ESIC Chennai Recruitment 2020 for 27 Senior Resident and other Posts @esic.nic.in,Check Eligibility/Application Process Here

Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Chennai Job Notification: Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Chennai has invited applications for the recruitment of 27 Posts of Senior Resident/Junior Resident Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can attend Walk-in-interview/Document Verification scheduled on 14 September 2020.

Notification details:

F. No: 512A/12/SR/JR/Recruitment - 02/2020

Date: 07.09.2020

Important Dates

Date of walk-in-interview: 14 September 2020

Vacancy Details:

Senior Resident-20

Departments

General Medicine/ICU-07

Dermatology -01

Psychiatry-01

Paediatrics/NICU/PICU-1

General Surgery-1

Orthopaedics-1

OBS & G -1

Anesthesia-3

Radio-Diagnosis-4

Junior Resident-07

Departments

General Medicine-3

Psychiatry-1

Paediatrics-1

Orthopaedics-2

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

Senior Resident-

MBBS and MD/MS/DNB Degree from MCI recognized Medical College/ Institution.

Qualifications and Experience as per Teachers Eligibility Criteria available in MCI website for MD/MS/DNB Degree holders.

DMRD candidates are eligible to apply for the post of Senior Resident in Radio Diagnosis department.

Should have registered with MCI or State Medical Council

Junior Resident

MBBS Degree from MCI Recognized Medical College/Institution.

Medical candidate must have completed compulsory rotatory internship and must produce internship completion certificate at the time of interview.

Should have registered with MCI or State Medical Council

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Age Limit:

Senior Resident-Upper age limits will be 45 years as on the date of document verification (As per MCI Norms) Junior Resident-Upper age limit will be 30 years as on the date of document verification.

(Relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PH candidates as per Government rules in respect of vacancies reserved for them)



ESIC Chennai Recruitment for Senior Resident and other: PDF

How to Apply

All the candidates are requested to appear for document verification on 14 September 2020 within the time scheduled time (09.00AM – 11.00 AM) as per the schedule mentioned in the short notification. Check the notification link for details in this regard.