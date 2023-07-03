esb.mp.gov.in Patwari Result 2023 Out PDF Download Link, Merit List PDF, District wise Cut Off Marks

MP Patwari Result 2023: Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board (MPESB) announced the result of the Joint Recruitment Examination 2023 for Group-2 (Sub Group-4) Assistant Contact, Patwari and other posts on its official website. A total of 12,79,063 candidates had registered for the Patwari exam out of which 9,78,270 candidates appeared for the exam. Such candidates can download MP Patwari Result 2022 by visiting the official website esb.mp.gov.
MP Patwari Group 2 (Sub-Group 4) Result 2023 Direct Link
MP Patwari Result 2023 Cut off PDF
The Patwari exam was conducted from March 15 to April 26, 2023.
MPPEB MP Patwari Result 2023
Name of organization
Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB)
Name of the Post
Patwari, Accountant, Assistant Auditor, Assistant Manager and Clerk Posts etc.
Vacant posts
3555
Government results
MP Patwari Result 2023 Date
30 June 2023
MP Patwari Exam 2023 Date
15th March to 26th April 2023
Candidates who appeared in the exam
12 lakhs
MP Patwari Exam 2023 Interview Date
To be notified
Selection Process
Written, Interview and Document Verification
Job Location
Madhya Pradesh
MPPEB Official Website
www.peb.mp.gov.in/ www.esb.mp.gov.in
How to download MPESB Patwari Result 2023?
- First visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in
- Click on "Group 2, Sub Group 4 Result Link" appearing on the homepage
- Then enter your login details and click on submit button.
- Check and download patwari result 2023.
- Take a printout for further information.