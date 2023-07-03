esb.mp.gov.in Patwari Result 2023 Out PDF Download Link, Merit List PDF, District wise Cut Off Marks

esb.mp.gov.in Patwari Result 2023 has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board (MPESB). Candidates can check the link, cutoff pdf and other details.

MP Patwari Result 2023
MP Patwari Result 2023

MP Patwari Result 2023: Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board (MPESB) announced the result of the Joint Recruitment Examination 2023 for Group-2 (Sub Group-4) Assistant Contact, Patwari and other posts on its official website.  A total of 12,79,063 candidates had registered for the Patwari exam out of which 9,78,270 candidates appeared for the exam. Such candidates can download MP Patwari Result 2022 by visiting the official website esb.mp.gov.

MP Patwari Group 2 (Sub-Group 4) Result 2023 Direct Link

Click Here

MP Patwari Result 2023 Cut off PDF

Download

The Patwari exam was conducted from March 15 to April 26, 2023.

MPPEB MP Patwari Result 2023

Name of organization

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB)

Name of the Post

Patwari, Accountant, Assistant Auditor, Assistant Manager and Clerk Posts etc.

Vacant posts

3555

cla

Government results

MP Patwari Result 2023 Date

30 June 2023

MP Patwari Exam 2023 Date

15th March to 26th April 2023

Candidates who appeared in the exam

12 lakhs

MP Patwari Exam 2023 Interview Date

To be notified

Selection Process

Written, Interview and Document Verification

Job Location

Madhya Pradesh

MPPEB Official Website

www.peb.mp.gov.in/ www.esb.mp.gov.in 

How to download MPESB Patwari Result 2023?

Career Counseling
  1. First visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in
  2. Click on "Group 2, Sub Group 4 Result Link" appearing on the homepage
  3. Then enter your login details and click on submit button.
  4. Check and download patwari result 2023.
  5. Take a printout for further information.

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next