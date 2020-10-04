ESIC Bareilly Recruitment 2020 for Specialists and other Posts @esic.nic.in, Walk-in on Oct 12

ESIC Bareilly Specialist and Senior Resident Posts Jobs Notification: Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Bareilly has invited applications for Specialist and Senior Resident Posts for various departments. Interested candidates can send their applications on or before 10 October 2020.

Candidates holding educational qualification i.e. MBBS and PG Degree or equivalent and other additional qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for ESIC Bareilly Specialist and Senior Resident Posts Jobs Notification.

Candidates willing to apply for ESIC Bareilly Specialist and Senior Resident Posts Jobs Notification should note that selection will be done on the basis of their performance in the Interview. All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification details for ESIC Bareilly Specialist and Senior Resident Posts Jobs Notification:

File No. ESICH/BLY/RECRUITMENT/2019

Date: 30 September 2020

Important Dates for ESIC Bareilly Specialist and Senior Resident Posts Jobs Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 10 October 2020

Date of walk-in-interview:12 October 2020

Vacancy Details for ESIC Bareilly Specialist and Senior Resident Posts Jobs Notification:

Full Time Specialist/Part Time Specialist-10

Senior Resident (One Year): 05

Senior Resident (03 Year)-04

Please check the notification link for details of the number of Posts/Departments.

Eligibility Criteria for ESIC Bareilly Specialist and Senior Resident Posts Jobs Notification:

Educational Qualification

Full Time Specialist/Part Time Specialist-MBBS and PG Degree or equivalent, with 3 years experience or PG diploma with 5 years Experience in respective specialty after PG.

Senior Resident (One Year): PG Degree or Diploma Candidates in concern specialty or candidates with 2 years experience after MBBS pass our of which one year in the concerned specialty in Govt/Reputed hospital will be considered if PG candidates are not available.

Senior Resident (03 Year)-PG Degree/Diploma in concerned specialty from recognized university.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

ESIC Bareilly Specialist and Senior Resident Posts Jobs Notification: PDF





How to Apply for ESIC Bareilly Specialist and Senior Resident Posts Jobs Notification:

Interested and legible candidates can attend the walk-in-interview with the application in the prescribed Performa with all original documents on 12 October 2020 at the venue given on the notification. Candidates should note that they will have to mail their consent to attend the interview on mail id: ms-bareilly.up@esic.nic.in on or before 10 October 2020.