ESIC Hyderabad Recruitment 2020: Apply for 187 Faculty/Senior Resident and others @esic.nic.in, Download PDF

ESIC Hyderabad Recruitment 2020: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hyderabad has invited applications for the 187 Faculty/Consultant/Senior Resident/Research Scientist and other posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for ESIC Hyderabad Recruitment 2020 on or before 22 November 2020.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including a recognized MBBS degree qualification with additional qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for ESIC Hyderabad Recruitment 2020 on or before 22 November 2020.

Applying candidates should note that selection will be done on the basis of their performance in the Interview. All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification details for ESIC Hyderabad Recruitment 2020:

Advertisement No-07/2020

Date: 09 November 2020

Important Dates for ESIC Hyderabad Recruitment 2020:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 22 November 2020

Vacancy Details for ESIC Hyderabad Recruitment 2020:

Faculty-46 Posts

Adjunct Faculty (Professor/Associate Professor)

Super Specialist-15 Posts

Specialty/Specialist-10 Posts

Consultant-02 Posts

Consultant (Broad Specialty)-02

Senior Resident-103

Research Scientist-02

Junior Resident-07

Eligibility Criteria for ESIC Hyderabad Recruitment 2020:

Educational Qualification

Faculty-A recognized MBBS degree qualification included in first schedule or second Schedule or part II of the third Indian Medical Council Act 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of Educational Qualification included in Part II of the third schedule should also fulfill Subsection (3) of section 13 of Indian Medical Council Act 1956 (102 of 1956)

Post Graduate Degree/Experience in concerned super specialty.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification of the other posts.

ESIC Hyderabad Recruitment 2020: PDF





How to Apply for ESIC Hyderabad Recruitment 2020:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online with the link given on the official website on or before 22 November 2020. Candidates can check the details of the Post wise Interview Schedule with the notification link.