPFO APFC Admit Card or UPSC EPFO AO Admit Card or UPSC EPFO AO Admit Card according to the post they have applied.