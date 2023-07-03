esb.mp.gov.in Patwari Result 2023 Out PDF Download Link, Merit List PDF, District wise Cut Off Marks

esb.mp.gov.in Patwari Result 2023 has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board (MPESB). Candidates can check the link, cutoff pdf and other details.

MP Patwari Result 2023: Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board (MPESB) announced the result of the Joint Recruitment Examination 2023 for Group-2 (Sub Group-4) Assistant Contact, Patwari and other posts on its official website. A total of 12,79,063 candidates had registered for the Patwari exam out of which 9,78,270 candidates appeared for the exam. Such candidates can download MP Patwari Result 2022 by visiting the official website esb.mp.gov.

MP Patwari Group 2 (Sub-Group 4) Result 2023 Direct Link Click Here MP Patwari Result 2023 Cut off PDF Download

The Patwari exam was conducted from March 15 to April 26, 2023.

MPPEB MP Patwari Result 2023 Name of organization Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) Name of the Post Patwari, Accountant, Assistant Auditor, Assistant Manager and Clerk Posts etc. Vacant posts 3555 cla Government results MP Patwari Result 2023 Date 30 June 2023 MP Patwari Exam 2023 Date 15th March to 26th April 2023 Candidates who appeared in the exam 12 lakhs MP Patwari Exam 2023 Interview Date To be notified Selection Process Written, Interview and Document Verification Job Location Madhya Pradesh MPPEB Official Website www.peb.mp.gov.in/ www.esb.mp.gov.in

How to download MPESB Patwari Result 2023?